If you're like us, you've been daydreaming of warmer days and sandy beaches all winter long. Now, as we round out the colder months and begin to welcome spring (hello, spring break!) it's finally time to start taking swimsuit shopping seriously. Target is a swimwear hot spot well known for on-trend and — most importantly — affordable bathing suits, particularly from Target-exclusive brands like Wild Fable, Kona Sol and Shade & Shore.

Swimsuit shopping isn't always easy, though. Fit, style, functionality and coverage are all different expectations to look for, and sometimes sorting through the endless options is exhausting. We did all the hard work for you by narrowing Target's swim section down to some of our favorite options, factoring in style and price point as well as features like tummy control and coverage levels. In the list below, you'll find elevated takes on classic one pieces, bikinis that offer a little extra support, chic beachwear for over your suit and more. The best part? They're all $40 or less!

It's not too early to start swimsuit shopping — in fact, some of the top styles are already selling out. So keep scrolling and don't wait to shop 22 of our favorite Target swimsuits and cover-ups below.

Target Swimsuits

A classic one-piece swimsuit is a staple of our summer capsule wardrobes. This supportive and classy option has a flattering, on-trend square neck and is made from a thick fabric that the brand says provides extra tummy coverage. It also has adjustable straps and removable cups for a customizable fit. One reviewer even claims it's the best one piece they've ever owned.

This one-piece swimsuit is designed with all types of bodies in mind, featuring adjustable straps, removable cups and flattering ruching around the stomach to ensure you're feeling comfortable, supported and stylish.

This fun bandana-style twist on a tankini features two different back ties for customizable fit, and a high neck for a little extra coverage.

Everyone needs a pair of flattering bathing suit bottoms to pair with different tops. With a flattering high-waist cut and shirring around the stomach, this option has an on-trend silhouette that also provides full coverage for more confident wear — in or out of the water. Plus, it comes in a bunch of colors.

Opt for some extra coverage and functionality without compromising style with this high-waisted swim skirt. According to the brand, built-in tummy control and briefs help create a flattering silhouette, and the soft spandex fabrication moves comfortably with you.

These cover-up pants are so cute and versatile, they could be worn as an everyday summer staple! The light fabric and side split create breathability, making them a must-have for those hot summer days. They're also available in black, white and a fun tropical print.

Save 50% on this floral-printed swim top, just in time to beat the pre-summer rush of swimsuit shopping. One loyal reviewer says that this style "looks great on. I buy several every year of the new prints!"

Feel confident and cute in this full-coverage suit from Kona Sol. Featuring a scalloped scoop neckline with lace-up detailing at the bust and shirring at the stomach to create a flattering look, it's available in burgundy, black, green and deep navy.

Sometimes you need a little extra support when braving those ocean waves. This pink bikini top not only has removable cups and adjustable straps, but also underwire padded with soft and stretchy fabric, according to the brand. It's available in D/DD and plus sizing with adjustable back hooks.

These pull-on, full-coverage drawstring swim shorts are perfect for sunny days at the beach. They have built in briefs and elastic leg openings for ultimate comfort and functionality. Not to mention, pockets!

This swimsuit is a fan favorite, with over 100 reviews and a 4.4-star rating average. One reviewer raved that they "loved this suit on a recent vacation! The fabric made it look and feel more expensive." The bust cups are sewn directly into the suit, providing added coverage and support, according to the brand. Plus, it comes in a variety of summer-ready colors.

If there's anything we can't get enough of in fashion, it's a two-in-one convertible piece. Who doesn't love getting multiple looks for less than $25? This swimsuit cover-up can be worn as a skirt or a strapless dress, depending on what you're feeling that day or the style of your bathing suit. It's available in classic black, lavender and white.

Halter bikini tops are both cute and functional, since they provide a little extra neck and chest support for those who might need it. This top comes in sizes XXS-3X, as well as D/DD.

A classic pair of cheeky bikini bottoms are versatile, stylish and will last you all throughout the ever-changing summer swimsuit trends. They can go with almost any variety of top, so you can mix and match as much as you'd like.

Sarongs have been having a fashion moment outside of swimwear, and for good reason. They're cute, easy to throw on and lightweight for warmer days. This one from Wild Fable comes in a wide variety of colors, so you can pair it with a matching swimsuit or add a pop of color to your by-the-poolside look.

For a chic and affordable twist on a classic one-piece suit, this option has a one-shoulder strap that elevates the look while still providing support and comfort you need while enjoying a day at the beach. It's high coverage with ruching for tummy control, according to the brand.

Take a classic black bikini top to the next level with this high neck, cut-out design from Wild Fable. It has adjustable shoulder straps and removable cups for easy customization to your body.

Swim skirts deserve all the hype — they're cute, functional and so versatile. They're perfect both at the poolside or walking along the beach, while also providing extra coverage. This one from Kona Sol has an elastic waistband and comes in three colors.

Prepare for the surge of summer colors with one of these vibrant swim bralettes, which are just $15 — so you could snag a couple and mix and match.

This tankini top could be easily fooled as a cute tank from your everyday wardrobe. Plus, it effortlessly matches with a variety of different beach bottoms for a different look with every wear.

Effortlessly transition from diving beneath the waves to your evening beachside dinner with this cover-up maxi dress, which is just $25.

The easiest way to bring a little extra style to a swimsuit? Polka dots, of course! The square neck design and criss-cross straps on the back also add to this fun and fashionable bikini top. Pair it with the bottoms for a matching set, or a different bottom for a statement moment.