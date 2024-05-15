If you're newly incorporating SPF into your beauty routine, this "invisible" sunscreen from E.l.f.'s Suntouchable line is the perfect place to start. According to the brand, the non-greasy gel formula works double duty as a face primer and sunscreen, simultaneously smoothing your complexion while gripping your makeup for all-day wear. And if you're planning to wear it solo for beach or pool fun, it's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, per the brand.

After your skin is primed and you've applied your makeup, it's time for setting spray. This new one — also from E.l.f.'s Suntouchable range — will lock in your look while giving your skin a final hit of SPF. The best part? You can keep it in your bag and reapply throughout the day without disrupting the rest of your makeup. Plus, it's a clear, quick-dry mist, making it suitable for all skin tones, according to the brand.

Given that our scalps receive direct sun exposure, they're highly susceptible to UV damage. Henry notes, however, that we often overlook them in our sun protection routines. She recommends this mist by Sun Bum to help shield the scalp, preventing sunburns that aren't just painful, but harmful in the long run. The spray format is convenient for quick reapplication and is formulated to support all hair types, including color-treated hair. Henry adds that the mist, which contains vitamin E, also helps maintain hair hydration and combat drying effects from the sun, chlorine and salt water.

Versed has become a staple skin care brand for several Shop TODAY writers and editors. Henry likes that the brand's body lotion offers SPF 30 protection, which ensures that the skin on your body is protected just as much as your face. And unlike typical sunscreens that can be drying, this lotion is formulated to moisturize and nourish the skin, providing essential hydration after sun exposure. Designed to be lightweight and non-greasy, it's comfortable for daily wear. Plus, it absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving any white residue or stickiness, which Henry notes is a common complaint with traditional sunscreens.

If your feet need some TLC before sandal season hits, Henry has you covered with this pick. The AHA-formulated foot cream is only $10, yet excels at exfoliating dead skin cells — crucial for repairing dry, cracked heels, especially in the summer when feet are often on display. Henry notes that AmLactin’s formula is designed to produce quick results, which is ideal for last-minute occasions and beach outings. This unscented cream is easy to apply, absorbs quickly and does not leave a greasy residue, making it convenient for both day and night use. Plus, its benefits extend beyond the season, helping to maintain soft, healthy feet year-round.

If you're on the skin tool bandwagon (or considering joining), this kit is for you. It includes both a small and large gua sha, a silver ball roller and a cooling jade facial roller, offering multiple ways to enhance your skin care routine. Henry explains that the jade roller naturally retains coolness to reduce puffiness and calm inflammation, and the vibrating function stimulates blood circulation in the face, promoting a healthier complexion by increasing oxygen supply to the skin. The kit can also be used to enhance the effectiveness of your skin care products; Henry recommends using the roller after applying serums or creams to improve the penetration of ingredients. Plus, she says that using facial tools can be a relaxing and meditative experience, which can benefit mental health.

More summer skin care and protective gear

Chapstick is a classic for a reason: It just really works. But this spin on the long-loved favorite takes things up a notch by adding SPF 12. To keep the whole family's lips protected from damaging UV rays this summer season, pick up this set of three for less than $5!

A high SPF sunscreen is a beach bag staple and this new Coppertone option works effectively without leaving any white residue. Plus, it doesn't just protect your skin from UV rays — it's formulated with vitamin E, which keeps your skin super moisturized, per the brand. For under $10, you won't regret picking up a bottle.

Henry recommends seeking shade if you're spending time in the sun, so try bringing the shade with you by getting your hands on a wide-brimmed hat! This one by Shade and Shore will help keep you covered for just $10.

Want to save your skin while still getting a summer glow? A self-tanning product is the way to go. Tanologist is a new brand to watch; as one reviewer said about this buildable tanning lotion, "Best self tanner EVER!!!"

CeraVe is a dermatologist-favorite brand and this face moisturizer, which offers SPF 30 and is designed for morning use, is no exception to the rule. It's oil-free, yet packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ceramides, all of which aid in restoring the skin’s barrier. And despite having a high SPF, it's non-greasy and non-comedogenic.

While layering a sunscreen under your base makeup (or opting to forgo makeup altogether) is ideal for lots of summer days, sometimes an all-in-one product is the simplifying go-to you need. Available in 16 shades and packing in SPF 15, this Revlon tinted serum will give you light coverage to enhance and even out your complexion without compromising sun protection.

Last but certainly not least in any sun care routine is an after sun product. This aloe vera gel by Up & Up is designed to sooth the skin by providing cooling relief, easing the discomfort caused by a sun burn. Made from 96% pure aloe and no alcohol, this aloe vera gel returns moisture to the skin while it works to soothe. Plus, it's clear and fragrance free.

Not only are these All in Motion shades cute, but they're also polarized and offer UV protection, per the brand. Target has several options to choose from and you can shop men's sunglasses from All in Motion, too.

Not only will a beach umbrella help to keep you cool, but it also provides shade, which is one version of sun protection. This one has UPF 50+ fabric and a tilt mechanism for easy adjustments as the sun moves throughout the day.

While extra layers can get hot, wearing lightweight UPF clothing is a great way to protect your skin. This sporty rash guard can be worn solo or layered over your favorite swim suit.

Summer skin care tips

With May being Skin Cancer Awareness month, Henry shared additional tips and tricks for minimizing risk (and protecting against premature aging) while spending more time outdoors.

Use sunscreen (properly): Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen is Henry's first tip. She recommends aiming for an SPF of 30 or higher and applying it to all exposed skin, even on cloudy days. If you're outside all day, reapply every two hours (or more frequently if you're swimming or sweating).

Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen is Henry's first tip. She recommends aiming for an SPF of 30 or higher and applying it to all exposed skin, even on cloudy days. If you're outside all day, reapply every two hours (or more frequently if you're swimming or sweating). Wear protective clothing: Henry suggests opting for long-sleeved shirts, long pants and wide-brimmed hats to cover as much skin as possible. Clothing made from sun-protective fabrics with a UV protection factor (UPF) rating can offer even more sun safety.

Henry suggests opting for long-sleeved shirts, long pants and wide-brimmed hats to cover as much skin as possible. Clothing made from sun-protective fabrics with a UV protection factor (UPF) rating can offer even more sun safety. Seek shade: Peak sun intensity hours are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so Henry recommends seeking shade during that time. Umbrellas, trees and other shelters are all great options if you're outside.

Peak sun intensity hours are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so Henry recommends seeking shade during that time. Umbrellas, trees and other shelters are all great options if you're outside. Wear sunglasses : To protect your eyes and the surrounding skin, wear sunglasses with 100% UV absorption. Per Henry, this will not only prevent wrinkles around the eye area, but also help to prevent ocular melanoma and cataracts.

: To protect your eyes and the surrounding skin, wear sunglasses with 100% UV absorption. Per Henry, this will not only prevent wrinkles around the eye area, but also help to prevent ocular melanoma and cataracts. Perform regular skin checks : If you have moles, freckles or blemishes, Dr. Henry recommends familiarizing yourself with your spots. Regular self-examinations can help you notice new growths or changes to existing moles, which she says should be examined by a dermatologist.

: If you have moles, freckles or blemishes, Dr. Henry recommends familiarizing yourself with your spots. Regular self-examinations can help you notice new growths or changes to existing moles, which she says should be examined by a dermatologist. Steer clear of tanning beds : Time spent in tanning beds can increase your risk of skin cancer, as the lights in the beds emit UV radiation. To get a tan without the harmful UV effects, opt for safer alternatives such as self-tanning lotions.

: Time spent in tanning beds can increase your risk of skin cancer, as the lights in the beds emit UV radiation. To get a tan without the harmful UV effects, opt for safer alternatives such as self-tanning lotions. Use caution near water, snow and sand : These bright surfaces reflect and intensify damaging sun rays, which can increase your risk of sunburn and skin cancer.

: These bright surfaces reflect and intensify damaging sun rays, which can increase your risk of sunburn and skin cancer. Educate children early : If you have little ones at home, teaching them about sun safety will help them to adopt good sun habits from a young age. Henry says you can start simple by reminding them to wear sunscreen and seek shade.

: If you have little ones at home, teaching them about sun safety will help them to adopt good sun habits from a young age. Henry says you can start simple by reminding them to wear sunscreen and seek shade. Take extra caution if you're high risk: If you have fair skin, are prone to moles, have a family history of skin cancer or have had skin cancer before, Henry recommends taking additional precautions, as well as regularly consulting a dermatologist.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

For sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses, tries and reviews products to recommend that are sold by the advertiser. The advertiser does not review or approve the content. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Meet the expert

Dr. Michelle Henry, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and and dermatologic surgeon. She is the CEO and founder of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan, as well as a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. Previously, she was a Procedural Dermatology Fellow at Harvard Medical School. Henry’s areas of expertise include general dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery and cosmetic surgery.