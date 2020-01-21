12 anti-aging and moisturizing products that will upgrade your skin care routine

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When it comes to buying the hottest shoes or a fancy tech product, trends often come and go.

However, if you're looking for something that won't go out of style, you'll want to direct your attention to skin care.

A good skin regimen can benefit you for years to come, so New York-based dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to help us scope out the skin care items that are worth adding to our cabinet in the new year. From copper-based eye masks to serums infused with volcanic water, we're certain you'll discover a skin care product that will grab your attention.

Read on to learn more about Dr. Lamb's picks below.

Anti-Aging

Don't have a lot of time to dedicate toward your skin care routine? Opt for this exfoliating peel that helps to clarify and firm the surface of your skin.

The formula's glycolic and salicylic acids will help to reduce pore size, aid in tackling fine lines, and improve overall skin tone, texture and clarity.

This affordable kit comes with both a vitamin C mask and an exfoliating peel activator. Buyers say that their skin looked vibrant and brighter after one use.

The Glossier Solution uses a 10% blend of skincare acids to sweep away dead skin immediately. With daily use, this product has the potential to improve the appearance of redness, large pores and blemishes.

Restore youthful skin with this intense advanced serum. It's formulated with active antioxidants that help to protect skin from future signs of aging.

Moisturizing

No need to go out of your way to moisturize your skin. Simply apply this mask on your face before going to bed, and then rinse it off in the morning for restored hydration.

This moisturizer provides supple and smooth skin at an affordable price. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost water gel uses hyaluronic acid to tackle dryness within a few uses.

Vichy was founded in 1931 and has since found a way to stand out due to its use of unique ingredients. This serum contains volcanic mineralizing water with 15 total minerals.

Youthful glow

The delicate skin under your eyes has the tendency to look more worn down than the rest of your face. Get rid of the puffiness and wrinkles by applying these firming eye gels for just 10 minutes.

This eye mask is infused with anti-aging copper technology that smooths skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Jade rollers are known to reduce dark circles, eye puffiness and improve overall skin health. This one is easy to use and won't take too much time out of your daily routine.

Glow overnight

This whipped mousse cleanser quickly transforms into a rich clay to remove makeup and impurities on your face. With proper use, it can also reduce the appearance of pores.

When you think of skin solutions, your bedding essentials likely aren't the first items to come to mind. This pillow will keep your head comfortably positioned throughout the night so that you won't wake up with your face smashed against your pillow.

This 100% silk pillowcase will help your skin and hair feel incredible when you wake up in the morning. The silk fibers make it less absorbent than traditional pillowcases, so they help to keep your skin's moisture intact. Plus, the smooth surface won't cause hair pulling or tangling while you sleep.

