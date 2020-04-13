Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
As we all make an effort to practice better hand hygiene, having a trusty hand sanitizer for those essential trips to the store can be a comforting preventative measure. However, the overwhelming demand has made it difficult to find.
In an effort to help with this shortage, some beauty companies have been repurposing their production facilities to manufacture their own hand sanitizer.
One of the latest brands to start producing hand sanitizer is celebrity-favorite Peter Roth Thomas. The brand recently launched a new sanitizing spray that's available in limited quantities — and still in stock.
"In response to the current crisis, Peter Thomas Roth has repurposed part of our manufacturing facility to help combat the hand sanitizer shortage. Through this initiative, we hope to help those unable to find hand sanitizers," the brand said in a statement provided to Shop TODAY.
Peter Thomas Roth Hand Sanitizer
This pocket-sized spray bottle contains 80% alcohol, surpassing the CDC recommended amount of at least 60% alcohol for proper sanitation. The brand recommends spraying enough of the sanitizer to cover all surfaces of your hands, then rub them together until they're both dry.
In an effort to support medical staff, Peter Thomas Roth will be providing 5,000 hand sanitizers to Northwell Health Hospitals, New York State’s largest health care provider.
Peter Roth Thomas isn't the only beauty brand giving back, take a look below to see what other brands are producing hand sanitizing products.
Hand sanitizers by beauty brands
1. Vegamour
Designed to both sanitize and moisturize, this spray contains 75% alcohol to kill germs, and aloe vera and marula oil to moisturize hands. The formula was made to avoid leaving a sticky residue, while essential oils including lavender and orange peel offer a calming scent. Vegamour is also doing its part to give back to the community by giving 20% of its proceeds to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, which provides aid to organizations that are leading on-the-ground efforts in the restaurant community.
2. Orly
The nail polish brand released a four-pack of hand sanitizer spray made with just four ingredients, including 75% alcohol. With no fragrances or oils added to the formula, this spray is also vegan and cruelty-free. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards helping medical professionals and at-risk populations.
3. Sparitual
Through its partnership with parent company Orly, the vegan beauty brand developed a four-pack of hand sanitizer containing 75% alcohol. The formula is made up of only four ingredients: isopropyl alcohol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and purified water. In an effort to help out, Sparitual even donated its first batch of 5,000 sprays to the city of Los Angeles to help out the homeless population.
4. Pipette Hand Sanitizer
This child-friendly skin care brand developed its own hand sanitizer with 65% alcohol. Each bottle comes with around 80 applications and is made with sugarcane-derived squalane and glycerin to help soften and prevent hands from drying out.
5. Chi Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer
Known for its hair care and styling tools, Chi developed its first hand sanitizer made with 77% alcohol. Not only is it FDA approved, but the formula also incorporates organic aloe vera to help keep hands soft and moisturized.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Best skin care products for rosacea in 2020
- This moisturizing hand mask saves my skin from frequent hand washing
- Your dry hands will love this cleansing hand lotion
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.