These 7 time-saving products will get you out the door on time in the morning

We get it: Getting up in the morning and out the door on time can be tough. It seems like there's an endless to-do list that comes with getting your day started, from making breakfast and packing lunch to getting yourself dressed. And that's not to mention any unexpected time spent searching for your phone or keys! Whether you struggle to be a morning person or are just looking for solutions to speed up your early bird tasks, we've got you covered with a list of helpful (and affordable) products that will take some stress out of your routine.

As part of our series Shop This List TODAY, we're sharing a hand-picked list of seven clever, time-saving products in home, beauty and tech, all available at Target. From a gadget that helps you locate your keys and phone to easy breakfast and meal planning hacks, together these items will have you on your way and ready to take on the day. And to eliminate one more shopping trip from your to-do list, you can add these items to your cart and have them shipped straight to your door. (Target offers free shipping on orders $35 or more, or with a Target RedCard.)

Keep reading to check out our one-stop shopping list for time-saving essentials — you'll be able to call yourself a morning person in no time!

Time-saving products for busy mornings

We've all been there: You're about to head out the door, and you can't find your keys! This bluetooth gadget (which is currently on sale) can be attached as a keychain to your key set, bag or whatever else you need to keep track of. And finding your items is easy — just ring the Tile through the Tile App and it will sound an alarm if it's within 250 feet, says the brand. Plus, the company mentions it can even help you ring your misplaced (and silent!) phone by double clicking the Tile button.

Take your breakfast on-the-go with this handy egg bite maker that gives you a delicious protein-packed meal within 10 minutes, according to the brand. If you're super tight on time, this is a great meal prep gadget: You can whisk up a batch the night before and freeze for the morning.

This overnight hair hack will not only give you back the time you would have spent using hair tools in the morning, but it will also help eliminate heat damage. The set comes with a satin curling rod and two satin scrunchies, and the brand says you simply wrap your slightly damp locks around the heatless curler and go to sleep (or let air dry!) You'll wake up with beautiful frizz-free curls and be ready to go, says the brand.

Save time getting dressed in the morning by swapping your iron or steamer for this fabric spray. According to the brand, just a few spritzes of this product will smooth out wrinkles from your clothing, so you don't have to stress about timing if you wake up and find your favorite shirt filled with creases. This product also gives your fabric a boost by eliminating odors and static, says the brand.

According to the brand, this compact single-serve blender turns into travel cup that's complete with a drinking lid. So you'll be able to whip up your favorite morning smoothie and take it right out the door with you.

It's no secret that a morning makeup routine can take up a lot of valuable getting-ready time, but multipurpose beauty products can help you save both time and money. This $5 multi-stick can be used as an eyeshadow, cream blush and lipstick, says the brand. Choose from a variety of rosy hues and, because it's extremely compact, you can toss it in your bag to apply on the go (and keep handy for touchups throughout the day).

If you're constantly rummaging around in your kitchen for the correct snack bags or containers, these storage sets are a perfect solution to help make packing your lunch a breeze. Coming with a built-in divider, you can store your main entrée, snacks and sides in the sealed-tight container to "take along" with you in the morning. To shave off even more time, you can prep your lunch overnight — these containers are fridge- and freezer-friendly.