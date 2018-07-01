7 skin cancer warning signs you should never ignore

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It’s time to think about the skin you’re in.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, with "Melanoma Monday" focusing attention on the deadliest form of the disease. It’s curable if spotted early, but doctors say patients need to be a partner in the process.

“Everyone should get really familiar with their own moles because that’s what’s going to save your life,” Dr. Julie Karen, a board certified dermatologist in New York, told TODAY.

What should you look for? The ABCDEs of melanoma are basic signs, with doctors urging you to check your moles for asymmetry, border, color, diameter and evolution.

The most important part is that last one: an evolving or changing mole, Karen said. That can include new symptoms like itching, scabbing and bleeding.