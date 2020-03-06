Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Whether you excessively wash your hands on a daily basis or forget to moisturize as often as you should, both your hands and body are likely in need of some hydration. There are thousands of lotions and hand creams available, but finding the ones that actually produce the results you want can be a challenge.

If you're in need of recommendations for effective hand creams, we here at Shop TODAY rounded up some of the moisturizers we reach for on a daily basis. From Aveeno to Aquaphor, these are the hand creams we can't live without!

A favorite of Victoria Beckham and Jen Birkhofer, director of commerce, this hand cream is exactly what it says it is — food for your skin. With chamomile and calendula extracts, the thick formula works to hydrate and soothe the skin.

"This cream is so thick and buttery and smells so good," Birkhofer said. "It really nourishes your skin and can go anywhere."

This formula from L'Occitane is crafted with 20% shea butter and also features natural extracts that provide its silky feel. Audience development coordinator Halle Proper loves this cream for its lightweight texture.

"I don’t wear hand cream often, but when I do I always use this," Proper said. "The scent is not too strong and you only need a small amount to get rid of any dryness. Plus, I always get compliments on how great and fresh it smells!"

This hydrating hand cream is also a favorite of Joanna Gaines!

Safe for sensitive skin, this hand creme is formulated with shea butter to boost hydration and provide a smooth feel. It's a tried-and-true favorite of associate commerce editor Daniel Boan.

"I like to opt for a thicker hand cream at night, and Eucerin has been my go-to for years," Boan said. "My hands always become dry and cracked during the winter, and this cream always heals them up overnight. When my hands get really bad, I'll apply a generous layer before I go to bed and wake up with smooth, healed skin."

This daily lotion hydrates and protects the skin without leaving behind a greasy residue. Suitable for dry and sensitive skin due to ingredients such as macadamia nut oil and shea butter, it will leave your body and your hands feeling replenished and moisturized.

"I love Cetaphil's Daily Advance Lotion because it’s no frills or fragrance and just gets the job done," associate commerce social editor Kara Quill said.

If reapplying throughout the day is a bit of a chore, this healing ointment from Aquaphor might be an easy fix. Its long-lasting formula is designed to create a moisture barrier on the skin, so you won't have to reapply often.

"The Aquaphor Healing Ointment hydrates my hands from the moment I use it," associate commerce editor Megan Foster said. "The formula isn’t too thick, but it keeps my skin moisturized for hours on end."

The salve is meant to form a protective layer on your hands, which helps to lock in moisture and prevent your hands from chapping.

"This product cuts out the unnecessary scents and pretty packaging and gets straight to the point — a hard-working and hydrating lotion," Foster said. "You can get it in a tub or a bottle, but each type of packaging is easy to travel with."

If you prefer to moisturize after a long shower, or can keep a pump bottle on your desk, this moisturizing lotion from Aveeno is a great option. The lightweight formula is crafted with soothing oat properties that quench and nourish parched skin. Boan uses this moisturizing lotion daily.

"I prefer a really light lotion during the day since I hate waiting for hand cream to dry," Boan said. "The Sheer Hydration formula from Aveeno sinks in so quickly, yet it still feels very hydrating. It's perfect for a quick and easy everyday hand cream that will help maintain moisture throughout the day."

For a lotion that is all-intensive without any of the scents or residue, this Dove hand cream is a clinically-proven option, according to the brand. Senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach keeps the cream nearby at all times, especially during the cold months.

"I have incredibly dry hands and cuticles this time of year, and Dove Dermaseries hand cream actually helps," Brach said. "My dermatologist told me it works well because the main ingredient is glycerin, which is a humectant that acts like a sponge to attract and lock in much-needed moisture."

She also notes that the cream absorbs into the skin quickly, "so it's great if you hate the feeling of lotion on your hands."

