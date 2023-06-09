7 Target beauty finds worth adding to your nightly skin care routine — starting at $3

When it comes to our nightly routines, we all have our own particular habits and rituals. Thirty minutes of reading time before bed. Writing a to-do list for the next day. Just one more episode. While many of these are great ways to unwind, there's one practice that everyone should add to their end-of-day checklists: a nightly skin care routine.
For beauty gurus and skin care enthusiasts, you already know how important it is to wash away the day and treat your face before hitting the pillow. For others, who maybe have only gotten as far as scrolling through "Get Unready With Me" TikTok videos in their skin care journeys, it's important to know that these trendy clips are as much about getting a radiant, dewy complexion as they are garnering views. The way to do it is making sure you have the right products to apply after the sun sets that will give your skin a boost by the time it rises again.
Luckily, you can find everything you need to create a complete, affordable skin care routine right at Target. From one-swipe cleansing waters to powerful $6 serums, the retailer is flush with finds that will bring new meaning to the term "beauty sleep" — and we gathered our favorites for this next installment of the Shop This List series.
Keep scrolling to check them out below
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
At the end of a long day, who knows how much grime (visible or not) is left on your face. And if you wear makeup, that's an added layer that needs to be removed. With this micellar water, you can cleanse your skin of dirt and excess oils without drying it up. According to the brand, it doesn't require harsh rubbing and won't leave you with that post-application greasy feeling. Plus, nearly 90% of almost 1,000 reviewers say they would recommend it.
The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%
This budget-friendly serum is said to work for all skin types, from overly dry to super oily, but this formula is one that acne-prone people will want to keep their eye on. The brand says its ingredients can help to control sebum, reduce congestion and improve the appearance of "textural irregularities." That's a while lot of good for just $6.
E.l.f. Skin Youth Boosting Advanced Night Retinoid Serum
According to experts, retinol is a key ingredient for an anti-aging skin care routine, especially if you want a glowing complexion. This Target exclusive product is designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and keep skin glowing and feeling smooth. And the proof is in the pudding, aka reviewer results: According to the brand, "94% woke up to visibly renewed skin overnight" and "97% saw a visible improvement of fine lines and wrinkles in just 4 weeks."
E.l.f. Holy Hydration! Eye Cream
If you want to stop waking up with dry, puffy eyes in the a.m., you're going to need to put in the work during the p.m. With this eye cream, you have a better chance of also avoiding dark circles and giving your skin a fresher, glowier look. The formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and glycerin.
CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
Lock everything in with this CeraVe lotion, specifically designed to protect and restore your skin barrier at night. The non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested formula is said to work well on sensitive skin and provide hydration while you sleep. Nearly 2,500 Target shoppers have given this must-have a five-star rating, with many of them calling it lightweight, non-greasy and a "10/10" recommendation.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Acne Pimple Patch Duo
Nothing's worse than seeing a new pimple in the mirror right before bed. However, with these pimple patches, you can heal blemishes overnight. The award-winning patches include medical-grade hydrocolloid (which helps to pull out that pus and gunk) and no harsh ingredients, says the brand. Plus, they're a smart way to avoid any picking temptations.
Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy
If you think lathering up your face with serums and moisturizers means you're finished with your routine, you'd be wrong. You can't forget about the lips! Show your pout some love with this lip treatment, which provides long-lasting moisture — and a serious shine your bedtime partner is sure to appreciate.
