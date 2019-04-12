Shoppers are "blown away" by these Amazon swimsuit cover-ups — starting at $20

Beach season will be here before you know it! And one thing you'll definitely want to grab before your next getaway is a stylish swimsuit cover-up.

We've sorted through some of Amazon's top-rated cover-ups and compiled a list of our favorites. Now you can soak up the sun and relax this summer in style, all while feeling fabulous and confident. Plus, these finds can help protect you from the sun while you're hanging outside of the water.

From maxi-style dresses to a kimono, here are nine swimwear cover-ups that will have you feeling beach and poolside-ready.

Amazon beach cover-ups to shop

Kimonos make great beach cover-ups. They look especially cute paired with shorts for a full post-swimming outfit. This option is available in nine styles and has an average 4.2-star rating.

We love the crochet style of this cover-up. It's earned a 4.4-star rating and over 22,000 reviews on Amazon. It's perfect if you're looking for more of a bohemian vibe.

We love this pom-pom style — and so do over 11,000 other Amazon shoppers. You can choose from 16 different colors to match your swimsuits this season.

This swimsuit cover-up is giving us all of the vacation vibes. The dress is lightweight and features crochet florals for an extra touch.

This rash guard can be worn in the dress style or converted to a shirt. It's perfect for surfing, diving, yoga, and more activities since it provides UV sun protection, says the brand.

If you're into the bohemian trend, this is another great option. With 4.5 stars, this style is a great cover-up for the beach or even backyard summer parties.

This option protects your arms, zips up and blocks UVA and UVB rays. It's a smart option for those more sensitive to the sun.

You can get this cute dress in a variety of colors and it provides major sun protection, thanks to the long sleeves.

This no-frills dress is great to slip on after a full day hanging out by the water.