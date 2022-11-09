Traveling for the holidays? We found 10 Target travel accessories for a stress-free trip

Holiday celebrations are just weeks away, and we can't wait to be savoring our favorite meals and creating lifelong memories with friends and family. However, if you have to travel a long distance, you might already be feeling the stress of the busy travel season ahead.

To help alleviate some of that anxiety, having a packing list of travel essentials is an absolute must, and luckily, Target has everything you need to make the journey so much easier. As part of our series Shop This List TODAY, we've a rounded up a list of travel must-haves for a stress-free travel day that you can score entirely at Target, all you need to do is click "add to cart."

From a carry-on bag that's chic yet functional to stylish joggers that feel like sweatpants, with these 10 travel packing essentials, you won't have to worry about disorganization and the woes that come with the journey to your holiday destination.

Target travel accessories and essentials

Pill cases aren't typically known for being very stylish, but this version is both sleek and functional. It features a clear organizer with eight compartments for each day of the week (and a bonus slot for extra pills), encased in a solid-colored microfiber case.

Whether you're heading off on a weekend trip or hoping to avoid those checked bag fees at the airport, this duffel is perfect for toting around all your essentials. According to the brand, it has a large-capacity main compartment and special slots for your water bottle, keys, sunglasses and laptop.

No more struggling to find a comfortable head position while in the car or on the plane! This neck pillow is made with gel memory foam, which the brand says molds to your body and helps keep you cool. The best part? It's designed to roll up, so it's easy to store away in your luggage when you're not using it. Though if you don't have any extra space, it also has a clip, so you can attach it to your bag.

There's nothing worse than getting to the check-in counter only to be told that your bag is a few pounds overweight. Thankfully, when you have this handy luggage scale in your arsenal, you'll never be left scrambling to rearrange your bag (or paying those extra fees) again. The portable digital scale is designed to attach to your bag with a hook to measure its weight and will beep if yours exceeds the limit. Thanks to its small size, you can easily pack it in your bag for your trip so you can make sure that all those gifts you received don't throw you over the limit.

When you pack with these organizers, you'll know exactly where to find that pair of pants or your favorite tee in your suitcase. The set comes with one large packing cube with a semi-transparent mesh top and one clear travel pouch. According to the brand, the cube is designed to fit perfectly in your suitcase, though it can also be thrown in a weekend bag or in your car on its own if you're traveling light.

When you only have so much room in your suitcase, you have to be pretty picky about the items that you bring along for a trip. Thankfully, these pull-on pants seem like they'd be a wardrobe workhouse that you could wear for multiple occasions on your trip, from nice dinners to days spent walking around town with family. According to the brand, they're made from a soft, stretchy fabric for all-day comfort.

Tangled necklaces and rings lost at the bottom of your bag will be a thing of the past with this jewelry organizer. The sleek case features six slots for rings, three necklace hooks, one pocket, 14 earring holes and a mirror.

In case you haven't heard, film is cool again! And this affordable camera makes it easy to capture all your favorite moments from the holiday season. Not only is it super chic, but it's designed with a focus-free lens and a built-in flash, so all you have to do is point and shoot — no need to mess with the shutter speed or aperture. Be sure to grab some film, too!

You don't want to be stuck with a dead phone while you're on the go. That's why you'll want to keep this power bank in your bag, so you'll always have juice. The brand says that you can use it to power up smartphones, tablets and e-readers.

This stylish bag is the perfect option to throw in your tote or suitcase when you need to transport your toiletries to the gym, to work or on a trip. It has multiple compartments, so you can separate your makeup from your skin care. Plus, it's black so it'll hide those stains that are bound to show up after constant use.