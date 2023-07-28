For someone who normally gravitates to neutral tones and any shade of black, I'm surprised by how much I like this floral cardigan. But besides how I look in it (cute, but I'll get to that later), I'm more impressed with how it shines when it comes to variety and versatility.

It's available in over 40 (!!) color combinations and prints. But if you're a fan of florals, you'll be in flower heaven because a majority of the designs feature several types of flowers in a bunch of shapes and sizes. I opted for a grayish-blue-toned base because I thought it would make the pattern pop. Spoiler alert: I was right.

The material is the perfect mix of lightweight and durable, meaning it allows my body to breathe underneath but doesn't feel flimsy to the touch. It's made from a chiffon-like polyester that's sheer, so it can be layered over a solid-print tank top or even a bathing suit when you prefer to use it as a cover-up.

Courtesy Danielle Murphy

I'm a big fan of multi-functional clothing, so knowing I can pop this on over my bikini and then take it into a "no shirt, no shoes, not allowed" establishment is a huge perk. I can't explain how much I despise pulling on a shirt after baking and sweating in the sun, but this breezy cardigan offers the perfect amount of coverage without making my skin even hotter.

I also recently wore this to my last Book Club event, where we met at an Italian restaurant with a casual dress code — but not T-shirt and shorts casual. Paired with a dark green bodysuit and dark wash jeans, I felt classy and cute. It definitely elevated the look. While I may have made the wrong decision with the pants (the dining room ended up feeling as sweltering as the 91-degree weather outside), I didn't break a sweat while wearing this cardigan.

Who knows? Maybe this Amazon piece will change my hermit ways and get me out of the house more. I've already spent one of my remote work days out by my pool with this cover-up and a bathing suit — despite the heat. And I didn't hate it. All that was missing was a cocktail (my after-hours treat, of course).