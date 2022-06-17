These 13 plus-size matching sets will become your go-to warm weather outfits

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As spring comes to a close and the official start of summer is less than a week away, plans have probably started to pile up. (It'd be no surprise if your schedule is already booked solid through Labor Day.) While there's nothing like creating new memories under the summer sun, the age old question remains: What are you going to wear?

Putting together new outfits with separates from your current wardrobe isn't too difficult for the first few events, but eventually it'll start to feel like you're running out of options or wearing the same things over and over again. While there's nothing wrong with that, there's an easy solution on the market if you're trying to switch it up: matching sets.

Matching sets take the guesswork and stress out of putting together a top and bottom or layers that work well together. They do the hard part for you so you can focus on enjoying your time out. For plus-size women, though, it can be hard to find matching sets that are both trendy and don't cost an arm and a leg. So we scoured the internet for some size-inclusive options that you'll actually want to wear and won't have you scared to look at the price tag.

A good shorts set is a must during warmer weather. Both pieces in this seersucker duo feature micro-gingham print so it still feels like a classic summer style without feeling too much like a picnic tablecloth. Plus, the complete look is a steal, coming out to less than $40 for both pieces.

If you like to keep it simple, this button-up shirt and shorts combo is the duo for you. It can easily be dressed up or dressed down and, no matter where you are, you're sure to be the most comfortable one in the room.

Keeping it simple doesn't mean keeping it boring. This wrap top and wide leg pant duo provides an eye-catching pop of color.

At first glance, this set blends together so well it almost looks like a dress. It's perfect for a summer brunch with friends or a dinner on a cooler night. It also comes in green and is available up to size 5X.

Summer is full of all-white attire parties pre-Labor Day. This set will have you ready before the invites start rolling in. Bonus: The skirt even has pockets!

A linen blend is the perfect lightweight material for warmer weather and what better way to sport it than with this purple matching set? The smock style of the top ensures a fit that's best for your body and the elastic waistband on the pants will help keep your skin from feeling squished or pinched underneath. Perfect for a visit to your favorite botanical gardens or strolling around a museum, this set comes in sizes 14-28.

This two-piece outfit comes in 36 different colors and sizes XL-5X. One verified five-star reviewer detailed their experience with the set and said it had breathable material "with a little stretch but not see through."

This brightly-colored eye-catching set screams summer. This is another suit-style set that gives new life to the style. Both pieces come in sizes up to size 3, which is equivalent to 3X.

A midi dress and duster combo paired with your favorite strappy heels or sandals are an easy way to make it seem like you spent a lot more time getting ready than you actually did. This set comes in six colors so you can have one ready for every occasion. It's offered in sizes 12-24.

The tie-front bandeau top is what makes this set stand out. Along with earning 1,000+ five-star ratings from verified shoppers, it comes in sizes ranging from 0XL-4XL (which is equivalent to sizes 12-20).

This Boohoo set can be worn to show a little midriff or with hems touching to give the illusion of a one-piece pantsuit (without having to strip down in order to use the bathroom). It can be easily dressed up with heels or dressed down with a pair of white sneakers for a more casual outing.

Whether you're going on a picnic or out to lunch with friends, this set will easily become a go-to. Most reviewers say it runs true to size and is available in sizes 0XL-4XL.

Gone are the days where suits are only meant for the office and consist solely of long pants and plain blazers. This tweed set gives a modern and trendy twist to a classic office look and makes it brunch ready. If it's cool enough, you can wear the complete set with all three pieces or keep it a bit more casual with just the tank and shorts. While this is one of the pricier options in the group, each piece (all available in sizes 14-28) can be reused so many different ways that you can easily get the most bang for your buck.

