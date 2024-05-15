Doctor debunks fitness myths around stretching, lifting and more
Orthopedic physical therapist Karena Wu stops by TODAY to bust some common fitness-related myths, including whether stretching before your workout is actually beneficial, if lifting weights will bulk a person up and more.May 15, 2024
