IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Donna Kelce shared her Mother’s Day wish list – and we want everything

Decoding cosmetic labels: Understanding ‘clean’ beauty symbols
April 29, 202405:17

  • Hot spring beauty trends: Festival glam, statement blush and more

    04:43
  • Now Playing

    Decoding cosmetic labels: Understanding ‘clean’ beauty symbols

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Donna Kelce shares favorite gifts for Mother’s Day on TODAY

    04:33

  • 4th generation shoe cobbler becomes viral TikTok sensation

    03:23

  • What's the best way to shape and shade your eyebrows?

    04:47

  • Chris Appleton shows how to get the trendiest hair styles for spring

    04:37

  • From breakfast to beauty tips: Ally Love answers viewer questions!

    04:46

  • How Alpyn Beauty fuses clinical ingredients with wild plants

    04:46

  • How to shop sustainably while still looking trendy

    06:07

  • Rejuvenate your skin with these DIY hacks — using fruit!

    03:51

  • Shop these beauty brands to re-create your favorite celebrity looks

    04:45

  • Beauty myths busted: Retinol, laser treatments, more

    06:17

  • Shop cowgirl fashion items inspired by Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

    04:26

  • Meet the Queen of Sparkles adding glitz to everyday wardrobe

    04:15

  • Stylish rainy day outfits for the whole family — including the dog!

    04:53

  • How this athlete is changing the game for women's sneakers

    05:24

  • See hair stylist Chris Appleton’s makeover of 2 engaged sisters

    04:23

  • Mary Jane shoes, denim-on-denim and more trends to try for spring

    04:08

  • How to take the hottest spring trends from the runway to real life

    04:33

  • Serena Williams on transition away from tennis: It hasn't been easy

    13:07

Decoding cosmetic labels: Understanding ‘clean’ beauty symbols

05:17

From understanding what “clean beauty” really means to steering clear of harmful ingredients, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry joins TODAY to break down how to understand labels to make informed skincare choices.April 29, 2024

  • Hot spring beauty trends: Festival glam, statement blush and more

    04:43
  • Now Playing

    Decoding cosmetic labels: Understanding ‘clean’ beauty symbols

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Donna Kelce shares favorite gifts for Mother’s Day on TODAY

    04:33

  • 4th generation shoe cobbler becomes viral TikTok sensation

    03:23

  • What's the best way to shape and shade your eyebrows?

    04:47

  • Chris Appleton shows how to get the trendiest hair styles for spring

    04:37

  • From breakfast to beauty tips: Ally Love answers viewer questions!

    04:46

  • How Alpyn Beauty fuses clinical ingredients with wild plants

    04:46

  • How to shop sustainably while still looking trendy

    06:07

  • Rejuvenate your skin with these DIY hacks — using fruit!

    03:51

  • Shop these beauty brands to re-create your favorite celebrity looks

    04:45

  • Beauty myths busted: Retinol, laser treatments, more

    06:17

  • Shop cowgirl fashion items inspired by Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

    04:26

  • Meet the Queen of Sparkles adding glitz to everyday wardrobe

    04:15

  • Stylish rainy day outfits for the whole family — including the dog!

    04:53

  • How this athlete is changing the game for women's sneakers

    05:24

  • See hair stylist Chris Appleton’s makeover of 2 engaged sisters

    04:23

  • Mary Jane shoes, denim-on-denim and more trends to try for spring

    04:08

  • How to take the hottest spring trends from the runway to real life

    04:33

  • Serena Williams on transition away from tennis: It hasn't been easy

    13:07

Laura Benanti on the inspiration behind her new one-woman show

Hoda & Jenna play Categories to win a prize for a TODAY fan!

Hot spring beauty trends: Festival glam, statement blush and more

Scarlett Johansson talks skin care, motherhood, on-screen career

Sophia Bush comes out as queer in relationship with Ashlyn Harris

Hoda & Jenna surprise winners of Bermuda Bash giveaway

Improve muscle tone and mobility with these low impact moves

Find calm and reduce stress with these tips and products

How Ben's Chili Bowl is keeping tradition — and history — alive

Decoding cosmetic labels: Understanding ‘clean’ beauty symbols

Laura Benanti on the inspiration behind her new one-woman show

Improve muscle tone and mobility with these low impact moves

Find calm and reduce stress with these tips and products

How Ben's Chili Bowl is keeping tradition — and history — alive

Decoding cosmetic labels: Understanding ‘clean’ beauty symbols

San Diego Zoo shares update on arrival of giant pandas from China

Make tasty treats with these easy hacks that are nutritious, too!

Chris Appleton shows how to get the trendiest hair styles for spring

Kate Walsh, Whitney White on teaming up for new play 'Jordans'

Meet the first female soccer player to sign $1.5M contract in the US

Hoda & Jenna play Categories to win a prize for a TODAY fan!

Hot spring beauty trends: Festival glam, statement blush and more

Scarlett Johansson talks skin care, motherhood, on-screen career

Sophia Bush comes out as queer in relationship with Ashlyn Harris

Hoda & Jenna surprise winners of Bermuda Bash giveaway

Try these great wines that celebrate spring and summer

Emily Henry reflects on career, seeing her books adapted for film

What's the best way to shape and shade your eyebrows?

Dulé Hill talks PBS series 'The Express Way' that spotlights the arts

Can you shred chicken with a hand mixer?

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

The new Shop TODAY curated box is full of vacation must-haves!

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

Shop these eco-friendly products to celebrate Earth Day

Shop these 5 bestselling spring fashion staples

Bobbie's Bests: How to find and apply the right foundation for you

Shop these affordable sneakers for spring that go with any outfit

Browse Shop TODAY’s Travel Gear Award winners — under $50!

Make tasty treats with these easy hacks that are nutritious, too!

Try Deuki Hong's recipe for air-fryer pork belly with meljeot sauce

Double juicing a lemon and other chef-approved hacks to try

Try Matt Abdoo’s barbecue recipe for a pulled brisket burger

Panzanella with burrata and spring veggies: Get the recipe!

Anthony Scotto shares his recipe for his famous Sunday Sauce

Passover treats: Matzo ball soup, pistachio cookies, more

Pasta Napolitan: Try the noodles that blend Italy and Japan!

Boost your mood and ease stress with these superfood picks

Try this brisket with veggies and horseradish for Passover