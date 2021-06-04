Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is calling and we're more than ready to ditch our heavy layers for some breezy warm weather styles. This year, you'll find the Shop TODAY team living in lightweight pants all summer long, and we're pretty sure you'll love them, too.

We've rounded up over a dozen pairs of lightweight pants for women that have sparked our fancy this season.

Lightweight pants for women

Whether you're kicking it seaside with some friends or out running errands closer to home, these lightweight linen pants will add a touch of whimsy to your ensemble with their sassy striped design. Some of our favorite features include a convenient tie-belt and front pockets.

Hello, summer! Wide leg pants were made for warmer days and this versatile pair can work equally well at the office or during your downtime. The breathable linen fabric is a major plus, as is the drawstring closure, and we can't wait to pair the pants with a number of fun tops!

Sometimes, you stumble across a pant that you can't resist picking up in multiple colors, and this wide leg style will definitely be our go-to this summer. The loose-fitting linen pants come in five colors — our favorite is the sleek gray! — and have a stylish bootcut design that adds a touch of attitude.

Love prints? We do, too, and these breezy pants come in three summer-ready options. We can totally see ourselves rocking them while strolling along the streets of a cute coastal town on a lazy long weekend getaway.

Every wardrobe needs a neutral pair of lightweight summer pants that you can easily match with a range of tops, and we found this affordable option from Old Navy. The high-rise silhouette is figure-flattering and the adjustable drawstring is oh so convenient. Plus, the price is right!

Cargo pants can be lightweight, too! We're ready to slip into this pull-on pair that's made of a cozy cotton blend. The versatile design is stretchy and has an adjustable drawstring so you can get the perfect fit. Of course, the pockets are a nice added bonus!

Searching for a pair of jeans that won't leave you feeling sweaty this summer? You're in luck, because these linen pants are about as close as you'll come to jeans without feeling like you're wearing real pants. We can't decide what we love more: the subtle striped print, the breezy boot leg design or the plentiful number of pockets.

These comfy cotton chinos give you the best of both worlds and let you wear more structured pants while still staying cool. The stretchy fabric, straight leg silhouette and wide array of sizes are definitely calling our name.

Miss your comfy joggers during the summer? You don't have to give them up just because the temperature is rising! This affordable pair is made of a soft linen blend that feels cool on your skin and can be easily dressed up or down. We're especially digging the fun prints!

Lightweight pants are a summer staple in our wardrobe, but we also like to shield our skin from the sun's harsh UV rays, so we're absolutely loving these protective UPF 50+ pants. The convertible wide leg style comes in a silky fabric that's nice and breathable and the pair is pretty ideal for traveling.

Nothing screams "summer" more than white linen pants and this crisp pair offers style and comfort to boot. The pull-on paperbag style has a relaxed fit and a waist tie that steps things up a notch. Does it get any better?

We’re crazy for chambray! Typical denim can feel a bit heavy in the dog days of summer, but this lightweight cotton material feels just right when the temperature rises. It’s got a comfy drawstring waist and can double as a bathing suit cover up when you’re in a pinch, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

Finding a pair of work pants that doesn't feel heavy in the summer is easier said than done, but this pair is definitely a contender in our book. It's made of a linen/cotton blend that's soft and lightweight and drapes in the best possible way. Plus, the light green hue is perfect for warmer weather!

