This beauty product is making people ditch self-tanner — and beauty experts approve

There are a few ways to safely achieve a bronzed complexion: Tanning sprays, oils and lotions. All of which might achieve a lasting tan for a few days up to two weeks. But these methods might be costly over time, and/or result in a streaky and patchy result.

That, however, is no longer the case — there's an alternative method on the market. If you've recently scrolled through your social feed, you might've noticed a new innovation for "tanning:" Bronzing drops.

Unlike some of the original tanning methods, bronzing drops can be mixed with your favorite products or used alone for daily use, so you can decide on the day(s) you want a sun-kissed glow. Their pigments are often buildable, never blotchy and contain a plethora of skin care benefits so your skin receives some perks, too — plus, they're editor- and expert-approved.

What do bronzing drops do? | How often should I use bronzing drops? | How do you use bronzing drops? | Bronzing drops to shop | FAQ | How we chose | Meet the experts

What do bronzing drops do?

Compared to self-tanners, bronzing drops do not require sun or UV exposure to see their results. But unlike self-tanners, you see the effect of bronzing drops immediately, since they don't require the product to settle into the skin for hours and eventually be washed off, explains Dr. Lauren Penzi, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York. "They also allow for more controlled application, as users can control the number of drops they’re applying/mixing with their makeup or skincare products." Another perk to bronzing drops is that they can be washed off at the end of the day. This makes the product ideal for those who don't want to commit to a long-term change, or are new to tanning products.

Not all bronzing drops are alike, though. "Some are gel-based and others are oil-based," says celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira. "You can have a serum type that could be infused with hyaluronic acid. We can also find bronzing drops within the fake tan category, but these are used for a permanent bronzed look." The formula you pick can even determine the finish, with serum-based bronzing drops providing more natural coverage compared to gel- and oil-based that might have a more dewy effect. "Personally, I love a liquid/serum type of bronzing drop formula as it disappears into the skin giving a flawless finish," Ferreira recommends. But, "If you have an oily skin type, choose a gel formula versus an oily one as the latter will probably give you extra shine."

Plus, some options pack tons of skin care benefits, too. You'll often find ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide in these products, so it is best to search according to your skin type. "SPF is definitely the best added ingredient to look out for," advises Penzi. "... Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides and squalene are also great ingredients to look out for."

How often should I use bronzing drops?

Like other makeup-skin care hybrids, bronzing drops can be used frequently. They're meant to enhance your complexion or even match your foundation according to your summer shade, thus, they're a part of your makeup or skin care just like the rest of the products in your routine.

However, you shouldn’t rely on bronzing drops to actively treat common skin concerns — just because they’re infused with skin care. “I would think of the ‘skin care’ component essentially as just a bonus when using the product, and wouldn’t bank on that as its primary purpose,” suggests Penzi. “For example, you still need to wash off your foundation with salicylic acid every night, and not rely on the [ingredient] as an overnight acne treatment.” Skin care-infused doesn't make them sleep-proof!

How do you use bronzing drops?

Mixing a drop with your favorite moisturizer, facial oil or other skin care can help you spread the product evenly, and decrease its intensity. Additionally, "bronzing drops can be used alone for a natural glow, but you can also add a few drops into your foundation if you’re looking for more coverage," suggests celebrity makeup artist Clarissa Luna.

Ferreira breaks this process down: "Start with your concealer or foundation and even out your skin tone," she begins. "Use a fluffy brush and go over the areas where the sun hits your face, blending the drops gently. If there are any patchy areas, go over with the foundation or concealer brush to remove any demarcation."

The best bronzing drops, according to editors

You might've heard of Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Drops, but the brand recently released a tinted version of their fan-favorite product. Our team even tried them, calling the serum-makeup hybrid a "trip to the beach" in a bottle. Although the subtle tint is enough to love about the product, the mixture of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and watermelon enhances the glow and is worth talking about, too.

On her light makeup days, associate editor Sierra Hoeger implements Drunk Elephant's D-Bronzi Drops in her routine. "I’ve been using it solo after using moisturizer and hyaluronic acid, and it blends well into my skin and I have a noticeable glow," she adds. According to other reviews, the pigment is the perfect medium for multiple skin tones and doesn't appear orange.

Fenty Beauty knows a thing or two about a seamless base. We've loved everything from their Pro Filt’r Foundation to their Eaze Drop Stick. But what deserves just the same amount of love is their Ease Drop Glow Enhancer.

What this product does is give the skin a soft-focus glow, no matter how you decide to use it (mixed in or alone). The brand claims that if used as a base, it might extend your makeup's wear — and even blur the look of pores, too. "I’ve gotten so many compliments on my skin since purchasing, so I recommend it to all of my friends," mentions partnerships editorial assistant Erica Morrison.

Use underneath your makeup as a primer, apply on top of your base as a highlighter or mix in with your foundation or skin care to enhance their glow — the options are endless! The brand even recommends applying it to your arms and legs for a full-body shimmer.

Perricone MD's No Makeup Bronzer puts skin care first with its impressive ingredient list, including vitamin C ester and Chinese ginger plant extract to visibly brighten and smooth as you bronze. Since the formula is buildable, you can play with the application as you please — apply as you would powder bronzer or mix with a liquid base for a warm veil.

“I’ve used a few different glow drops over the years and recently added Versed’s version to my routine," says partnerships senior editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. "A very small amount of product goes a long way, giving my skin a natural-looking glow that shimmers in the light." Plus, the product is just at 1 fl oz, so you can easily throw it in your purse or your travel carry-on.

More bronzing drops to shop

To instantly boost your skin’s radiance, Clinique recommends using their Gellee Complexion Multitasker as a quick hack. Not much is needed to achieve a sun-kissed glow (no matter your skin tone or type, according to the brand) — just be sure to blend and apply quickly to enjoy the results.

Face Glaze Bronze $ 27.00 iNNBeauty Project What we like Easy to blend

Offers a natural glow Something to note Gradually fades

The three key ingredients inside InnBeauty’s Face Glaze Bronze — vegan squalane, ceramides and hyaluronic acid — are a dream for dry skin. Meaning that it can easily be worn on its own and be sufficient enough for taming dry areas and protecting the moisture barrier.

Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil $ 9.80 Amazon What we like Very affordable

Ideal for dark and deep skin Something to note Too shimmery for some

You don't always need to splurge to find a quality product. Vaseline's Illuminate Me body oil is one to talk about, especially when it comes to affordability. At just under $10, you receive an intensely moisturizing body oil that gives the skin radiance all day. And according to the brand, its warm copper hue is especially great for dark and deep skin tones, too.

We continue to see skin care-makeup hybrids in 2024. But the reason behind the trend is because more users are looking for makeup that treats the skin — not just to wear. Case in point: Armani's Luminous Silk Bronzer Drops.

While it is a luxury find, those familiar with the Luminous Silk Foundation know that the finish is well worth the price tag. The bronzing drops are no different. For instance, it is serum-based, so the texture feels light and skin-like on, giving the appearance of a naturally soft bronzed tan. But, you can even wear it as a bronzer by applying it to the highest points of the face.

If there is one thing about Charlotte Tilbury, it is that she will always bring on the glow. This newest launch is supercharged with skin care that, according to the brand, has been clinically proven to boost skin radiance, plump and hydrate the skin over time. But unlike most bronzing products, these add a gradual and long-tasting tan as you wear them (up to four days), no matter if it is mixed in with your favorite moisturizer or worn on its own.

Live Tinted describes this product as a "serum-meets-moisturizer highlighter" because uses squalane and micro-shimmers to equally moisture and highlight the skin for a subtly dewy and supple complexion.

Isle of Paradise's recent launch is a true serum, containing a powerhouse of ingredients like niacinamide, squalane and jojoba oil to quickly hydrate the skin and leave it a gorgeous glow. But that finish is only enhanced with the liquid bronzer, which claims to instantly illuminate and bronze the complexion once applied.

FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions How long do bronzing drops last? "Bronzing drops are fool-proof and don’t need to be set with powder," says Luna. "Easily apply it with your fingertips and allow it to sink into the skin, for an all-day wear," or for added bronze, dip into your favorite bronzer to enhance the complexion. To enhance it's staying power, your setting powder can be applied over the drops, too, suggests Carolina Gonzalez, a celebrity makeup artist. And when it comes to selecting the right shade, some brands might advertise a universal tint whereas others might offer a select number of shades. "I think you should choose a shade that is two to three shades darker than your natural skin tone," advises Gonzalez, especially if you want a true tan complexion. Otherwise, "When looking for the perfect shade of bronzing drops, I always opt for sheer formulas to match every hue," adds Luna. "Mistake-free makeup is always the goal, and when you find a formula that comes in true universal shades, it’s kind of a big deal." Are bronzing drops safe for sensitive skin? In short: Yes! But as with all skin care-infused products, you should proceed with caution. "Essentially, it comes down to the ingredients in the specific bronzing drops that determine if they are suitable for someone with sensitive skin," says Penzi. "Dihydroxyacetone is the active ingredient in most bronzing drops, which is not known to cause major issues with sensitive skin. With that said, there are certain additive ingredients in bronzing drops that can potentially cause issues, including fragrance and certain preservatives."

