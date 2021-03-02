Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Loungewear might be our work-from-home uniform for the time being, but a comfortable hoodie is a closet staple that transcends far beyond the pandemic fashion trends.

As the weather gradually starts to get warmer, we'll be putting our winter coats back into our closets and opting for lighter jackets and layers as we embrace the changing of the seasons. If you're looking to upgrade your closet this spring or give it a bit of refresh, we found all of the pieces worth considering that don't compromise on comfort.

We scoured through hundreds of reviews to find the best hoodies for women in a range of flattering styles and designs. Whether you prefer a classic zip-up or the comfort of a sherpa hoodie that almost feels like a wearing a blanket, we found a pick for every kind of loungewear lover, according to loungewear lovers themselves.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Best zip hoodies for women

Considered the bestselling fashion hoodie on Amazon, this simple sweatshirt from Hanes has amassed over 15,000 verified reviews. Shoppers love that it is lightweight and thin enough for workouts, but is still comfortable and "wears like a dream."

Available in 34 different colors and styles, this zip-up hoodie is another popular pick on Amazon. With more than 11,000 verified five-star ratings, it's a shopper-approved closet staple that comes in sizes small to 3X.

This 4.5-star rated piece is recommended by more than 80% of reviewers, with many calling it soft, lightweight and perfect for spring. It comes in five different sizes in four different colors in both regular and petite styles.

Athleta's Triumph Hoodie is made for workouts, but it's tough enough to stand up to the elements. It's made from organic cotton and features easy-access pockets and thumbholes, but also boasts a ribbed collar for comfort. More than 600 reviewers have awarded it a full five-star rating for its just-right fit.

L.L. Beans' 4.4-star-rated hoodie is on sale for more than 20% off right now, but that's not the only draw! The plush hoodie is lined with soft sherpa that makes super comfortable and super warm. We won't blame you if you want to spend all day in it.

Over 170 reviewers have awarded this hoodie a full five-star rating, with many noting that they love the lightweight material for spring or summer nights. It comes in three basic colors — navy, charcoal and black — and can work its way into any wardrobe.

This hoodie is made from a soft blend of cotton and polyester and comes in several different color options to work into your spring wardrobe. The cozy piece hits just at the waist and is currently on sale right now at Macy's.

Best pullover hoodies for women

This hoodie screams "comfy and cozy." The ultra-warm fleece features a quarter-zip collar and front pocket. It also currently holds a 4.2-star rating from more than 4,000 verified reviewers and is the third bestselling women's hoodie on Amazon.

Old Navy's classic hoodie is a gender-neutral piece that has amassed over 600 five-star reviews from shoppers. It comes in just two colors — pink and lime — but is available in sizes XS to XL. It's made from a blend of cotton and polyester for easy cleaning.

Prefer an oversized fit? Gap's hoodie comes in four different colors and six different sizes for a fit that's comfortable for all. The soft knit is dyed and crafted with a special process that makes it feel soft even before you get to wearing it.

Tie-dye has been a huge trend since we all started staying home, and it won't be going anywhere anytime soon. This unique piece can pair with anything from matching sweats to leggings for the perfect laid-back outfit.

This hoodie from Aerie has amassed more than 270 five-star reviews and currently holds a 4.8-star rating. Its loose fit is made for lounging and comes in three different tie-dye prints. Have we mentioned it's on sale right now for 60% off?

Carhartt's solid hoodie features a front handwarmer pocket that's convenient for the changing of the seasons. It's crafted from a blend of French terry and polyester for a lightweight, breathable feel.

Anthropologie's exclusive hoodie comes in five different colors, six different sizes and three different styles for fit, including standard, petite and plus. From nearly 50 reviews, the hoodie has amassed a 4.4-star overall rating.

Everlane's hoodie is lightweight, oversized and boxy, but still thin enough to layer underneath an additional jacket. With a 4.85-star rating from over 30 reviews, it's a stylish pick that can be paired with matching sweats or your favorite pair of leggings.

Much like Lululemon leggings, this cotton-blend hoodie is designed for women on the move. It offers stretch and a relaxed fit that hits at the hip and is available in sizes 0-20.

Carhartt's soft hoodie features the iconic logo on both the front and arm and is made from a cotton-polyester blend. It also holds a 4.8-star overall rating from over 1,900 verified five-star reviewers.

Solid, stylish and comfortable, this fleece hoodie from Nike is casual enough to wear from the gym to the store. Available in colors such as Dark Raisin and a classic sleek black, this hoodie will keep you cozy.

This fuzzy knit is crafted from a blend of recycled and new polyester. The light blue and beige styles can pair with jeans, leggings or your favorite pair of sweats on days where you're cozying up on the couch.

With over 1,500 customer reviews, this hoodie from H&M has earned a 4.6-star rating. It comes in seven different colors and six different sizes, so it's easy to find a style that works for your wardrobe.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!