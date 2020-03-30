How one beauty brand launched a hand sanitizer to help give back

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

You can order up to three of the spray bottles at once, and your order will benefit more than just your hands. For each purchase, the brand will donate 20% of the proceeds to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. As Vegamour is a Los Angeles-based brand, Pao said donating to the food bank would hit close to home.

"Our offices are located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, and many of our employees are born and bred Angelenos. LA Food Bank’s mission is to fight hunger in our city, our community, our home," Pao said. "Knowing that this pandemic will have consequences far outside the health and wellbeing of those in our community, and that many families will also struggle with hunger during this time, we couldn’t think of a better organization to support."

Like all of the other products from the brand, which is known for its hair and lash serums, this hand sanitizer is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Its high concentration of isopropyl alcohol contributes to its anti-microbial, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, which is balanced by moisturizing ingredients such as aloe vera and marula oil.

With a release date of April 6, the brand notes that this is the fastest product launch it has ever taken on.

"We are fortunate to have an amazing team and manufacturing partners who were able to run with this idea and execute it very quickly," Pao told us. "While we have never launched a product so quickly, it was a new and rewarding challenge that I think the whole team learned a great deal from."

