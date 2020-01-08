Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Winter is in full swing, with storms rolling across the country and snow starting to pile up. If you want to get out there and have a little fun (or just survive your commute without freezing or slipping on a patch of ice), a pair of quality snow boots is critical.

To find out which pairs can truly stand up to the elements, we asked Wyoming-based blogger and self-proclaimed mountain life enthusiast Meagan Murtagh for her top recommendations. She shared her tips for shopping, what to look for and which pairs she wears throughout the cold Wyoming winters.

"First and foremost, my feet need warmth," said Murtagh. "Any pair that has fleece or fur-lined insulation makes a huge difference in keeping your toes from going numb."

"The second thing I look for is the sole of the boot — it needs to prevent slipping on ice and grip well on snow. There's nothing worse than falling in the dead of winter," she continued. "Thick rubber soles are a must. A waterproof pair that is pre-treated is an extra perk to having the boots last forever."

Read on for 12 pairs of winter snow boots that will keep your feet stylish, warm and dry all winter long.

Tall Snow Boots

While definitely a splurge, these Sorel boots have become an iconic winter boot for being a perfect mix of stylish and practical. They're waterproof, made of full-grain leather and suede on the upper, and trimmed with soft faux fur around the cuff.

For anyone looking for a boot that's perfect for running around outdoors, these Kamik boots are a great option (thanks to a counter lug on the heel). They're insulated and topped with a faux shearling cuff, ensuring maximum warmth in wintry conditions.

These Polar Products boots were designed with a fully waterproof construction and a fully lined interior. They're finished with a slip-resistant rubber outsole, making them perfect for cold winter days when the weather is at its worst.

You can't beat the price on these waterproof, faux leather boots from this iconic American footwear brand.

Mid-Calf and Short Snow Boots

The sleek design of these Pajar boots makes them a versatile option. Like most of our other picks, these are also waterproof. They have bonus razored treads for steady traction and stability.

How cute are these short boots from L.L. Bean? They're especially lightweight and have an athletic-inspired rubber outsole and a sturdy sole for extra traction.

Another classic from Sorel, you can't go wrong with these Winter Carnival boots. They come in a few different colors, but we like how versatile the soft grey looks. Whether you're stepping out for a walk with the dog, a jaunt to the shops in a quaint mountain town or directly off the slopes, these boots will keep you warm and dry all the way down to -25 degrees.

For slushier snow days, consider a shorter style like the Sperry Saltwater Quilted Boots. They're fully lined with fleece to keep you cozy, and the nonmarking outsoles ensure you won't scuff up any floors when you transition from the ice to indoors.

We love these understated boots from heritage outdoor retailer L.L. Bean. The removable felt lining is trimmed with faux fleece for style and warmth, and the rubber, slip-resistant tread gives great traction. Best of all, these boots really mean business — they'll keep your feet cozy all the way down to -45 degrees.

Fashion-Forward Snow Boots

These classic Timberland boots are updated for the winter weather with authentic shearling lining and a waterproof membrane.

For a fun twist on a classic '90s style, try these sturdy Dr. Martens boots. Along with being fashionable, they've got a breathable moisture-wicking liner and memory foam pods in the sole for support and comfort.

"Every year Sorel paves the way in fashionable snow boots," said Murtagh. "The Joan of Arc Wedge offers a nice heel height with a super durable sole that you can take from the snowy outdoors to business meetings or a night out, without swapping shoes."

