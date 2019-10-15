At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Around four years ago I was gifted a brush for Christmas. It was pink (and pink is my favorite color), but other than the vibrant tone it seemed like any old brush — one that would end up shoved in the back of my bathroom drawer.
Now a brush might seem practical, but if I’m being completely honest, it’s just about as boring as receiving a pack of socks for the holidays when you’d rather have the newest tech product on the market.
What I didn’t realize when unwrapping my package was that I’d still be using that same brush to this day — and as far as I’m concerned, the Wet Brush is one of the greatest brushes on the market.
Wet Brush
Sure, you'll find some editor-approved brushes with high remarks, but when they breach the $200 mark, a handheld brush can become quite the investment. The Wet Brush is available on multiple sites for under $8, making it both functional and affordable.
No matter how tangled I find my hair after stepping out of the shower, the brush is able to comb through the knotted mess with ease. The product is comfortable to hold and the ergonomic design of the handle makes it easy to control.
Unlike bristles on some cheaper brushes, these ones hold their shape but are still flexible enough that they won't tear at your hair. Even while using some force to get through the rattiest of nests, I've rarely experienced any pain while brushing.
It's made for use on either wet or dry hair and currently comes in 13 colors and multiple sizes. I was gifted the original brush which has been ideal for my fairly thick, medium-length hair.
The Wet Brush currently has over 6,800 reviews on Amazon with over 5,400 users giving it a five-star rating. One user raved about the impact it had on her daughter's hair.
"A family member happened to use their Wet Brush on my daughter's hair and viola! It's like magically, her hair became more manageable finally! Now there is no pulling, no more knots and her hair even appears shinier. I'm blown away at what this simple brush can do."
I was so thrilled with my first Wet Brush experience that I ended up purchasing another in a lighter pink, and a mini purple one to keep in my purse when a windy day arises. Though my new brushes look a whole lot shiner than my first one, the original is still in perfect shape and works just as well as it did from the start.
If the 4.5-star rating isn't enough to give this brush a shot, take the word of thrilled buyers. "I can't even explain how this brush works, all I know is that it's a miracle. I'm planning to buy two or three more just so I never am without it."
You May Also Like
Find some more styles of the Wet Brush by reading on below.
1. Wet Brush Mini Multi-Pack
The mini multipack comes with three petite brushes that are perfect for any on-the-go situation. They fit in most bags and stand the test of time.
2. Wet Brush Combo Pack
Can't decide on the original or the mini? This combo pack will make you decision much easier.
3. Wet Brush Kids Detangler
Get a perfectly sized brush for the kid in your life. This one — decorated in a donut and unicorn pattern — will make brushing hair a more fun endeavor.
