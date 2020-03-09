Live in leggings? Here's how to wear them 5 different ways

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

A trendy denim jacket, practical pair of white sneakers and a set of gold hoops all have something in common: they're incredibly versatile.

Another piece that has risen in popularity due to its versatility? Leggings. In the past, the stretchy pants were strictly meant for working out. Now, you can wear the comfortable style to lounge in your home, run errands or hit the gym.

Lifestyle and fashion expert Ashley Bellman stopped by TODAY to showcase five versatile outfits you can wear with your favorite pair of leggings. Whether you dress them up or dress them down, these outfits are sure to make a statement.

Check out the styles and how to wear them by reading below!

When you're running errands in style

Just because you're running errands doesn't mean you can't look cute. These high-waist camouflage leggings will have you looking and feeling your best thanks to a comfortable spandex-blend material.

Add some character to your outfit with this old-school graphic tee. The shirt has an oversized fit and features a vintage-inspired motorcycle image.

It's good to keep a jacket on hand as the season shifts. This one is lightweight and has an adjustable waist for a flattering fit.

Made with smooth leather, these Skechers sneakers are great for staying active while looking good. Bellman followed the "chunky sneaker" trend when choosing this pair.

These bestselling black pants are made with soft yarn and have a seamless design that will form perfectly hug your body. It also has a double-layer waistband which is excellent for smoothing the midsection.

Give your leggings a date night look with this ruffled blouse. And just because it's comfortable, it doesn't mean it won't instantly upgrade your basic leggings!

These crocodile-embossed sandals from Express are ideal if you're looking for a spring shoe. These have the exposure of an open toe but will stay put thanks to the adjustable ankle strap.

You can't have a good night out without a trusty bag! This classic-style crossbody features a trendy snake print pattern and gold accents to top off any look.

Glam up your outfit with some statement jewelry. This long necklace is great for a deep neckline and features brightly polished ball pendants.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The Ann Taylor Chain Hoop Earrings will make your outfit shine all night long. Bellman's pick includes small chains that add a unique flair to a simple outfit.

This beautiful bracelet is available in gold and silver. The mother-of-pearl drops give the accessory some added luster.

When you are feeling active

At first glance, these leggings look like a solid pair of pink pants. But take a closer look, and you'll see that there is a fun leopard print from waist to ankle!

Today only, you can get 30% off on these leggings by entering the code TODAY30 at checkout.

Add the matching top to pull off a monochromatic look.

You can also get 30% off on this tank with the code TODAY30. Enter it at checkout to save!

This simple tank is made with breathable material, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. It comes in four colors, including black, forest green, light pink and white.

For only $14, you can score this chic teddy jacket. The light material makes it perfect for the temperamental weather that comes with the start of spring.

Hop, skip and jump into your daily routine while wearing these lively shoes. They have a supportive midsole that is designed to provide lasting comfort.

Go from the office to the gym with this convertible weekender bag. It has multiple storage spaces and a zippered bottom that functions as a shoe compartment.

Little Words Project makes multiple dainty bracelets that feature sweet and inspiring words.

When you're feeling trendy

A pair of stylish leggings with pockets? Sign us up. Athleta's Lightning Stack style is made in regular, tall, petite and plus sizes.

Add an eccentric vibe to your look with this neon yellow sweatshirt from Torrid. This top features a cute lattice design in the back and is currently on sale.

These cushy shoes can be worn from morning to night with no worry of discomfort. They have a lace-up closure and a stylish mix of faux leather and metallic material.

Thanks to this everyday tote, you'll never leave home without your essentials. It has a place to hold a yoga mat, a compartment for shoes and internal mesh pockets.

Bright and bold, these colorful gold-plated and include every shade in the rainbow.

When you're traveling

Travel in style (and comfort!) with these high-waist leggings. They have a cozy knit material that feels soft, no matter how long your jet-setting experience may be. Staying home? These make great pajama pants too!

If you want to feel comfortable while looking polished, this chambray top will do the trick. It comes in a light and dark wash so you can find a top that fits your personal style.

A basic white tank is a closet staple. This one can pair with nearly anything in your closet, but Bellman loves it with a pair of cozy leggings and a scarf.

Speaking of scarves, this stylish accessory is multi-functional and can also be used as a blanket or shawl. Either way, extremely cozy and comfortable.

No travel outfit is complete without practical shoes, and this style comes in five different colors. They have a faux-leather upper and a slip-on design that's perfect for making it through the security line.

This classic hard side luggage has a classic gingham pattern and comes in a bold red shade. The wheels have 360-degree movement and the hard-side material will keep your belongings safe.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!