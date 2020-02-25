These Roaring '20s style essentials are making a comeback in 2020

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When it comes to 2020 style, fashion from the Roaring '20s is inspiring modern day trends.

From slinky slip dresses to glamorous hair accessories, 100 years later, the decade known for opulent fashion is back and taking over our closets.

Style expert Sydney Sadick stopped by TODAY to show us how to incorporate ritzy '20s-inspired pieces into our wardrobe for 2020. You'll see embellished accessories, fabulous fringe and sparkly statement earrings to bring out your sophisticated style.

Check out how to pull off the trend with a few essential pieces.

Trend: Slip Dresses

Slip dresses are making a comeback in 2020, says Sadick. This satin piece from Lulu's features a floral print that comes in four different colors: champagne, rust orange, mauve pink and forest green.

Its tea length makes it incredibly versatile — wear it with your favorite faux fur jacket and booties for an evening look or keep it casual with a denim jacket and sneakers.

The teddy coat trend is perfect for staying warm without compromising your style. Available in four different colors, this oversize cozy coat is 50% off and will instantly add a '20s-inspired flair to your wardrobe.

Hair accessories can add a subtle touch of glam to any outfit and these rhinestone barrettes are no exception. Sweep your hair back when you wear it down or stylishly hold your bangs back when sporting an updo with this set of five vintage-inspired pins.

We love a good statement earring, and these gold beaded floral drops are splurge-worthy. If you're looking for something a bit more colorful, they are also available in a multi-colored style so that you can work them into any outfit.

Whether you need a pair of shoes for a special occasion or a night out, these rose gold heels will be your go-to choice. The pointed toe and cut-out design give them a bit of edge so you can pair them with jeans or an LBD.

The only thing that elevates an outfit more than a pair of statement earrings is a statement clutch — and this affordable accessory from Amazon is large enough to hold all of your essentials.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Trend: Geometric Print

This long sleeve blouse has a high neckline and bold print perfect for layering under a solid-colored blazer. While there are just a few sizes are available on Zara, we found this top that is similar in style on Amazon.

Jeggings combine the style of denim without sacrificing comfort — and this figure-flattering pair features a high-rise fit and stretch fabric.

The cotton-blend style feels so soft, you might not ever want to take them off! Pair them with a patterned blouse and boots, or keep it simple with a T-shirt and sneakers.

Finding a pair of boots that are comfortable and trendy doesn't have to be a fruitless search: These platform boots from Boohoo add a cool edge to any outfit while keeping your feet comfortable all day long.

While these Art Deco-inspired earrings are sold out, we found a pair similar in design on Amazon.

This faux leather crossbody bag adds a bit of sparkle as the final touch to the outfit. The magnetic closure makes it easy to rummage through your purse, while the adjustable strap allows for a perfect fit.

Trend: Fringe Flapper Dress

An upgrade from the classic LBD, this curve-flattering dress features an asymmetrical fringe hem. The classic silhouette and chic trim make it a perfect piece for spring, says Sadick.

2. Zara Slingback Heels

These simple heels are versatile enough for any wardrobe. You can wear them with a dress for a night out or to work with trousers.

Pearls and crystals add a touch of elegance to any ensemble. Whether you want to let your hair down or rock a sleek updo, these statement earrings are bound to catch some compliments.

This roomy glitter clutch makes a perfect accessory for any special event. The snap closure will keep any loose items from escaping, while the removable strap allows you to use it as a crossbody or a minaudière.

Trend: Loose Suiting

Patterned pantsuits are having a moment, and if you want to catch a good deal on one, you're in luck! This checkered blazer is on sale right now — and the styling possibilities are endless.

Although Sadick's black turtleneck pick from Uniqlo has sold out, this soft pullover is available on Amazon at a similar price.

Pair these pants with a coordinating jacket or sport them on their own with a cozy solid-colored top. Either way, slip on comfortable shoes to complete the look.

Simple white sneakers can elevate a vintage-inspired look. This pair of lace-ups make this ensemble look professional without having to throw on uncomfortable heels.

5. Baublebar Stellar Link Drop Earrings

If you love drop earrings, these gold beauties will not disappoint. You can also remove the bottom two links to change up the look with simple hoops.

Crossbody bags are a fashionable and functional accessory. This faux leather bag has a boxy design and magnetic closure that will keep all your essentials in order, no matter where you take it.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!