12 dermatologist-approved skin care products for eczema relief

Much like rosacea, eczema can wreak havoc on your skin at the most inconvenient times. If you're sick of unexpected flareups and want to get control of your eczema once and for all, a consistent skin care routine is key.

Whether you're looking for a gentle face wash to cleanse irritated skin or a soothing lotion to take on redness and itchiness, these are just a few of the products top dermatologists swear by to tackle some of eczema's trickiest symptoms.

Best skin care products for eczema

The dryness that comes along with eczema can make your skin feel pretty tight, but this moisturizer comes complete with several emollients (like sweet almond oil) and humectants (like glycerin) that are meant to lock in moisture.

"This petrolatum-based cream is a great way to rescue dry skin," Rita V. Linkner, MD, FAAD told TODAY. "It has a great price point and comes in a readily accessible tub, so it's easy to get it on your body post-shower every morning."

When you've got eczema, products with harsh ingredients can be a bit irritating. This cream's soothing formula is fragrance-free, and even earned a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

"I like this cream because it's extremely hypoallergenic and void of many chemicals that are known to cause eczema to flare up," Marc Glashofer, M.D., M.S. told TODAY. "It's also safe to use on all parts of the body and face and is relatively inexpensive."

When the going gets tough with eczema flareups, you'll want to have a fast-acting treatment on hand. This eczema therapy cream by Kamedis can be used on the face and body to calm and protect irritated skin. The key ingredient in this formula is the soothing botanical rhubarb.

"This cream combines skin-repairing ceramides and hydrating hyaluronic acid along with Chinese botanical extracts that have been shown to help soothe inflammation and rebalance the skin’s microbiome," said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's department of dermatology.

Finding a moisturizer that offers lasting hydration can be a challenge, but it can certainly help offer your skin a nice boost when dealing with eczema. This one from CeraVe is full of hyaluronic acid, and the gentle formula is free of fragrance and oil. That makes it a great option for those with eczema, according to board-certified dermatologist Mary Lupo.

"I love this cream because it uses ceramides, an essential ingredient that helps repair lipid depleted eczematous skin," Lupo told TODAY.

We all know cleansing your face is a critical part of your skin care routine, but some cleansers can be a bit abrasive on eczema-prone skin. This gentle face wash is meant to clean and moisturize at the same time (with the help of glycerin) and has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.

"This product is uniquely formulated to cleanse sensitive and delicate facial skin and maintain skin’s moisture balance," Dr. Alan Parks, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of DermWarehouse, explained.

Need to soothe your eczema while traveling? This TSA-friendly balm might be what your luggage is missing. Triple purified petrolatum is meant to add a hydrating boost to dry skin and helps moisturize cracks and irritation. Plus, the stick applicator makes it easy to add some TLC to your eczema in hard-to-reach spots (like your back).

"The Vaseline Jelly Body Balm Stick is mess-free — you don't need to rub anything at all. Just glide on and go. It absorbs easily so you all you feel is healthy, protected skin that stays hydrated," Zeichner explained.

The thin skin on your hands is already prone to dryness, but those with eczema are even more likely to encounter dry, cracked skin. This restorative cream is designed to protect and treat cracks and itchiness with the help of soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and sweet almond oil.

"This brand is all about clean beauty and lacks many of the harsh preservatives you typically find in products. The colloidal oatmeal and soothing oils in this cream do a great job of repairing hands and dry cuticles," Linkner said.

You can experience eczema at any age, but finding products that are soothing and safe for younger children is particularly challenging. This full-body lotion from Eucerin can be used on kids as young as three months and delivers 24-hour hydration.

The true rock stars of this cream are the colloidal oatmeal and ceramides, according to Glashofer.

"They help strengthen the skin's protective barrier. In addition, this cream contains licorice root extract, a natural anti-inflammatory agent that helps reduce itching and burning of the skin. It is free of fragrances and dyes, too," Glashofer told us.

Dealing with dryness and irritation? You might want to reach for this hydrating moisturizer with a soothing gel formula. The oil-free lotion is made to absorb easily and also wears quite well under makeup.

"This ultralight moisturizer is loaded with hyaluronic acid, which acts like a sponge to hold in hydration. Hyaluronic acid can bind up to 1,000 times its weight in water, which is important especially in dry and eczema-prone skin," Zeichner explained.

The thermal spring water in this balm is meant to soothe skin while evening primrose oil adds a touch of hydration. Parks says it's perfect for those experiencing the signature redness and irritation of eczema.

"This ultra-rich moisturizing balm is ideal for those with very to severely dry skin," Parks told us. "It directly targets itching, redness and irritation to nourish and restore skin."

Want to take on itchiness, redness, dryness and irritation all at once? This cream helps tackle some of the most annoying symptoms of eczema and was awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Approval. The two key ingredients are oatmeal and ceramides.

"Aveeno eczema products are great. They're fragrance-free and their soothing, anti-inflammatory colloidal oatmeal decreases inflammation, while the emollients work to improve the barrier lipids," Lupo said.

Much like facial and body skin, lips can also experience eczema flareups and get dry, red and scaly. Linkner swears by this restorative balm that's formulated with a Copper Peptide Complex.

"The copper antioxidant capacity of this product works to repair skin's broken down barrier fast. It's my favorite for patients who are prone to dry, peeling lips that crack at the corners," Linkner said.

