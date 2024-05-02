A cargo skirt, layering tees and more stylist-approved Walmart finds — starting at $15

Let's face it — early May is not the easiest time to dress. It can be cool in the morning and sweltering hot by midday, leaving you wondering what to wear before you head out the door. Looking to build out a better transitional wardrobe? You're in luck. For our What to Shop This Week series, style expert Jasmine Snow stopped by TODAY to share her staples for this time of year.

Going from spring into summer doesn't have to mean putting on (and then taking off, and then putting back on) a bunch of layers. Walmart has affordable fashion finds that are perfect for the unpredictable weather this season. From a one-and-done jumpsuit to a feminine take on the cargo trend, these are the essentials your closet is missing. The best part? They're all under $40.

Ready to upgrade your transitional wardrobe? Keep scrolling to shop Snow's staples — and steal her styling tips!

It's that time of year to start stocking up on summer basics like T-shirts and tank tops. Luckily, Time and Tru makes it easy with this three-pack available in sizes XS through 3XL — all for under $20. That's less than $6 per shirt! Better yet, this set comes with solid and striped options, perfect for incorporating into a variety of outfits.

According to Snow, the cargo trend is not going anywhere — and this Free Assembly cargo skirt is a feminine take on the popular style. It features a flattering paperbag waistline, an adjustable D-ring belt and functional pockets big enough to fit a phone. The army green color is perfect if you want a pop of color that still goes with everything in your closet, but it also comes in navy which is another great neutral option.

A chunky sneaker is happening in a big way this season, according to Snow. They're a great way to be chic and stylish, but also comfortable enough to run around and do what you need to do throughout the day. Pair this pick from Madden NYC (an affordable Walmart brand owned by Steve Madden) with a dress to get the added height of heels — all while keeping the look understated and casual.

Everyone — especially golfers — should have at least one great polo shirt in their closet, and this pick comes in navy and heather grey if you’re looking to stock up. Snow likes that the zip allows for a little more versatility on cooler days, plus it's a nice styling detail.

This knit shirt blends the classic style of a short-sleeve polo with sweater-like fabric for an elevated, everyday look.

We know men reach for their shorts the second the weather gets even slightly warm — but this season slouchy is out and fitted is in. Free Assembly's pull-ons are an easy way to look polished and elevated while still feeling comfy and casual. Snow's pick comes in four summery shades, whether you prefer neutrals or a pop of color. Pair with the polo shirt above for an outfit that makes a great warm weather upgrade for the guys.

Finishing touches can really elevate an outfit, but Snow knows that styling a stack of necklaces can be overwhelming. No need to choose your layers with this pick from Pavoi — the brand has done the work for you with trendy paperclip-style chains plated in 14K gold.

Another affordable option that you can throw on to quickly upgrade your look, this delicate double chain necklace is just under $15. Snow is all about the pre-styled pieces, and now's your time to try one out for yourself.

Ready to add a third layer to your stack? This triple chain necklace is a great choice — and even comes in white gold if you usually stick to silver jewelry. Not to mention, you could also grab an extra one for a last-minute Mother's Day gift without breaking the bank.

Speaking of low-effort style, Snow loves a one-and-done outfit during the warmer months. When it comes to dresses, it’s all about bright colors and prints this summer — and this find from Scoop fits the bill. The keyhole-style twisted halter neck and cinched waist give you maximum style with minimal effort.

If you weren't already convinced that the halter neck is making a comeback, just check out this jumpsuit. It's another fun way to wear the trend (the neckline can also be worn uncrossed, as a standard halter), especially if you have special occasions coming up. Snow suggests the sleek black and white option for any cocktail parties or a summer weddings, but if you love a pop of color make sure to check out the vibrant pink version. Add some jewelry and your outfit is done!

