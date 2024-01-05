Are you always cold? Experts share the right fabrics to wear in the winter

Temperature drops require a different kind of attire. If you're someone who gets chilly easily, having a wardrobe with quality cold-weather clothes will make it easier to step outdoors.

Whether you're looking for the right middle layer or outerwear, we're breaking down the materials and fabrics that will provide the right insulation.

My personal preference would be wearing a fluffy onesie that covers me from head to toe, but since wearing sleepwear to work isn't realistic, we've provided some clothing finds to keep your body toasty and ready for winter. Below you'll find editor-approved garments and expert tips on how to dress for colder days.

How to dress in cold weather

Dressing up in cold temperatures can be quite the challenge, but the right layering system and materials can improve performance and comfort in any given environment.

According to Blair Kanis, president of Cocona Labs, "When you start getting that humidity build up in your clothing, that's when you start to feel uncomfortable. So, you want to wear clothing that offers thermoregulation or fabrics that help attract and move moisture out of the garment."

Some fabrics that offer great heat retention are synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon, and natural fibers like wool and cashmere. Additionally, fabrics made with moisture-wicking properties will often help keep you warm. Kanis explains that moisture-wicking fabrics have a special coating that helps remove moisture once sweat reaches the surface of the garment.

"When styling outerwear with other fabrics as undergarments, you’ll also want to think about breathability. Your undergarments shouldn't cause you to be too hot. Instead, let your jacket be the ultimate heat retainer and have your undergarments act as the ventilator of your body heat," shares Silvia Mazzanti, sustainability manager at Save The Duck.

"Utilize long sleeves, turtlenecks, fitted knits or tees as a base layer for warmth without the weight and bulk, and layer with a warm jacket or accessories," says Luxome's textile expert Tandy Avery.

Fabrics to wear in cold weather

Avery breaks down the must-have fabrics to wear in the winter and why these materials will keep you warm.

Merino wool

"Merino has a natural 'crimp' in the fiber that traps body heat in air pockets around your body which helps to keep you warmer longer. It is breathable, which helps regulate body temperature, and moisture wicking, which draws moisture away from your skin so you stay dry."

According to Avery, merino can absorb up to 30% of its weight in moisture and still maintain the ability to insulate. "Merino is lightweight and can provide a great layer of warmth without weight. Merino can also be blended with modal or viscose for added softness and antibacterial qualities or with polyester for faster drying times. Merino is ideal as a base or mid-layer for winter weather."

Polyester

"Polyester is durable, affordable, moisture-wicking and it can be sustainable if made from recycled materials. Polyester is hydrophobic, meaning it pulls moisture away from your skin, and it dries quickly, which makes it ideal for winter base layers. Polyester is also a good mid-layer; polyester fleece comes in a wide range of thicknesses and blends which makes it a great choice as a mid-layer."

Nylon

"Nylon is perfect for use as an outer layer and for use in rain and snow when made into a woven material that is treated to keep you dry. ([It's] treated with DWR, durable water repellent, that is applied to the exterior of the material, which helps keep rain and snow from saturating the material). Nylon also has moisture-wicking qualities when knit with merino or other fabrics as a base layer."

Silk

While silk is associated as a fabric for spring and summer, it can also work in winter months.

"Silk is a good insulator, can provide warmth, is breathable, moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic. By itself, it does not offer much warmth, but layering a silk cami under a wool sweater, silk tights under pants or silk long underwear will keep you insulated."

Wools

There are many types of wools like cashmere, alpaca and shearling that work great as layering options.

"These are good cold weather partners because of the same properties: good insulator, moisture absorbing, durable, antibacterial as well as stylish. Again, it is all about how you wear these and in what weather, keeping in mind the need for layering and a water-repellant outer layer in wet weather."

Clothes for cold weather

Material: 55% cotton, 41% polyester, 4% spandex | Sizes: 1X-3X | Colors: 8

The soft fleece lining in these leggings will keep you warm when you head out. According to reviewers, these feel very comfortable on cold days and are easy to pair with other garments. They have a fuzzy texture that feels cozy, plus they pair well with cardigans and flannel shirts.

Material: Rayon, polyester, nylon, cotton, spandex | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 3

You can never go wrong with a cable knit sweater. This one has a thick texture that can be worn as the main layer. Pair with your favorite jeans and you'll have a chic/casual fit.

The best part? This sweater is reversible and it feels super cozy without being too heavy.

Material: Polyester, wool | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 3

For days when the temperature is still reasonable enough to walk around the neighborhood comfortably, choose this oversized cardigan. It's a great middle layer to add underneath a heavier coat for extra warmth. Plus, you have that extra room to wear a long-sleeved shirt underneath.

According to customers, choose a smaller size for a tighter fit as it runs big.

The Essential Turtleneck $ 39.00 Náti What we like Has a fitted silhouette Something to note Runs short on long torsos

Material: 50% viscose, 30% polyester, 20% nylon | Sizes: S-L | Colors: 3

Production coordinator Bella Druckman says this sweater is "made of a combination of viscose, polyester and nylon which keeps me warm all winter long. The sweater is slightly cropped, so I recommend sizing it up if you want it to sit lower on your midriff."

It's a great top to match with all your high-waisted bottoms. "I have the black in a size small, which fits me slightly cropped, while the heather grey, which I have in a medium has longer sleeves and a longer torso," she adds.

All Over Faux Leather Leggings $ 40.00 Target What we like Comfortable on the waist

Easy to pull on Something to note Tend to roll down

Material: 84% polyester, 16% elastane | Sizes: S-1X | Color: 1

I have been wearing these faux leather leggings since 2021 and they continue to deliver style and comfort. What makes them a weekly option in my wardrobe rotation is the versatility and easiness to put on.

They have a high-waisted silhouette that cinches to your body but doesn't feel constricting. I have worn them for office days, to run errands, plus they still have that shiny texture after numerous washes.

Material: 57% cotton, 30% recycled polyester, 13% recycled cotton fleece | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 9

I ordered this hoodie during Black Friday and it's already one of the coziest items in my closet. It's versatile, thick and provides the right amount of warmth.

I usually wear this as a middle layer and add a coat for extra insulation. However, sizing down is suggested as it runs big.

Material: 90% polyester | Sizes: 23-37 | Lengths: Extra short, short, regular, long | Colors: 2

These pants are a great alternative to jeans and slacks. They look elegant and have a leather feel without the real leather price. If you are looking to elevate your winter attire but add extra pizzazz, get this pair.

With an ultra-high waist fit, flare bottoms and four length options, they fit most heights. "They are amazingly comfortable and perfect for my shape. No waist gap and plenty of room in the leg," said one reviewer. Hurry because these are selling out fast!

Material: 53% polyester, 25% acrylic | Sizes: XS-XL | Color: 1

These knit pants have a sweater-like feel that that are perfect for lounging days. They feature cargo-inspired pockets and a stretchy waistband that won't feel constricting.

Whether you need something easy to throw on for your morning errand or something more elevated to lounge, these pants are the solution.

Material: 100% wool | Size: S-L | Colors: 1

One of my most complimented tops is from Simple Retro, thanks to its high-quality polyester and how well the garment looks after many washes. This sweater cardigan is a great mid-layer option if you need to keep stylish yet classic.

While it comes in limited sizes, this is a great gift for the person who always feels cold.

Faux Leather Marilyn Straight Pants $ 89.00 NYDJ What we like Super comfortable

Very flattering Something to note Takes time to dry after a wash

Material: 88% polyester, 12% elastane | Sizes: 00-18 | Colors: 3

These pants are also part of my weekly outfit plans. Not only are they ultra-flattering, but they also have a fuzzy texture inside that helps with warmth. One noticeable feature of this collection is that the pants have a compression-contouring silhouette.

This means that it hugs your curves without feeling suffocated in them. I have worn these day and night, and have become my favorite pair when I need to look more elegant in colder days.

Material: Ultra-fine merino wool | Sizes: S-L | Color: 1

Do you want to give denim a break? This wool maxi skirt is a great option for your winter activities. Whether you head to the office on a cold day or need a laidback yet elegant dinner outfit, this skirt is a smart choice.

It features a pull-on style and side slits to showcase your knee-high boots. The material is great for people with more sensitive skin and its wool will keep you dry thanks to its moisture-absorbent properties.

Whether you have to travel overseas or need a daily jacket for cold weather, this one will keep you extra warm. It comes with a bag to pack it in, plus it features straps to carry it around when you're indoors.

Also, it's made from Ecoplume technology, a sustainable filler that offers warmth and doesn't feel bulky.

Material: 63% acrylic, 34% nylon, 3% wool | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 3

If you’re looking to upgrade your winter capsule wardrobe, add a black sweater to your closet. This one features a relaxed fit and can be dressed up or down.

Going to a show? Pair this sweater with a leather skirt. For a more casual approach, style it with a pair of jeans. Either way, you’ll get lots of outfit combinations thanks to the classic silhouette.

Material: 50% viscose, 28% polyester, 20% nylon | Sizes: XS-XL | Color: 1

If you are looking for something meant to last, this dress will elevate your professional wardrobe. It features an off-shoulder neckline and a slightly fitted silhouette that exudes elegance.

It’s one of those must-have items you can wear to a dinner, casual outing or the office. Plus, the cozy material will make sure to keep you warm throughout the day.

Material: 100% inner Mongolian cashmere | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 4

State Cashmere offers one of the softest clothes. I love their quality and their sweaters, especially the turtleneck style. Every winter, I wear this one since it's warm enough to wear with a coat on top.

It features a soft material and a ribbed texture that looks timeless to pair with any bottom. If you want more of a loose fit, the brand recommends sizing up.

Material: 100% recycled polyester shell | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 3

Editorial assistant Erica Marrison loves this coat (which she got two years ago) for its quality and superior comfort.

It features an adjustable hood, moisture-wicking properties and a down-insulated construction, plus Marrison says, "This Eddie Bauer parka is my go-to on cold days and is currently on sale! (my friends who have outdoor jobs also love it!)"

Frequently Asked Questions What fabrics to avoid during cold weather? According to Mazzanti, is better to avoid "animal materials when and wherever possible. We also suggest steering away from cheap fabrics often found in fast fashion. These fabrics are not durable, which causes a quick turnover in purchasing. "Not only do these fabrics not perform the way you need a winter jacket to perform, causing you to run too hot or too cold, but they also have a harsh impact on the environment," she adds. According to Avery, there are pros and cons to all fabrications. It all comes down to when and how you layer the clothes. "Avoid cotton as a base layer as it absorbs water and moisture, which will get cold, and your body heat will be absorbed by it. Cotton-blend fleece can be a great mid-layer and in milder (not wet) weather it can also be a good outer layer," shares Avery. Linen is also another fabric to avoid as it doesn't provide insulation. "If you are a linen lover, you can wear linen in the winter as long as you layer with base layers for extra warmth," adds Avery. What features to look for in cold weather clothing? Mazzanti recommends looking for clothes that are made with cruelty-free materials, offer high performance and feature a coolness factor. "Performance is key. If you are investing in a cold-weather jacket, you want to make sure it can withstand the elements." For instance, Mazzanti worked on a Pro-Tech collection that features some of the most sophisticated materials with high-performance metrics in terms of breathability, wind and water resistance. When looking at care labels, you want to choose pieces that are made from polyester fibers or recycled materials, or those that feature heat retention and breathability details.

How we chose

Every piece was chosen based on material content and expert recommendations. We selected items that offered versatility and the right level of insulation to withstand low temperatures. Also, editors shared their favorite picks and clothes that have proven to be high-quality.

Meet the experts