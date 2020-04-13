This pocket-sized spray bottle contains 80% alcohol, surpassing the CDC recommended amount of at least 60% alcohol for proper sanitation. The brand recommends spraying enough of the sanitizer to cover all surfaces of your hands, then rub them together until they're both dry.

In an effort to support medical staff, Peter Thomas Roth will be providing 5,000 hand sanitizers to Northwell Health Hospitals, New York State’s largest health care provider.

Peter Roth Thomas isn't the only beauty brand giving back, take a look below to see what other brands are producing hand sanitizing products.

Hand sanitizers by beauty brands

Designed to both sanitize and moisturize, this spray contains 75% alcohol to kill germs, and aloe vera and marula oil to moisturize hands. The formula was made to avoid leaving a sticky residue, while essential oils including lavender and orange peel offer a calming scent. Vegamour is also doing its part to give back to the community by giving 20% of its proceeds to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, which provides aid to organizations that are leading on-the-ground efforts in the restaurant community.

The nail polish brand released a four-pack of hand sanitizer spray made with just four ingredients, including 75% alcohol. With no fragrances or oils added to the formula, this spray is also vegan and cruelty-free. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards helping medical professionals and at-risk populations.

Through its partnership with parent company Orly, the vegan beauty brand developed a four-pack of hand sanitizer containing 75% alcohol. The formula is made up of only four ingredients: isopropyl alcohol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and purified water. In an effort to help out, Sparitual even donated its first batch of 5,000 sprays to the city of Los Angeles to help out the homeless population.

This child-friendly skin care brand developed its own hand sanitizer with 65% alcohol. Each bottle comes with around 80 applications and is made with sugarcane-derived squalane and glycerin to help soften and prevent hands from drying out.

Known for its hair care and styling tools, Chi developed its first hand sanitizer made with 77% alcohol. Not only is it FDA approved, but the formula also incorporates organic aloe vera to help keep hands soft and moisturized.

