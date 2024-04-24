Try these stylist-approved hair trends: Cowgirl curls, '90s blowout and more

First up: the '90s blowout bob. Denim skirts and brown lip liner aren't the only looks that have made major '90s comebacks — the blowout bob is back big time. Sophisticated and playful all at once, this look combines classic bounce with a shorter cut.

This tousled blowout is a favorite of Redway's, especially because it looks great on all hair lengths. The secret to achieving volume? Start by blow drying your hair smooth. This Conair dryer comes with multiple removable attachments, including a diffuser, thermal pik and filter. With a professional-grade AC motor, it offers up to 50% faster drying than other DC motor hair dryers and stylers, according to the brand. And the ceramic material helps reduce hotspots, minimizing heat damage.

Once your hair is completely dry and visibly smooth, it's time for hot rollers, which Redway says will add volume at the crown and create the curtain effect we all know and love. In just five minutes, this set — which includes 20 dually heated rollers and clips — will give you full, shiny curls. According to the brand, they are treated with argan oil and keratin, so you'll get a long-lasting look. And Redway notes that the unique clip design will leave fewer creases behind, in addition to delivering heat from inside and out.

Cowgirl curls

Over the past decade, voluminous curls have largely taken a backseat to light, beachy waves. But this spring curly locks are regaining popularity, and Redway has some totally attainable ways to achieve them. With country music and rodeo style everywhere right now, you can hop on the trend with this "cowgirl" look.

Redway says heatless curlers are the trick to achieving cowgirl curls (more on those below), but the best place to start is with a hydrating leave-in product to help to keep those curls in tact. Use the product overnight to avoid tangling and frizzing while you sleep, and during the day to give your style moisture and hold. Odele’s leave-in conditioner packs in moisture that detangles and defines. Plus, it's made with amino acids which improve hair health over time, per the brand.

Once you've applied your leave-in product, this Kitsch heatless curling set will help you achieve the waves or curls you're looking for — without the heat damage! The look is easy, affordable and perfectly meets the '70s style revival we're seeing. When using this set, Redway says to ensure the ends of each strand are fully wrapped to guarantee that each section of hair ends up curled from root to tip. You can sleep with the curlers in, leaving you with voluminous locks by morning; just remove the foam and use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to separate your curls. The satin design is strategic, aiming to prevent breakage and keep your hair frizz-free, according to the brand. And Redway has a pro-tip for maximum volume: Toss your hair upside down, shake your head from left to right and apply hairspray.

Red hues

Whether on the red carpet or at your local salon, vibrant red hues have been everywhere lately. But even if bright color isn't your style, the tips Redway offers for preserving red dye will help to maintain rich neutral shades, too.

A new trend we can totally get behind? Hair gloss, which offers a dose of temporary color and added shine to your mane. Tons of celebrities are going red, but Redway says you don't have to dye your whole head to get in on this color trend. Plus, this new Revlon product is available in 10 shades, so you can refresh your hair no matter the color. According to the brand, this gloss leaves hair twice as shiny and four times stronger than untreated hair, and lasts up to 28 washes. It makes for the perfect pick-me-up in between salon appointments, too. If you're switching up your shade for the first time, Redway suggests speaking to a professional colorist first.

When you have color treated hair, protecting and maintaining it is key. Color safe shampoo and conditioners can help with that, and this shampoo from Monday makes for a great first shower step. With amino acids and vitamin E that support hair protein health, Redway says this shampoo will help your strands shine.

This conditioner pairs perfectly with the shampoo, maximizing strength and shine. Redway suggests leaving the conditioner in your hair for a few minutes in the shower to provide extra nourishment, much like a mask. Plus, the packaging will look pretty cute in your bathroom.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

For sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses, tries and reviews products to recommend that are sold by the advertiser. The advertiser does not review or approve the content. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

