Combat dry winter skin with 13 dermatologist-recommended beauty products

Thanks to the harsh winter air, some of the most popular beauty products this time of year are moisturizers and skin-brightening solutions. And even though there are plenty of beauty items on the market, it isn’t always easy to know which ones will actually help combat these common skin issues.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rita Linknervisited TODAY to discuss the most popular skin care products that deliver on those results-driven promises. She gave us the lowdown on everything from high-end cell growth serums to affordable moisturizers — all available online or at local retailers.

Below, shop her picks to fight your winter skin problems once and for all.

To brighten

Perfect for normal, dry or oily skin, this formula will tackle blemishes and congestion in no time. It has a 10% concentration of niacinamide, which balances and brightens skin.

Fight deep wrinkles with this anti-aging cream from RoC. This drugstore favorite is great because you only need a small amount to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lines over time.

With over 2,400 reviews on Amazon, this tried-and-true moisturizer is a clear winner in the eyes of buyers. The affordable skin care product has been a bestseller for years and works by restoring skin's natural protective barrier overnight.

Retinol is known to combat signs of aging which is why the Renewal Retinol serum from Alastin Skincare will work to diminish fine lines and wrinkles. The formula also helps smooth skin's texture and improves overall tone.

Get a healthy and radiant glow with this Vitamin C serum. Apply it to clean skin, dispense one or two pumps into your palm, and spread it evenly on your face. The result? Gorgeous, glowy skin in a few weeks.

This product includes light silicones that keep Vitamin C balanced throughout the formula. Most formulas are balanced in water — but thanks to the silicone, your skin will experience better exposure to the Vitamin C contents and reap those brightening benefits.

To hydrate

If you're in need of some intense moisture, you may want to check out this dermatologist-recommended product favorite. The Cetaphil moisturizing cream provides thorough hydration by binding water to the skin and locking it in all day long.

Join the thousands of happy customers who love this product and be well on your way to moisturized skin. The formula won't clog pores and wont leave a greasy film — best of all, you can use it on your face and body.

The SkinMedica NSC Ceramide Treatment Cream is optimal for hypersensitive, itchy, dry and dehydrated skin. It also works to eliminate the harsh look of lines and wrinkles over time.

This overnight gel mask quickly sinks into skin while you sleep to hydrate throughout the night. Its formulated with concentrated hydro-ionized mineral water which aids in delivering high doses of moisture. Now that's what we call beauty sleep!

For only $12, you can get moisturized hands in no time. All you have to do is slip your hands into the glove-like masks, sit for 20 minutes and let the warming aromatherapy formula get to work!

This 1-hour treatment gently removes unwanted dead skin from your feet. It also has a fresh lavender scent that will have you feeling like you just walked out of the salon. Some say it's the best callus remover, too!

To activate

Jade rollers and rose quartz rollers gained popularity in recent months and now you can see why there's so much hype behind the trend. Use this to cool tired skin and help those hydrating serums and lotions penetrate the skin.

