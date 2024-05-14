Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awarness
06:58
Actors Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson join TODAY to talk about their efforts to raise awareness of plaque psoriasis. Danson shares that he became diagnosed at age the age of 25 and how it affected his approach to comedy. “My kind of self-deprecating sense of humor, which I enjoy, that kind of came out of that probably,” he says.May 14, 2024