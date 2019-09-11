At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Much like acne, rosacea can totally wreak havoc on your skin. This common condition can often result in redness, flushing, pustules and dilated blood vessels — while flare-ups can be totally unpredictable.

There may not be a cure for rosacea, but you can definitely avoid some common triggers and keep flare-ups at bay with the right skin care routine and products. To help you tackle your rosacea head on, we consulted top dermatologists for their favorite product picks.

These cleansers, moisturizers and masks will help minimize that dreaded rosacea redness, and have your skin feeling much more zen in no time!

"This cleanser is very gentle on reactive or sensitive skin, which most patients with rosacea have. It also contains feverfew, an ingredient known to decrease redness and help with irritation," said Dr. Noelani González, director of cosmetic dermatology at Mount Sinai West in New York City.

"This ultra-gentle moisturizer is made with a soothing blend of hydrating, anti-redness ingredients. It's infused with ceramides, niacinamide, calming glycerin and prebiotics that work to restore the skin barrier. It’s a great, safe option for those with rosacea," said Dr. Howard Sobel, NYC dermatologist and founder of Sobel Skin.

"The allantoin in this product helps lead to a cooling sensation which will decrease that flushed feeling patients often get from rosacea. It also contains natural oils which can be soothing and trap in moisture," said Dr. Angela J. Lamb, a dermatologist and associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai's Department of Dermatology.

"This cream treats and soothes rosacea while providing nice coverage thanks to its light green neutralizer," said Boston dermatologist Dr. Ranella Hirsch.

"Rosacea-prone skin can be sensitive, so sunscreen and gentle products are a must. This SPF is formulated with zinc oxide, goes on clear and doesn’t aggravate rosacea," said Dr. Azeen Sadeghian, a dermatologist advisor for Aysa, an AI-powered skin symptom checker app.

"It's important to replenish moisture prior to bedtime and this moisturizer is a great choice because it contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides and allantoin to visibly improve the texture of your skin and hydrate it while you sleep. It also won’t irritate your skin because it’s fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic," said dermatologist Dr. David E. Bank.

"This rich, creamy formula is packed with a mix of hydrating ingredients such as soybean oil and chamomile flower extract, which help to moisturize and soothe skin without clogging pores or causing breakouts. It rinses off easily and visibly improves skin’s suppleness," Sobel said.

"There's treating rosacea and then there is making sure you don’t do anything to make it worse. The latter is harder and more important than many realize. Towards that end, I'm a big fan of this cleanser with minimum additives to avoid flaring rosacea," Hirsch said.

"One of the largest factors in rosacea is sensitive skin. Patients complain that their skin feels tight or easily irritated. What I love about this serum is that is has few ingredients and it has a yellow/green tint that can actually reflect light to make the rosacea appear less red," Lamb said.

"This fast-acting, nourishing mask neutralizes redness while strengthening the skin’s protective barrier. It immediately helps combat rosacea-prone skin and helps protect the skin from future flare-ups. It’s a great quick fix, plus the hypoallergenic, fragrance and oil-free formula won’t irritate sensitive skin or cause stubborn breakouts," Sobel said.

"People with rosacea tend to have more sensitive skin, so it's important to choose the right facial products. This gentle cleanser is a good choice because it does not contain soaps or fragrances and it actually can condition the skin as it cleanses," Bank said.

"This light facial cream is perfect for those with rosacea who are seeking a product a bit richer than a serum but still want to combat redness," Hirsch said.

"No other cleanser has ever fully replaced my love for this product. It prevents over-stripping of the skin barrier and is very gentle and mild," Sadeghian said.

"This moisturizer is gentle enough for those with sensitive skin and contains a mineral sunscreen. It helps prevent any flare-ups from UV light and contains caffeine and allantoin to reduce the appearance of redness and hydrate skin. It's a great bargain find," González said.

