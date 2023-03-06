Here's how to dress for in-between weather, according to stylists

The weather can't be controlled, but one thing we can regulate for sure is our outfit. The transitional time between winter and spring can be challenging, especially when mornings are cold and afternoons are not quite in the mid-60s.

Dressing up for in-between weather can complicate things when you don't know what to expect, but building a wardrobe with transitional pieces doesn't have to be complicated. Shop TODAY approached three stylists to break down the must-have elements to survive volatile climate conditions.

What to wear in 40-degree weather | Fabrics that'll keep you warm and cool | Accessory essentials | Mid-temperature wardrobe essentials | Meet the experts

What to wear in 40-degree weather

According to stylist Olivia Eslami, the "overall challenge is to remain comfortable yet stylish during these temperature changes." Instead of adding extra layers when the temperature increases, she recommends playing with the textures that you wear with each layer.

The trick is to plan your base layers well and build onto your outfit from there. "I am constantly building outfits that incorporate a base layer, sweater, blazer, boots and a lightweight jacket. Car coats [overcoat-style jackets that falls around your mid-section or thigh], leather bombers and moto jackets made big comebacks this season and are the perfect layering items," says Bloomingdale’s RTW Fashion Director, Arielle Siboni.

A bodysuit is particularly a great base layer for its versatility and function. "Since they hug the body, your base layer will accentuate your silhouette," shares Eslami. It can be paired with a sweater or a blazer and offers that sleekness without the added bulky texture of traditional thermals.

Knit sweaters, sweater dresses and trench coats are other great transitional pieces to keep your look professional with a relaxed approach. Eslami also advises keeping oversized blazers, denim jeans and fitted cardigans in your wardrobe rotation for a professional or relaxed approach.

What fabrics will keep you warm and cool in transitional weather?

While wool and cashmere are great to keep your body warm, these can overheat you quickly during changing temperatures. Eslami suggests opting for breathable fabrics like cotton, modal/tencel and light-knit blends. If you want a bit more coverage, a cotton and cashmere blend is the best option.

What accessories are essential during in-between weather?

"The perfect mule (closed-toe slide) is a great transitional shoe! Some people like a lightweight square scarf and a matching cardigan over a tank [during seasonal changes]," mentions Holly Shapiro, Splendid's creative director.

If you're wearing a sweater dress, lightweight pants or another type of transitional bottom, tights can elevate a look effortlessly. "I have been throwing them under shorts and trousers and wearing them with boots or a kitten heel. They are an unexpected and underrated layering essential," says Siboni.

Wardrobe essentials that are appropriate for mid-temperatures

These insulated tights are made from a warm modal and cashmere blend for extra coziness and comfort. The high-waisted style and comfortable waistband won't dig into your skin. Also, these tights are super opaque and will give you that added warmth during windy days.

Pockets on a scarf! Now, that's something we need, especially when our gloves are already packed away for next winter. This multifunctional scarf is made from soft polyester and will keep you warm during unexpected temperature drops. The material is thick and fits nicely under a wool coat. It also serves as an added layer when the weather gets cooler.

"Great for a cold day of running errands and shopping. I don’t have to keep taking my gloves on and off!" said one verified buyer.

With a relaxed fit and a slouchy design, this waffle knit sweater is great for chilly days. The material is thick and warm for mild temperatures and is a great piece to wear under your wool coat. This style comes in more than 22 colors and is easy to pull over for an easy fit. Wear it with your favorite denim and knee-high boots for a chic look.

This Everlane bodysuit will be your best friend during season transitions. It features a square neck and snap closure on the bottom for extra ease. The piece is made from a breathable Supima cotton and stretchy fabric that provides a fitted silhouette. Throw a blazer or long cardigan for an office look or combine it with a trench when the weather is in the mid-60s.

This lightweight outerwear is great to wear on top of your base layers or bodysuit. It has a loose fit and front buttons to wear with leggings, jeans or trousers. The style features two side pockets, a V-neck and ribbed cuffs for a flattering fit. The sweater is thick and warm, according to buyers, and it's lengthy enough to cover your bottom.

For days when you want to dress casually, this flattering pair of denim offers a modern flair with a comfortable fit. They feature a high-rise slit, zipper closure and flare bottoms that give a flattering silhouette. They're made from a cotton and polyester blend for a soft feel.

For a more elegant fit, this velvet blazer will give you a sophisticated look for your next date night. The style features a front button closure and button details for a subtle touch of bling. What gives that luxurious allure is the velvet fabrication and double-breasted silhouette.

Add a dose of spring flair with this knit cardigan from Simple Retro. The design features a vintage floral print and button closure with a wool and acrylic blend fabric. This style offers a classic and feminine take on the traditional cardigan. Combine it with your favorite trousers for an elegant office look.

If you want to keep it casual but warm, this long denim jacket will be very useful in colder climates. The oversized design features a retro silhouette and sherpa lining to keep you warm on chilly days. This is a perfect layering piece that adds versatility and warmth to any outfit you wear.

You can wear this chunky cardigan by itself or layer it on top of your button-down shirt. The design offers a relaxed fit and comes with a button front closure and oversized long sleeves for a classier look. It's also made from a cotton and wool blend for a soft feel.

A sweater dress is an essential piece in your transitional wardrobe. The style comes in three different colors and showcases a ribbed turtleneck to keep you warm when the breeze strikes. The dress is made with a soft combination of cotton and wool fabric. Style it with knee-high boots and tights for the coziest look.

These fluffy slippers will keep your toes cozy and warm while you commute in the city. These mules offer a luxurious take on house slippers thanks to their yarn lining and fleece midsole to keep you extra warm. The shoe features an anti-slip rubber outsole and a rounded toe for an elegant look. Also, you can wear them if you have wide feet.

If you're not a fan of buttons, wear this kimono cardigan featuring a self-tie belt and textured sleeves for a comfortable fit. This drapes nicely on top of any shirt and adds a refined look to your casual pieces. Style it with your favorite pants or denim and feel extra loungey when you go out.

When wearing a lightweight base layer, opt for a sturdier jacket that will protect you in the mid-40s to mid-50s weather. Forget about drama when the weather hits differently during certain times of the day with this puffer jacket. It features a wide funnel collar, plush hood and diagonal zipper hand pockets to keep your hands warm. The Ecoplume fill is what makes this lightweight yet warm jacket a top-notch choice.

This stylish cardigan combines the comfort of a kimono and the silhouette of a dress. This long cardigan is made to elevate your favorite dresses, pants, jeans and leggings with its high-quality blend of wool and alpaca. The delicate floral print adds a feminine allure while the belt offers a more fitted silhouette.

A classic cashmere sweater is a wardrobe staple to keep available during wintertime. This style is made from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere and has the softest feel for those days the breeze and wind attack. This item features a turtleneck and you can wear it tucked in for a sophisticated feel.

