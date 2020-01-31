Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Whether you're working out or running errands, doing it in a pair of comfortable leggings is an added bonus. If you're in the market for a reliable style, Amazon's top-rated tummy control leggings will be a great addition to your closet.
With over 13,000 reviews, the popular style is ranked No. 1 on three of Amazon's bestseller lists (women's yoga leggings, athletic pants and sport's pants).
We haven't had the chance to try these ourselves, but customers are in love with the fit, slimming high waist and roomy pockets these leggings have to offer.
Ododos High Waist Tummy Control Yoga Pants
Designed with a blend of moisture-wicking spandex and polyester, the four-way stretch fabric is slimming and opaque enough where customers don't have to worry about sheerness, as one reviewer noted.
"The material is very comfortable and not super thick and heavy, but also not see-through at all," wrote a reviewer. "The waist lining is a little thicker for a flat tummy effect which I love."
Various colors and lengths are available to choose from including a cropped style or regular inseam. An extra perk is that the leggings come with deep pockets on each side to store keys and even your phone.
"The first review I saw about these leggings featured a photo of a woman who fit an entire bottle of champagne into the pocket of these leggings," wrote another reviewer. "So I bought 3."
The leggings come in sizes XS to XXXL and reviewers are obsessed with the high waist praising how it holds everything in place.
"I love these so much!" raved a reviewer. "Tucks my extra mom skin in, and has pockets! Very comfortable, would buy again!
"I am absolutely in love with these workout pants!" celebrated one reviewer. "Why you ask? They are literally the first and only pair of high-waisted workout pants that I have bought that truly stay up on your waist! The leggings are also very thick and sturdy, which I don't know that I was really expecting ... Mine are very snug and stay in place."
With a fit made to contour your body, these leggings will make the perfect addition to your on-the-go lifestyle.
