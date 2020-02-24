Hoda and Jenna can't live without these home and skin care products

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Do you ever get so caught up in your typical routine that it becomes second nature? You may go through the same steps, use the same products and continue your normal rituals without thinking twice.

However, there may be times when you discover a new day-to-day essential that's too remarkable to keep a secret.

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager found two products that fit right into that category. Though these products may have started off as a neat find, the TODAY co-hosts now can't live without these daily items.

Read on to see what skin care and home products they can't live without.

We should note that these products were independently chosen by the TODAY anchors. The anchors are not paid to mention them and are unaffiliated with these brands. The products are simply some of their favorite things.

Hoda's pick

Hoda can't live without these makeup wipes from RMS Beauty. She says they wipe off makeup easily and have a soft and buttery texture.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipe is meant to easily remove makeup without abrasive scrubbing.

The formula, made with the RMS signature coconut oil, is designed to cleanse skin while softening, moisturizing and providing antibacterial benefits. It also has a cooling effect to help relieve the painful dryness caused by rashes or sunburn.

Each box comes with 20 individual wipes so you can take them with you everywhere.

Jenna's pick

The Boy Smells Candles are something Jenna can't live without. She loves that they are versatile and can be gifted to anyone. Hoda agrees that her fiancé Joel would love one!

These candles aren't your typical candles. Instead of traditional floral, vanilla or bakery scents, the Boy Smells candles include notes that are gender binary and meant to appeal to everyone.

Each candle is crafted with a coconut and beeswax blend that is both ethically harvested and all-natural, according to the brand. They also come in a sleek black tumbler that works well as décor in any room.

The company was founded in 2016 by Matthew Herman and Davin Kien and started off as an experiment. Now, Boy Smells candles are available in over 300 retailers and come in several unique scents.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!