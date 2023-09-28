These sets put the ‘lounge’ in loungewear — 14 chic and cozy Amazon selects we love

The loungewear trend has truly become a phenomenon in the fashion world. The term once gave the impression of slouchy, unflattering wear reserved for sick days or nights spent relaxing at home. Now, they're having a moment in the spotlight as a staple piece you can pull off on a trip to the gym, the workplace and — when styled and accessorized correctly — even a night out.

The easiest way to pull the look off? Finding a matching set, of course. Not only do they flatter practically everyone, they also make outfit indecision a thing of the past. But that's not to say that finding the right one is easy, which is why we scoped through Amazon's (immense) selection to discover the best 'fits for every body shape, size and personal style — and for every budget!

Check out our favorites below!

This tank top and shorts set is a great option to add to your collection while shorts are still in season — or if you'll have the heater blasting all fall and winter long. The jersey fabric and ribbed texture is a winning combo when it comes to cozy 'fits.

We all agree that this loungewear looks like the comfiest set on the planet, right? The stylishly slouchy fit screams relaxation — something we're looking forward to this season.

Now this is a versatile outfit. Sure, it looks stunning on its own (especially in the featured lilac color), but tie a belt around the top and you have a completely new look. Not to mention, the crewneck will look great with any jeans or trousers you pair with it, and the shorts can be used for workouts or the bottom half of your pajamas.

Loungewear is great for resting and general errand runs, but when the occasion comes where comfort is key — like traveling — it can really come in handy. Not only will this two-piece set make you look put together all too easily, but it will also feel good thanks to what the brand describes as its double-sided, skin-friendly fabric.

We may be one of the first to have spotted this sweatsuit, which was only just added to Amazon last month. We're obsessed with the cowl neck design and oversized fit of the top, and the shorts give it an overall casual-cool look, if that's what you're going for. If it feels as good as it looks, it might just be a future bestseller.

One five-star reviewer raved that this set makes the perfect travelwear. "I bought this set to make me feel a little more 'put together' while working from home. I travel occasionally for work so this is my go-to airport outfit as well," they said. "Easy to throw in your suitcase and not too thick [that] you get hot, just enough to keep you cozy."

According to Shop TODAY contributor Cailey Rizzo, this is not your typical loungewear set. "The two-piece wears like an updated take on the average sweatsuit. The high-waisted cut and roomy pant legs flatter my shape well. I also love the tight-fit sleeve and drop-shoulder design, which give the top a more 'pulled together' look."

There's an outfit for pumpkin picking. An outfit for sitting out by a backyard fire. And an outfit for settling in for a scary movie night. Who said they have to be different? We found that outfit in this set, in all its comfy-cozy glory.

Social media editor Kara Quill recently tried this charming matching set and immediately fell in love with its versatility and cozy fabric. "When I say this outfit can be worn anywhere, I mean it," she said. "While I initially bought the set for lounging, I’ve ended up wearing it to sleep, to the office and out running errands. The real kicker, however, is that it makes the perfect travel outfit."

When did sweat sets get so chic? The answer doesn't matter — just as long as we get our hands on this one before it sells out. The quarter zipper down the front feels very on trend, and the fabric looks way more elevated than what you'd find on typical sweatshirt material.

Beware: Once you throw this oversized loungewear set on, you might be tempted to cancel all your plans that day. But if canceling isn't in the cards, you can just as easily pop on a pair of white sneakers and accessorize with gold-toned jewelry for a more elevated casual look.

This is it. Finally, the sweatsuit that you can get away with wearing in the office. With a sleek belt, crisp white sneakers (or even loafers) and some chunky hoops to zhuzh is it up — you'll be unstoppable.

The time has finally come for cuddling up on the sofa with a good book, coffee in hand and a candle lit. Don't ruin the vibe with an uncomfortable fit. And this loungewear set has snuggle season written all over it.

Do you even realize how many outfits you can create with this single sweater set? Not only do the top and bottom create an effortlessly chic look together, but separately, they go with practically anything. Pair the pullover mockneck top with jeans or a denim skirt (they are so in right now) and we can see anyone rocking the cuffed pants with a fitted long-sleeve tee.