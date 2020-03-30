How one beauty brand launched a hand sanitizer to help give back

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Hand sanitizer has become increasingly hard to come by in the wake of the coronavirus. Some people are turning to homemade formulas, while some companies are shifting focus and using their resources to create new sanitizing products.
In an effort to help meet the current demand, clean beauty brand Vegamour just launched a new hand sanitizing spray that ships during the first week of April. The organic formula contains 75% isopropyl alcohol, which is above the CDC recommendation of 70% for hand hygiene.
Stephanie Pao, senior director of marketing at Vegamour, told Shop TODAY the brand decided to step up to the plate once it realized it had the necessary resources.
"As a company in the beauty industry with a focus on wellness, we had the capability to partner with our incredible manufacturers and suppliers to quickly formulate and produce a moisturizing hand sanitizer with organic ingredients and it seemed like the right time to get something out to our customers and our communities that they were desperately looking for," Pao told us.
Vegamour Hand Sanitizer Spray
You can order up to three of the spray bottles at once, and your order will benefit more than just your hands. For each purchase, the brand will donate 20% of the proceeds to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. As Vegamour is a Los Angeles-based brand, Pao said donating to the food bank would hit close to home.
"Our offices are located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, and many of our employees are born and bred Angelenos. LA Food Bank’s mission is to fight hunger in our city, our community, our home," Pao said. "Knowing that this pandemic will have consequences far outside the health and wellbeing of those in our community, and that many families will also struggle with hunger during this time, we couldn’t think of a better organization to support."
Like all of the other products from the brand, which is known for its hair and lash serums, this hand sanitizer is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Its high concentration of isopropyl alcohol contributes to its anti-microbial, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, which is balanced by moisturizing ingredients such as aloe vera and marula oil.
With a release date of April 6, the brand notes that this is the fastest product launch it has ever taken on.
"We are fortunate to have an amazing team and manufacturing partners who were able to run with this idea and execute it very quickly," Pao told us. "While we have never launched a product so quickly, it was a new and rewarding challenge that I think the whole team learned a great deal from."
