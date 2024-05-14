IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Capri pants are back! And more summer trends we’re seeing now

Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awarness
May 14, 202406:58
  • Now Playing

    Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awarness

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover share lineup for their week in NYC

    04:03

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 14, 2024

    01:16

  • Alicia Keys: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ cast recording will be released in June

    05:25

  • Fans react to Ryan Reynolds joking about 4th child’s name

    01:02

  • Sydney Sweeney reportedly in talks to revive ‘Barbarella’

    00:52

  • See behind-the-scenes video of new ‘Wicked’ movie

    01:28

  • Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg to join ‘The Voice’ as coaches

    00:42

  • NBC to honor 10 years of Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’

    00:50

  • George Clooney to make Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow

    00:32

  • Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication

    02:54

  • Steve Buscemi punched in random attack while walking in NYC

    02:09

  • Joe Fryer inducted into Northwestern’s Medill Hall of Achievement

    00:51

  • See how celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day

    00:48

  • Laura Jarrett and Poppy Harlow share how kids helped in new book

    05:17

  • Julia Fox talks co-hosting ‘OMG Fashun’ with Law Roach

    10:15

  • See how Hoda and Jenna spent Mother’s Day with their kids

    01:02

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 13, 2024

    02:03

  • Laura Jarrett and Poppy Harlow talk uniting for children’s book

    04:39

  • Watch Maya Rudolph’s musical ‘SNL’ Mother’s Day monologue

    00:41

Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awarness

06:58

Actors Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson join TODAY to talk about their efforts to raise awareness of plaque psoriasis. Danson shares that he became diagnosed at age the age of 25 and how it affected his approach to comedy. “My kind of self-deprecating sense of humor, which I enjoy, that kind of came out of that probably,” he says.May 14, 2024

Mindy Kaling on her go-to comfy shoes, beauty must-haves, more

  • Now Playing

    Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awarness

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover share lineup for their week in NYC

    04:03

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 14, 2024

    01:16

  • Alicia Keys: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ cast recording will be released in June

    05:25

  • Fans react to Ryan Reynolds joking about 4th child’s name

    01:02

  • Sydney Sweeney reportedly in talks to revive ‘Barbarella’

    00:52

  • See behind-the-scenes video of new ‘Wicked’ movie

    01:28

  • Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg to join ‘The Voice’ as coaches

    00:42

  • NBC to honor 10 years of Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’

    00:50

  • George Clooney to make Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow

    00:32

  • Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication

    02:54

  • Steve Buscemi punched in random attack while walking in NYC

    02:09

  • Joe Fryer inducted into Northwestern’s Medill Hall of Achievement

    00:51

  • See how celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day

    00:48

  • Laura Jarrett and Poppy Harlow share how kids helped in new book

    05:17

  • Julia Fox talks co-hosting ‘OMG Fashun’ with Law Roach

    10:15

  • See how Hoda and Jenna spent Mother’s Day with their kids

    01:02

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 13, 2024

    02:03

  • Laura Jarrett and Poppy Harlow talk uniting for children’s book

    04:39

  • Watch Maya Rudolph’s musical ‘SNL’ Mother’s Day monologue

    00:41

Cohen testimony connects Trump to hush money payment scheme

Golfers run for cover as tornado tears through Missouri

American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure

Blinken arrives in Ukraine to reaffirm it has American support

Baltimore bridge span demolished, freeing stuck cargo ship

Steve Buscemi punched in random attack while walking in NYC

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awarness

How to get your foot in the door during a tough job market

Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover share lineup for their week in NYC

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Shop award-winning products to level up your beauty routine

Mindy Kaling and Ted Danson team up for psoriasis awarness

How to get your foot in the door during a tough job market

Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover share lineup for their week in NYC

5 low-impact equipment-free moves for a full-body workout

Shop must-have products from AANHPI-owned businesses

Chef behind Shaw-nae’s House shares passion behind soulful food

Steps to improve mental health, from sleep to managing stress

Nutritional treats your family will go nuts over!

Laura Jarrett and Poppy Harlow share how kids helped in new book

Julia Fox talks co-hosting ‘OMG Fashun’ with Law Roach

Do I need to send a thank-you note for a thank-you gift?

See how Hoda and Jenna spent Mother’s Day with their kids

Jenna Bush Hager celebrates 16th wedding anniversary

Artist stuns Hoda & Jenna with beach-themed TODAY sandcastle

4 must-try water activities in Bermuda, from jet skiing to cliff diving

How to rock Bermuda shorts — dressed up or down

Hoda & Jenna experience the flavors of Bermuda with a food tour!

Steamed wahoo and veggies over peas and rice: Get the recipe!

Shop award-winning products to level up your beauty routine

TODAY’s Bestsellers: Stay cool in the sun with these products

Shop must-have products from AANHPI-owned businesses

TODAY Bestsellers: Summer dress, Crocs wedges and more

Ally Love shares makeup picks for warm-weather

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Shop these 6 thoughtful and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Alicia Keys talks Broadway show, motherhood, new beauty brand

Shop these warm weather fashions to elevate your wardrobe

Shop these unique and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Steamed wahoo and veggies over peas and rice: Get the recipe!

Nutritional treats your family will go nuts over!

Make eggs two ways for Mother’s Day: Shakshuka and a frittata!

Take a trip to Bermuda with these 2 fresh and fruity recipes!

Shrimp scampi, chicken bruschetta: Get the Mother’s Day recipes

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes

Sliced ribeye and potato gratin: Get the traditional Jewish recipe!

Brioche cinnamon rolls: Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Make this quick and easy spring greens frittata