5 essentials to get your best sun-kissed glow, according to a beauty expert

Every year is another chance for you to have a glow up. But every summer is a chance for you to actually glow. As we transition into summer, everyone is showing a little more skin. And after staying indoors more due to covid, it's no surprise we might be more pale than usual.

Makeup artist Ami Desai stopped by Hoda & Jenna to share tanning lotion and body makeup recommendations for getting that sun-kissed glow without even stepping out into the sun. Desai even provides a few tips and tricks to make sure you have the best-looking summer ever.

Tanning lotions

When you want a lasting effect that won't come off once dry, opt for tanning lotions. But before you slather it on, consider Desai's advice.

"If you’re a beginner, it is important to exfoliate," Desai said. Before putting on any tanning lotion, exfoliate to remove the top layer of skin. This helps make ensure even application of any tanning products you might use.

"I love using exfoliating gloves to easily and efficiently get rid of dead skin," Desai said. And when you're done, finish your shower with cold water so your pores are closed and will prevent any clogging with tanning product.

To prevent creasing, lightly pat areas such as your armpits, elbows and knees with a talc-free baby powder.

And if you want to contour those areas you want to slim or add definition to, there are a few things you can do. "For your legs and arms, apply an extra layer on the outside of your thighs and underneath the bicep indent to appear visually thinner," Desai said. "You can do the same for your face by buffing out a little face tanning lotion to areas you would normally contour and the next morning you won't need to add makeup there."

Desai recommends this product because it's great for beginners. It goes on like a moisturizer so it's super simple and easy to use. You'll notice a subtle glow in just two days. It comes in light/medium and dark colors.

These color-correcting self-tan drops from the Tik Tok–viral brand can be mixed with your favorite moisturizer for a custom glow. Before bed, use two to four drops for a natural sun-kissed glow or four to eight drops for a more golden bronzed look. The product comes in shades light, medium and dark, so be sure to select the right shade for you.

This cocoa-scented self tanner is designed with a technology that's meant to deliver a natural medium tan while also being hydrating for the skin.

Body makeup

If you want a temporary summer glow or are intimidated by self-tanning products, try body makeup instead. And here's something to keep in mind: If your product doesn't come with an applicator, you should still use one.

"I prefer using a powder puff or large fluffy brush to apply product evenly," Desai said. If you're using sprays, Desai says a foolproof way to ensure even coverage is to spray the product onto the brush first, not directly onto the skin. Then you can keep adding until your desired color is achieved.

"This is probably the best drugstore find ever," Desaid said. "It stays put once dry and covers everything from scars to varicose veins."

For a temporary bronzed look that gives a hint of shimmer, try this body oil that's formulated to be silky on the skin. It comes in two shades, and some retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart, have different pages for different shades, so be sure to choose the lighter Sunkissed or the darker Golden Hour.

