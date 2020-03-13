Step up your eyebrow game with this Bobbie Thomas-approved brow pen

With over 500 verified five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers are also obsessed with the natural look you can achieve with this tool. It's currently available in four shades including blonde, deep brown, medium brown and soft brown.

Several reviewers are commenting on how easy it is to use.

"I love this brow pen," praised a verified reviewer. "I have searched and tried tons of brow products and finally have found one that works for my light eyebrows. It doesn’t smudge, stays on all day, and isn’t too difficult to apply once you get the hang of it. You just need little slow strokes...The shade matches my blonde hair and isn’t too dark. This is my second time ordering this product which I rarely can say for a brow item."

Amazon shoppers also say that it looks like real hairs when applied, creating a natural look.

"This product is awesome!!!" wrote another reviewer. "I use a pencil to outline and this fills in like real hair strokes. It is incredible. Even where it is used on skin, where this is no hair, it still looks great. Best part, it doesn't smudge off. In fact, even after cleaning and toning, it lingered for a while."

It was also designed to be smudge-proof, so you won't have to worry about it coming off immediately.

"I’ve only had it a few days but I can say it was worth it," wrote a verified reviewer. "I have oily skin and as soon as I received it I applied it on my oily brow. I patted it with tissue and it didn’t smudge. I rubbed on it gently with tissue and it still didn’t smudge. I was sold!"

This pen has worked so well for some users that they have switched from using a brow pencil to this.

"I've been using an eyebrow pencil for years, but after trying this, I'm hooked," raved a verified reviewer. "I hope they keep making it forever. It does require a good eye and steady hand to get it right. Once it's on, it lasts forever and looks fabulous. Natural, yet well defined."

If you've been on the hunt for a brow tool that'll help with definition and design, then consider giving this product a shot.

