Are you always cold? Experts share the right fabrics to wear in the winter

Temperature drops require a different kind of attire. If you're someone who gets chilly easily, having a wardrobe with quality cold-weather clothes will make it easier to step outdoors.
Whether you're looking for the right middle layer or outerwear, we're breaking down the materials and fabrics that will provide the right insulation.
My personal preference would be wearing a fluffy onesie that covers me from head to toe, but since wearing sleepwear to work isn't realistic, we've provided some clothing finds to keep your body toasty and ready for winter. Below you'll find editor-approved garments and expert tips on how to dress for colder days.
How to dress in cold weather
Dressing up in cold temperatures can be quite the challenge, but the right layering system and materials can improve performance and comfort in any given environment.
According to Blair Kanis, president of Cocona Labs, "When you start getting that humidity build up in your clothing, that's when you start to feel uncomfortable. So, you want to wear clothing that offers thermoregulation or fabrics that help attract and move moisture out of the garment."
Some fabrics that offer great heat retention are synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon, and natural fibers like wool and cashmere. Additionally, fabrics made with moisture-wicking properties will often help keep you warm. Kanis explains that moisture-wicking fabrics have a special coating that helps remove moisture once sweat reaches the surface of the garment.
"When styling outerwear with other fabrics as undergarments, you’ll also want to think about breathability. Your undergarments shouldn't cause you to be too hot. Instead, let your jacket be the ultimate heat retainer and have your undergarments act as the ventilator of your body heat," shares Silvia Mazzanti, sustainability manager at Save The Duck.
"Utilize long sleeves, turtlenecks, fitted knits or tees as a base layer for warmth without the weight and bulk, and layer with a warm jacket or accessories," says Luxome's textile expert Tandy Avery.
Fabrics to wear in cold weather
Avery breaks down the must-have fabrics to wear in the winter and why these materials will keep you warm.
Merino wool
"Merino has a natural 'crimp' in the fiber that traps body heat in air pockets around your body which helps to keep you warmer longer. It is breathable, which helps regulate body temperature, and moisture wicking, which draws moisture away from your skin so you stay dry."
According to Avery, merino can absorb up to 30% of its weight in moisture and still maintain the ability to insulate. "Merino is lightweight and can provide a great layer of warmth without weight. Merino can also be blended with modal or viscose for added softness and antibacterial qualities or with polyester for faster drying times. Merino is ideal as a base or mid-layer for winter weather."
Polyester
"Polyester is durable, affordable, moisture-wicking and it can be sustainable if made from recycled materials. Polyester is hydrophobic, meaning it pulls moisture away from your skin, and it dries quickly, which makes it ideal for winter base layers. Polyester is also a good mid-layer; polyester fleece comes in a wide range of thicknesses and blends which makes it a great choice as a mid-layer."
Nylon
"Nylon is perfect for use as an outer layer and for use in rain and snow when made into a woven material that is treated to keep you dry. ([It's] treated with DWR, durable water repellent, that is applied to the exterior of the material, which helps keep rain and snow from saturating the material). Nylon also has moisture-wicking qualities when knit with merino or other fabrics as a base layer."
Silk
While silk is associated as a fabric for spring and summer, it can also work in winter months.
"Silk is a good insulator, can provide warmth, is breathable, moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic. By itself, it does not offer much warmth, but layering a silk cami under a wool sweater, silk tights under pants or silk long underwear will keep you insulated."
Wools
There are many types of wools like cashmere, alpaca and shearling that work great as layering options.
"These are good cold weather partners because of the same properties: good insulator, moisture absorbing, durable, antibacterial as well as stylish. Again, it is all about how you wear these and in what weather, keeping in mind the need for layering and a water-repellant outer layer in wet weather."
Clothes for cold weather
Lands’ End High-Rise Serious Sweats
- Feels warm and soft
- Hidden pocket
- They're a tad short
Material: 55% cotton, 41% polyester, 4% spandex | Sizes: 1X-3X | Colors: 8
The soft fleece lining in these leggings will keep you warm when you head out. According to reviewers, these feel very comfortable on cold days and are easy to pair with other garments. They have a fuzzy texture that feels cozy, plus they pair well with cardigans and flannel shirts.
Express Reversible Cable Knit Mock Neck Crossover Sweater
- It's reversible
- Not too long
Material: Rayon, polyester, nylon, cotton, spandex | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 3
You can never go wrong with a cable knit sweater. This one has a thick texture that can be worn as the main layer. Pair with your favorite jeans and you'll have a chic/casual fit.
The best part? This sweater is reversible and it feels super cozy without being too heavy.
Express London Button Front Cardigan
Material: Polyester, wool | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 3
For days when the temperature is still reasonable enough to walk around the neighborhood comfortably, choose this oversized cardigan. It's a great middle layer to add underneath a heavier coat for extra warmth. Plus, you have that extra room to wear a long-sleeved shirt underneath.
According to customers, choose a smaller size for a tighter fit as it runs big.
Náti The Essential Turtleneck
- Has a fitted silhouette
- Runs short on long torsos
Material: 50% viscose, 30% polyester, 20% nylon | Sizes: S-L | Colors: 3
Production coordinator Bella Druckman says this sweater is "made of a combination of viscose, polyester and nylon which keeps me warm all winter long. The sweater is slightly cropped, so I recommend sizing it up if you want it to sit lower on your midriff."
It's a great top to match with all your high-waisted bottoms. "I have the black in a size small, which fits me slightly cropped, while the heather grey, which I have in a medium has longer sleeves and a longer torso," she adds.
Assets By Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
- Comfortable on the waist
- Easy to pull on
- Tend to roll down
Material: 84% polyester, 16% elastane | Sizes: S-1X | Color: 1
I have been wearing these faux leather leggings since 2021 and they continue to deliver style and comfort. What makes them a weekly option in my wardrobe rotation is the versatility and easiness to put on.
They have a high-waisted silhouette that cinches to your body but doesn't feel constricting. I have worn them for office days, to run errands, plus they still have that shiny texture after numerous washes.
Reebok Lux Oversized Hoodie
Material: 57% cotton, 30% recycled polyester, 13% recycled cotton fleece | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 9
I ordered this hoodie during Black Friday and it's already one of the coziest items in my closet. It's versatile, thick and provides the right amount of warmth.
I usually wear this as a middle layer and add a coat for extra insulation. However, sizing down is suggested as it runs big.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Relaxed Pant
- Stretchy waistband
- Not long enough
Material: 90% polyester | Sizes: 23-37 | Lengths: Extra short, short, regular, long | Colors: 2
These pants are a great alternative to jeans and slacks. They look elegant and have a leather feel without the real leather price. If you are looking to elevate your winter attire but add extra pizzazz, get this pair.
With an ultra-high waist fit, flare bottoms and four length options, they fit most heights. "They are amazingly comfortable and perfect for my shape. No waist gap and plenty of room in the leg," said one reviewer. Hurry because these are selling out fast!
Lulus Signature Sunday Heather Beige Knit Sweater Pants
- Super stretchy
- Not adjustable
Material: 53% polyester, 25% acrylic | Sizes: XS-XL | Color: 1
These knit pants have a sweater-like feel that that are perfect for lounging days. They feature cargo-inspired pockets and a stretchy waistband that won't feel constricting.
Whether you need something easy to throw on for your morning errand or something more elevated to lounge, these pants are the solution.
Simple Retro Eliana Crew Neck 100% Wool Sweater Cardigan
- Great for layering
- Dry clean only
Material: 100% wool | Size: S-L | Colors: 1
One of my most complimented tops is from Simple Retro, thanks to its high-quality polyester and how well the garment looks after many washes. This sweater cardigan is a great mid-layer option if you need to keep stylish yet classic.
While it comes in limited sizes, this is a great gift for the person who always feels cold.
NYDJ Faux Leather Marilyn Straight Pants
- Super comfortable
- Very flattering
- Takes time to dry after a wash
Material: 88% polyester, 12% elastane | Sizes: 00-18 | Colors: 3
These pants are also part of my weekly outfit plans. Not only are they ultra-flattering, but they also have a fuzzy texture inside that helps with warmth. One noticeable feature of this collection is that the pants have a compression-contouring silhouette.
This means that it hugs your curves without feeling suffocated in them. I have worn these day and night, and have become my favorite pair when I need to look more elegant in colder days.
Lilysilk Cable Knit Wool Maxi Skirt
- Gentle on the skin
- Comfortable waistline
- Limited sizes
Material: Ultra-fine merino wool | Sizes: S-L | Color: 1
Do you want to give denim a break? This wool maxi skirt is a great option for your winter activities. Whether you head to the office on a cold day or need a laidback yet elegant dinner outfit, this skirt is a smart choice.
It features a pull-on style and side slits to showcase your knee-high boots. The material is great for people with more sensitive skin and its wool will keep you dry thanks to its moisture-absorbent properties.
Bernardo Neo Active Double Up Hooded Puffer
- Features straps to carry it
- Easy to pack
- Not waterproof
Whether you have to travel overseas or need a daily jacket for cold weather, this one will keep you extra warm. It comes with a bag to pack it in, plus it features straps to carry it around when you're indoors.
Also, it's made from Ecoplume technology, a sustainable filler that offers warmth and doesn't feel bulky.
Ann Taylor Relaxed Cable Sweater
Material: 63% acrylic, 34% nylon, 3% wool | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 3
If you’re looking to upgrade your winter capsule wardrobe, add a black sweater to your closet. This one features a relaxed fit and can be dressed up or down.
Going to a show? Pair this sweater with a leather skirt. For a more casual approach, style it with a pair of jeans. Either way, you’ll get lots of outfit combinations thanks to the classic silhouette.
ASTR The Label Caris Ribbed Off Shoulder Midi Sweater Dress
Material: 50% viscose, 28% polyester, 20% nylon | Sizes: XS-XL | Color: 1
If you are looking for something meant to last, this dress will elevate your professional wardrobe. It features an off-shoulder neckline and a slightly fitted silhouette that exudes elegance.
It’s one of those must-have items you can wear to a dinner, casual outing or the office. Plus, the cozy material will make sure to keep you warm throughout the day.
State Cashmere The Ribbed Turtleneck Basic Sweater
Material: 100% inner Mongolian cashmere | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 4
State Cashmere offers one of the softest clothes. I love their quality and their sweaters, especially the turtleneck style. Every winter, I wear this one since it's warm enough to wear with a coat on top.
It features a soft material and a ribbed texture that looks timeless to pair with any bottom. If you want more of a loose fit, the brand recommends sizing up.
Eddie Bauer Women’s Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Duffle Coat
- Pockets are fleece-lined
- Ideal for very cold weather
- Can be bulky to pack
Material: 100% recycled polyester shell | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 3
Editorial assistant Erica Marrison loves this coat (which she got two years ago) for its quality and superior comfort.
It features an adjustable hood, moisture-wicking properties and a down-insulated construction, plus Marrison says, "This Eddie Bauer parka is my go-to on cold days and is currently on sale! (my friends who have outdoor jobs also love it!)"
How we chose
Every piece was chosen based on material content and expert recommendations. We selected items that offered versatility and the right level of insulation to withstand low temperatures. Also, editors shared their favorite picks and clothes that have proven to be high-quality.
Meet the experts
- Blair Kanis is the president of Cocona Labs, the maker of temperature-regulating 37.5 Technology (the incorporation of natural active particles into fabrics, insulations, foams and laminate materials).
- Silvia Mazzanti is the sustainability manager at Save The Duck, a brand focused on outerwear pieces made from eco-conscious materials.
- Tandy Avery is a textile expert and vice president of product development for the brand Luxome.