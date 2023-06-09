7 Target beauty finds worth adding to your nightly skin care routine — starting at $3

At the end of a long day, who knows how much grime (visible or not) is left on your face. And if you wear makeup, that's an added layer that needs to be removed. With this micellar water, you can cleanse your skin of dirt and excess oils without drying it up. According to the brand, it doesn't require harsh rubbing and won't leave you with that post-application greasy feeling. Plus, nearly 90% of almost 1,000 reviewers say they would recommend it.

This budget-friendly serum is said to work for all skin types, from overly dry to super oily, but this formula is one that acne-prone people will want to keep their eye on. The brand says its ingredients can help to control sebum, reduce congestion and improve the appearance of "textural irregularities." That's a while lot of good for just $6.

According to experts, retinol is a key ingredient for an anti-aging skin care routine, especially if you want a glowing complexion. This Target exclusive product is designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and keep skin glowing and feeling smooth. And the proof is in the pudding, aka reviewer results: According to the brand, "94% woke up to visibly renewed skin overnight" and "97% saw a visible improvement of fine lines and wrinkles in just 4 weeks."

If you want to stop waking up with dry, puffy eyes in the a.m., you're going to need to put in the work during the p.m. With this eye cream, you have a better chance of also avoiding dark circles and giving your skin a fresher, glowier look. The formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and glycerin.

Lock everything in with this CeraVe lotion, specifically designed to protect and restore your skin barrier at night. The non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested formula is said to work well on sensitive skin and provide hydration while you sleep. Nearly 2,500 Target shoppers have given this must-have a five-star rating, with many of them calling it lightweight, non-greasy and a "10/10" recommendation.

Nothing's worse than seeing a new pimple in the mirror right before bed. However, with these pimple patches, you can heal blemishes overnight. The award-winning patches include medical-grade hydrocolloid (which helps to pull out that pus and gunk) and no harsh ingredients, says the brand. Plus, they're a smart way to avoid any picking temptations.

If you think lathering up your face with serums and moisturizers means you're finished with your routine, you'd be wrong. You can't forget about the lips! Show your pout some love with this lip treatment, which provides long-lasting moisture — and a serious shine your bedtime partner is sure to appreciate.

