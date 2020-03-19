Bring the spa to your home with these Bobbie Thomas-approved beauty products

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When you're caught up in balancing working from home, taking care of the kids and taking care of those daily household chores, it can be hard to take a step back. But even when life gets a bit crazy, it's necessary to remember the importance of self-care.

The best way to treat yourself? Bring the spa to your home!

TODAY Style Editor Bobbie Thomas revealed her favorite ways to bring a relaxing spa experience to your home with a few DIY tricks. From face masks to at-home pedicure products, she shared some must-have items that will help you take a break from your chaotic routine.

Face Time

Thomas shared an innovative spa technique called facial cupping, which is a skin therapy treatment based on the ancient form of acupuncture. She featured face massagers and rollers that cleanse your skin and aid in the absorption of moisturizers and serums.

When practicing facial cupping, small silicone cups are placed on the skin and act like vacuums, massaging the muscles of the face to increase blood flow and circulation.

Thomas says to be careful when doing this treatment since it can lead to broken capillaries or bruising. She advises using gentile suction while gliding the cups across your skin.

Fatigue and stress can weigh heavily on the delicate skin around your eyes, but the Foreo Under-Eye Massager aims to help diminish the appearance of dark circles and bags. It features two vibration modes that gently massage and contour your skin.

The Foreo Luna Fofo facial brush uses smart technology to cleanse your skin. It pairs with an app on your phone to track and respond to internal and external factors that may affect skin health, according to the brand.

Looking to give your skin care routine a boost? This roller is designed to tone and soothe skin, perfect if you feel your skin needs a pick-me-up.

Restore glow to your skin with this high-tech facial beauty tool. Simply press and move the tip of the sonic vibration tool under the eye area while gliding it across your skin. You can also use it on your brows, cheeks, lips, jawline and neck area.

No-Mess Masks

A mask is a simple way to refresh your skin without making a mess, and Thomas recommends using patches to make it even easier. The best part about these masks is that you can wear them while you sleep! So sit back, relax and let the mask do all the work for you.

The Gentle Steam Eye Mask uses warm steam and a relaxing lavender scent to soothe tired eyes. The soft straps hug your ears to keep the mask in place while you sleep.

Sio Beauty offers medical-grade silicone patches that gently compress against the skin to help it stay flat and smooth the area. You can get patches for your eyes, forehead, neck and chest that help reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

The Wrinkles Schminkles Eye Wrinkle Pads are designed to reduce dark circles, eye puffiness and bags, sun damage and crows feet. Since the patches are made with silicone, you can wear them up to 30 times each, according to the brand.

Furlesse offers four different packets of one-time use overnight patches, each designed to focus on a different area of the face while you sleep. You can find patches that target forehead wrinkles, crow’s-feet and lip lines. Each $20 packet includes a 30-day supply of patches.

Booty Call

Thomas said that one of the trendiest products in the beauty world is a butt mask. Yes, you read that right! A butt mask has similar benefits to a face mask and works to refresh, brighten and hydrate skin for a smooth finish.

Treat your tush to a spa day with this booty scrub. According to the brand, the gentle scrub contains a mix of oils, extracts, antioxidants and essential fatty acids formulated to target stretch marks, cellulite and acne.

Give your behind the same luxe treatment as your face with the Bawdy Butt Mask. It comes in four varieties, each with specific benefits. This one uses marine algae designed to help firm and illuminate your skin.

Moisturize dehydrated skin with this mask from Bawdy. It was made to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles while plumping your skin.

The Megababe brand is a Bobbie Thomas-favorite. It includes exfoliating beads for a deep cleanse in addition to squalane and kelp extracts for a moisturizing effect. Plus, it smells like soothing lavender and eucalyptus!

At-Home Pedicure Assistant

Giving yourself an at-home pedicure can be more difficult than you initially thought. With the right products — including this pedi assistant — you can achieve a salon-worthy nail treatment.

Just because you're staying indoors doesn't mean you shouldn't treat yourself to a much-needed pedicure. The Stedi Pedi helps you stabilize and position your foot so you can enjoy a DIY pedicure.

