Everything you need to hydrate from head to toe this winter — starting at $2

There's a lot to love about winter: the delicate powder from fresh snowfall, holiday decor lighting up entire neighborhoods, the urge to drink mugs of hot chocolate ... But as much joy as this season brings, there's no denying that it also comes with a price: dry skin.

When the temperatures start to drop, creating the proper skin, hair and nail care routine is just as important as stocking your winter wardrobe with warm scarves and gloves. So, if you want to avoid cracked, dull and flaky skin, finding super-hydrating formulas should be at the top of your list.

Refreshing your winter beauty routine doesn't have to be an expensive endeavor. As part of our Shop This List TODAY series, we've curated a list of just seven affordable products that will help you stay moisturized from head to toe this season, all available at Target. From a Vaseline lip treatment that costs less than $2 to foot masks and cuticle creams, the retailer has no shortage of smart skin care hacks to help keep you from looking and feeling like a dried-up sponge.

Together, these products will help save your hair, skin and nails this season — and they're all under $11. Keep reading to shop the full list!

Hydrating winter beauty solutions from Target

Dry lips — they're as common in winter as snow and carolers. But while most of us enjoy a white Christmas and "Jingle Bells," chapped skin is something we try to avoid. With this lip treatment from Vaseline, you can return some moisture to your pout and give it the care it needs. This balm is formulated to melt into the lips and leave behind a soft, glossy finish.

According to dermatologists, hyaluronic acid is a must-have part of your routine to keep your skin super hydrated because it can retain 1,000 times its weight in water. According to the brand, this serum from The Ordinary is packed with a pure, vegan form of the ingredient that is designed to provide barrier support and deeply nourish the skin.

Regular and sensitive skin alike can benefit from these hydrating undereye patches. They contain vegan ceramides and marshmallow root extract, which work to de-puff and brighten the complexion, according to the brand. These versatile patches can also be used to soothe and nourish smile lines.

With nearly 21,000 five-star reviews, it's clear that this one-minute nourishing mask should be a must-have in your hair care routine. One reviewer, who claims to have "super dry, damaged hair," says no other product measures up. Others rave about the formula's scent and ability to keep their tresses feeling super soft.

Finding a good lotion is a one-way ticket to achieving softer, smoother skin. When the winter climate threatens to dry you up, pick up this all-over body essential by Olay, which is packed with skin-friendly ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B3. According to the brand, the formula can penetrate the skin "up to 10 layers deep" and increase cell turnover.

If there's one part of the body that arguably suffers most during the harsh winter months, it has to be the hands. Dry digits can lead to cracked, painful cuticles, but a cuticle cream can stop that damage in its tracks. This Burt's Bees option works to soften hands, nourish brittle nails and moisturize fingertips.

For less than $4, you can repair your extra-dry feet in just 10 minutes. Packed with shea butter and prebiotic oat (meant to soothe and nourish, according to the brand), this foot mask acts like a moisturizing slipper, designed to balance your moisture barrier and restore a healthy-looking appearance. Plus, you don't have to rinse the formula when you're finished — just remove the mask and get moving!