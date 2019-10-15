Sure, you'll find some editor-approved brushes with high remarks, but when they breach the $200 mark, a handheld brush can become quite the investment. The Wet Brush is available on multiple sites for under $8, making it both functional and affordable.

No matter how tangled I find my hair after stepping out of the shower, the brush is able to comb through the knotted mess with ease. The product is comfortable to hold and the ergonomic design of the handle makes it easy to control.

"This brush is a game changer for my curly haired girl who has the craziest of rats nests." Amazon

Unlike bristles on some cheaper brushes, these ones hold their shape but are still flexible enough that they won't tear at your hair. Even while using some force to get through the rattiest of nests, I've rarely experienced any pain while brushing.

It's made for use on either wet or dry hair and currently comes in 13 colors and multiple sizes. I was gifted the original brush which has been ideal for my fairly thick, medium-length hair.

The Wet Brush currently has over 6,800 reviews on Amazon with over 5,400 users giving it a five-star rating. One user raved about the impact it had on her daughter's hair.

"A family member happened to use their Wet Brush on my daughter's hair and viola! It's like magically, her hair became more manageable finally! Now there is no pulling, no more knots and her hair even appears shinier. I'm blown away at what this simple brush can do."

"I bought this brush for my teenage daughter, who has hair that reaches all the way down her back, and it's her favorite brush EVER!!She has a tender head and was completely amazed that it didn't hurt to brush out the tangles with this product." Amazon

I was so thrilled with my first Wet Brush experience that I ended up purchasing another in a lighter pink, and a mini purple one to keep in my purse when a windy day arises. Though my new brushes look a whole lot shiner than my first one, the original is still in perfect shape and works just as well as it did from the start.

If the 4.5-star rating isn't enough to give this brush a shot, take the word of thrilled buyers. "I can't even explain how this brush works, all I know is that it's a miracle. I'm planning to buy two or three more just so I never am without it."

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter.