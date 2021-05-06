Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Do your summer plans include picnics? Beaches? A walk in the park? No matter what you're doing, as the weather heats up, a plus-size sundress will be a must-have.

Trends this spring and summer are about comfort and beauty, with details such as puff sleeves and flowy silhouettes. We scoured the internet for sundresses that are equally affordable, size-inclusive and on-trend.

Romantic elements like puff sleeves and a dainty floral print, coupled with the affordable price tag, make this an excellent choice for all sorts of summer fun.

Tie-dye is still a hot trend this season, and we love the ease and beauty of this gorgeous pleated maxi dress. It’s perfect for both lounging in the house and running errands.

Gingham, meanwhile, remains a classic summer print. This dress is loose and flowy, perfect for a summer picnic, the farmers market or wherever a lazy summer Sunday takes you.

Another gorgeous, affordable find. Tiered ruffles, puff sleeves, a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline and lots of stretch? Grab this one before it’s sold out. Bonus points: it’s available up to a size 4x!

Finding affordable, bright and colorful dresses in extended sizes can be difficult. This whimsical dress comes in a cerulean blue and bright red AND is available up to a size 28.

If you need a dress that is summery, easy to wear and affordable, this is the one for you! Bonus: Vertical stripes are universally flattering.

The smocked bust and waist are super flattering, and the flowing skirt and splits make this a comfortable and versatile dress.

In case you’re looking for an options with sleeves, this is an affordable and cute option that’s comfy and chic.

This is an absolute steal at less than $20. The classic black and white gingham print, square neck and flutter sleeves are universally flattering and will carry you all through the summer for any event or occasion.

Color is IN this season and this dress delivers! The bright blues, yellow, red and oranges, will look amazing on all skin tones and we love the adjustable straps and stretch in the back for a more versatile fit.

The oversized balloon sleeves and exaggerated ruffles may be a bit dramatic for some. If you want to stand out in a trendy color while still being comfy, though, this is a great option.

This affordable dress has all the on-trend details: tie sleeves, a dainty polka dot print and flattering smocking around the chest. Plus, you can snag it for less than $25.

A white dress just screams “summer.” This playful babydoll silhouette is perfect if you carry a bit of extra weight in your tummy but want to show off those gorgeous legs.

Neutrals are a really hot trend this spring and summer and we love the muted and fun Dalmatian print.

We love this easygoing maxi dress. The smocked bust and tie at back are details that take a basic silhouette and elevate it without sacrificing comfort.

Pretty in purple! This linen-blend dress is light enough to rock on warm summer days, plus the ruffled detailing and tiered seaming detail is suitable to wear during any occasion.

