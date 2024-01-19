Winter-friendly skincare: Gentle retinol, body cream, lip mask, more

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A board-certified derm shares her winter skin care picks — starting at $7

Board certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry stops by Studio 1A to share the top products to boost your winter skin care routine, including a hydrating body wash, a portable humidifier, a gentle retinol and more.Jan. 19, 2024

A board-certified derm shares her winter skin care picks — starting at $7

