Newsflash: Leggings don’t have to be relegated to only yoga class or your own couch. As it turns out, you can bring a little of that same comfort to your workweek by rocking a pair of chic leggings to the office — or your home office if you now find yourself working from home.

If you’re searching for dressy leggings that you can rock anywhere, take a peek at the looks below. From professional prints to classic black ponte designs, all of these stretchy leggings are stylish enough to pass as regular pants.

These equestrian-inspired leggings are bound to become your next closet staple thanks to their neutral fawn hue that’ll seamlessly transition between blouses and blazers. The prominent seaming adds a professional crispness to the pant, while the elastic waistband keeps things comfy.

Just a touch subtler than your average cheetah print, these leggings manage to be both edgy and work-appropriate. The fabric is soft and stretchy, and we especially love this look when paired with a black blazer and tucked-in top.

Want to know a secret? There’s an inner slenderizing panel hidden in these dressy leggings that is meant to provide an ultra-flattering fit. Plus, the high-rise cut makes the comfy, elasticated waistband super easy to hide under a longline top!

Quite possibly the MVP of work leggings, this classic black ponte pant goes with absolutely everything. These babies offer a sharp, slimming silhouette and the perfect amount of stretch, and we love the bit of hardware on the functional pockets.

The window-pane print of these ultra-affordable leggings is fresh and modern. But the real standout here is the belted waist tie that truly makes these leggings look like pants — and extremely fashionable ones at that!

While your typical leggings taper down the calf and ankle for a form-fitting silhouette, these tote a dramatic flare for some major ‘70s vibes.

The mock button, sharp seams, and tri-blend heathered weave on these leggings will have everyone fooled into thinking that they’re honest-to-goodness pants! Only you will know that you simply rolled out of bed and pulled them right on before rushing out the door.

Faux suede leggings? Yes, we went there. With their unique texture, these leggings are fashion-forward and the wine hue is perfect for fall and winter (additionally, they come in black, brown, and caramel colors). As if that wasn’t enough, they also boast a shaping mesh panel in the waistband and are available in plus-sizes.

These bold blue-and-yellow leggings are bound to get you noticed — but not for an office dress code violation. The punchy plaid print lets you harness some Brit-girl style without sacrificing comfort, thanks to the elasticized waistband and soft ponte knit fabric.

Get ready to start fielding all the questions from your coworkers about where you got these oh-so-professional pants. It’s up to you whether you want to reveal that they’re actually leggings with a budget-friendly price tag to boot!

Crafted from thick jersey, these jacquard leggings feel expensive, but they actually clock in at a cool $24.99. We especially love this ankle-length style when paired with cool loafers or oxford shoes.

With a flattering high-waist and sleek shine, these can go right from a business-casual office to happy hour after you clock out.

These black-and-white checkered leggings have a more relaxed fit than your average pair. Another unique feature? They’re made with special temperature-regulating fabric, so you can stay comfortable all day long.

The rich, burgundy hue of this pants/leggings hybrid is perfect for fall and winter outfits. Plus, the super-stretch velvet fabric holds its shape for an always flattering fit. What’s not to love here?

Fit for all seasons, these plaid-printed leggings feature a mid-rise fit and an elastic waist, plus a zip and hook fastening for extra support. We’ll take three, please!

