Have facial redness? Here's what can be causing it and how to treat it

When you’re young, rosy little cheeks are pretty adorable. However, as an adult, facial redness is arguably anything but charming. Dealing with red skin can be frustrating, embarrassing and downright baffling.

That's why Shop TODAY tapped some top dermatologists to determine what causes facial redness, how to avoid it and how to treat it when it does happen.

Why is my face red?

There's no “one size fits all” explanation for facial redness. Your face can look red and irritated for many reasons. “What most people refer to as facial redness can be caused by a variety of different skin disorders,” said Dr. Janelle Vega, a board-certified dermatologist.

While it’s impossible to pinpoint the cause of your facial redness every time you get a little flushed, these are some of the most common causes of red skin:

Rosacea

What is it? “Rosacea is a condition that leads to redness and often pimples on the face,” said Dr. Angela J. Lamb, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

What causes it? Rosacea is a skin condition often mistaken for acne, and certain triggers — anything from extreme temperatures to spicy food — can likely cause it.

Atopic dermatitis or eczema

What is it? “Atopic dermatitis typically shows up as red, itchy, dry, inflamed skin, leading to a compromised skin barrier and skin immunity. People with uncontrolled eczema tend to get secondary infection,” said Dr. Howard Sobel, a New York City dermatologist and founder of Sobel Skin.

What causes it? The actual cause is still unknown, but recent studies show that gut health and stress can contribute to flare-ups, according to Sobel.

What is it? “This is when your skin has an allergic reaction to something you’ve applied topically,” Sobel said.

“This is when your skin has an allergic reaction to something you’ve applied topically,” Sobel said. What causes it? Everyone’s skin reacts to ingredients differently, but some common culprits include fragrances and preservatives.

Over-exfoliation

What is it? When you exfoliate too often, your skin can take on a red, raw appearance.

What causes it? "This is getting to be very common as at-home peels are gaining in popularity. While at-home peels are safe and effective, if you over-exfoliate, you do compromise and weaken your skin barrier, which inflames the skin," Sobel said.

Seborrheic dermatitis

What is it? “Most people associate seborrheic dermatitis with the scalp, as it’s the cause of dandruff. However, it can affect your face as well,” Sobel said.

What causes it? Seborrheic dermatitis is caused by an overgrowth of yeast on the skin that leads to redness, inflammation and even scaling in some people, according to Sobel.

Can you avoid facial redness?

No one has perfect skin, and almost everyone is prone to occasional bouts of redness. But there are a few ways you can prevent it from happening in the first place. The secret is knowing your triggers.

“The most common triggers that are not product-related are extremes of weather (both heat and cold), caffeine, spicy foods, chocolate and stress. Not all of the aforementioned will be triggers for everyone, however, so play around and get to know your own triggers, then avoid them,” Vega said.

Here’s a quick cheat sheet for other ways to avoid facial redness:

Wear sunscreen! “First and foremost, make sure that you are always using sunscreen and seeking shade! The sun can be a powerful trigger for most people’s skin, so protection is key,” Vega said.

Keep your skin care routine simple: “If you are prone to redness, don’t overdo your skin care routine. Use calming, hydrating cleansers, serums and moisturizers,” Sobel said.

Exfoliate sparingly: "Exfoliating at home is great for anti-aging, but don’t overdo it by using AHA toners and peel pads twice a day. Avoid physical exfoliants like rough facial scrubs made with walnut scrubs or sugar,” Sobel said.

Know your triggers: In addition to the aforementioned facial redness triggers, those prone to rosacea and eczema can also experience aggravated skin after taking a hot shower, drinking alcohol, exercising and using products with fragrance (synthetic or natural).

How to get rid of redness on the face

Redness happens! And when it does, there are a few ways to give your skin some much-needed relief.

Use soothing ingredients: “Products containing niacinamide, sulfur, allantoin, caffeine, licorice root, chamomile, aloe and cucumber can help reduce redness,” said Dr. David Bank, a board-certified dermatologist in Mount Kisco, New York.

Pare down your product routine: If you think your red skin is due to a product allergy or over-exfoliating, it’s time to simplify your product routine. “I usually recommend eliminating all nonessential products in these cases, including makeup to reduce allergen exposure. Once you allow the skin to calm down, then reintroduce products one by one over a period of days to allow for the culprit to identify itself. A visit to a dermatologist or allergist that does patch testing is helpful in causes related to allergies,” Vega said.

Get professional help: A dermatologist can help diagnose the exact cause of your red skin and develop a plan to help treat it. Common options for rosacea and eczema include prescription anti-inflammatory creams, oral antibiotics, facials or lasers. Salicylic acid cleansers can help remove dead skin cells and reduce redness in those dealing with seborrheic dermatitis.

Should facial redness ever concern you?

A little red skin here and there is frustrating, but should it be cause for concern? At the end of the day, it’s up to you to decide if your facial redness is out of character for your skin.

“Redness can be a sign of an underlying issue such as lupus, shingles or a systemic allergy such as a medicine reaction. If you have tried over-the-counter remedies without success, see a dermatologist for further evaluation. Even if it isn't one of these more serious conditions, it still might require a prescription,” Bank said.

Products to reduce redness on the face

Bank swears by this night cream, which contains niacinamide, allantoin, licorice root and caffeine to help reduce redness.

Whipping your skin into shape doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg! Bank recommends this budget-friendly tinted balm that promises to blur redness and nourish dry, flaky skin.

Antioxidants are key to improving redness and inflammation, according to American Academy of Dermatology Fellow Dr. Robert Anolik, who digs this multitasking serum that’s formulated with vitamin C and niacinamide.

Licochalcone, a skin-soothing extract of licorice root, is the star ingredient of this anti-inflammatory cream that both Anolik and Lamb recommend for treating redness overnight.

Your skin can look a bit scaly when it gets red and irritated, so if you’re looking for something to help address uneven texture, Lamb says this paraben-free brightening cream is a good affordable option.

According to Sobel, hydrating masks can offer red skin a calming, cooling and soothing effect. This one, which is designed especially for those with sensitive skin, is made with ruscus aculeatus root extract and vitamin E to soothe and help repair inflamed skin.

Toning down your skin care routine is important when you're dealing with redness. Lamb likes this gentle cleanser, which is formulated with calming feverfew, so it's said to be perfect for those with sensitive skin.

If the phrase “redness reducing cream” sounds like music to your ears, this one’s right up your alley. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ranella Hirsch appreciates the non-comedogenic formula and its soothing ingredients like avocado extract, glycerin and canola.

Gentle, calming ingredients are critical for treating redness, and this gem contains a trifecta: niacinamide, glycerin and ceramide-3. Hirsh likes the ultra-moisturizing formula, which is said to have a lightweight, creamy texture.

This serum contains ambophenol, an ingredient Sobel suggests using to soothe skin. The fragrance and paraben-free formula is meant to be applied in both the morning and evening to help reduce the appearance of redness.

If reducing redness and soothing your skin are high priorities, this multitasking gel cream formulated with prebiotic oat is a worthy contender, in Bank’s opinion.

When you’re dealing with redness, gentle formulas are the name of the game. Anolik likes this gentle moisturizing cream that uses microbiome technology to help soothe redness and blotchiness.

It’s always great when you can treat multiple skin care woes at once, and Hirsch says that she’s a fan of this nourishing product that is said to nix redness, treat sensitivity and leave you with a healthy, glowing complexion.

Sobel suggests looking for gentle cleansers that are hydrating, fragrance-free and made with as few ingredients as possible, like this one from CeraVe.

