People can't stop buying this face and body cream — and experts approve

"Vanicream is hands down probably the safest skin care line for people with sensitive skin," Dr. Jennifer Chwalek, a board-certified dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology, told Shop TODAY. "I have used it and sometimes use the Vanicream moisturizers for my hands in-between surgical cases and all the hand-washing."

The fragrance-free cream can function as both a face and body moisturizer thanks to its fast-absorbing formula. The cream also boasts plenty of nourishing ingredients that are meant to promote hydration and moisture.

"The main ingredient is petrolatum, which is one of the safest and most effective ingredients for dry skin," Chwalek added. The cream also features a form of glycerin, which Chwalek says helps the skin preserve and maintain moisture.

New York-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King told Shop TODAY there are typically two kinds of key ingredients to keep in mind when searching for an effective moisturizer. "Moisturizers ideally contain both humectants and occlusives," King said. "Vanicream contains sorbitol, a humectant, and petrolatum, an occlusive."

King has both used and recommended Vanicream and notes that it works especially well for dry skin. "I like that it is an effective, non-greasy moisturizing cream that is easy to spread, quickly absorbed and non-comedogenic," King said. "This makes it a great option for both face and body."

The moisturizing cream is not only dermatologist-approved, but it has also amassed over 2,900 five-star reviews from verified purchasers on Amazon. It's also become a recent go-to favorite for Shop TODAY's associate commerce editor Daniel Boan, who says it's been saving his dry hands lately.

"I've been washing my hands pretty excessively, so a good no-frills moisturizer has become essential," Boan said. "My hands typically feel dry and irritated by the end of the day, but if I apply this before bed, I always wake up with my hands feeling back to normal. I've also put a small amount on the drier areas of my face and have experienced no irritation, which is saying a lot for my extremely sensitive skin."

Whether you're looking to soothe and relieve dry hands or simply want to nourish your skin, this moisturizing cream might be the missing product in your skin care routine.

