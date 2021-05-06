Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Do your summer plans include picnics? Beaches? A walk in the park? No matter what you're doing, as the weather heats up, a plus-size sundress will be a must-have.
Trends this spring and summer are about comfort and beauty, with details such as puff sleeves and flowy silhouettes. We scoured the internet for sundresses that are equally affordable, size-inclusive and on-trend.
1. Prairie Floral Puff Sleeve Cotton Minidress
Romantic elements like puff sleeves and a dainty floral print, coupled with the affordable price tag, make this an excellent choice for all sorts of summer fun.
2. Plus-Size Tie Dye Pleated Maxi Dress
Tie-dye is still a hot trend this season, and we love the ease and beauty of this gorgeous pleated maxi dress. It’s perfect for both lounging in the house and running errands.
3. Nasty Gal Plus-Size Gingham Print Tiered Mini Dress
Gingham, meanwhile, remains a classic summer print. This dress is loose and flowy, perfect for a summer picnic, the farmers market or wherever a lazy summer Sunday takes you.
4. Forever 21 Plus-Size Tiered Ruffle-Trim Dress
Another gorgeous, affordable find. Tiered ruffles, puff sleeves, a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline and lots of stretch? Grab this one before it’s sold out. Bonus points: it’s available up to a size 4x!
5. Eloquii Elements Off-The-Shoulder Trapeze Dress
Finding affordable, bright and colorful dresses in extended sizes can be difficult. This whimsical dress comes in a cerulean blue and bright red AND is available up to a size 28.
6. Asos Design Curve Overalls Midi Sundress
If you need a dress that is summery, easy to wear and affordable, this is the one for you! Bonus: Vertical stripes are universally flattering.
7. Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress
The smocked bust and waist are super flattering, and the flowing skirt and splits make this a comfortable and versatile dress.
8. Balloon Long Sleeve Dress
In case you’re looking for an options with sleeves, this is an affordable and cute option that’s comfy and chic.
9. Gray by Grayson Social Smocked Square Neck Gingham Midi Dress
This is an absolute steal at less than $20. The classic black and white gingham print, square neck and flutter sleeves are universally flattering and will carry you all through the summer for any event or occasion.
10. Multicolor Stripe Pleated Chiffon Maxi Dress
Color is IN this season and this dress delivers! The bright blues, yellow, red and oranges, will look amazing on all skin tones and we love the adjustable straps and stretch in the back for a more versatile fit.
11. Green Plaid Ruffle Maxi Dress
The oversized balloon sleeves and exaggerated ruffles may be a bit dramatic for some. If you want to stand out in a trendy color while still being comfy, though, this is a great option.
12. Forever 21 Plus-Size Polka Dot Dress
This affordable dress has all the on-trend details: tie sleeves, a dainty polka dot print and flattering smocking around the chest. Plus, you can snag it for less than $25.
13. Curve Eyelet V-Neck Smock Dress With Puff Sleeves
A white dress just screams “summer.” This playful babydoll silhouette is perfect if you carry a bit of extra weight in your tummy but want to show off those gorgeous legs.
14. Missguided Plus-Size Stone Dalmatian Print Midi Dress
Neutrals are a really hot trend this spring and summer and we love the muted and fun Dalmatian print.
15. Plus-Size Shirred Tie Back Maxi Dress
We love this easygoing maxi dress. The smocked bust and tie at back are details that take a basic silhouette and elevate it without sacrificing comfort.
16. Lane Bryant Perfect Sleeve Linen-Blend Tiered Swing Dress
Pretty in purple! This linen-blend dress is light enough to rock on warm summer days, plus the ruffled detailing and tiered seaming detail is suitable to wear during any occasion.
For more stories like this, check out:
- 15 plus-size maxi dresses that are lightweight and perfect for summer
- This plus-size brand changed my mind — jeans can be comfortable and stylish
- Ree Drummond dropped a spring fashion line –and everything is under $30
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!