12 must-have spring fashion essentials — starting at $10

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Spring is right around the corner, which means it is finally time to come out from our cozy winter blankets and enjoy the sunny weather. This season you might even think about participating in some spring cleaning, especially when it comes to a cluttered closet.

There are a lot of hot trends and pieces you could consider adding to your wardrobe. If during your switch from winter to spring clothes you find you might be in need of an upgrade, don't worry, we have you covered.

To help you find the hottest fashion pieces to wear this spring, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share Amazon finds you don't want to miss. From a flattering blouse to options for those rainy days, she has affordable picks for everyone.

Trendy essentials

This flattering and affordable dress option is a must-have for spring. The puff sleeves are currently on-trend while the back bow tie and ruffles add a flirty flair. This dress is also available in 19 different colors, so it might easily fit with your current style and wardrobe.

With a bold color and puff sleeve, this blouse can be dressed up or down. In the spring and summer this shirt can be paired with jeans or shorts or worn year round to the office. This shirt is also available in a variety of colors, from bold options such as this pink one to more neutral colors.

With warm weather approaching, it is time to ditch your coat in favor of light layering pieces. This versatile sweater can be worn over any outfit and is great for traveling, working from home and even running errands.

Accessories

The '90s are back in style, which means controversial trends such as fanny packs are making a comeback. This unisex option is durable and waterproof, plus it has a flexible strap so the bag can be worn around your waist or across your chest. Fanny packs are great for theme parks, working out, festivals and more so you can hold all of your items and keep your hands free.

If you are having a bad hair day, hair clips are an easy way to spruce up your look. Pearl designs as well as chunky, bold and colorful patterns are currently trending, which makes these clips a stylish option. In this set there are 20 different styles including seven macaron clips, five acrylic resin barrettes, three pearl clips and five metal clips.

Seasonal basics

It is impossible to get spring flowers without a bit of April showers, so prepare for the rain with a stylish raincoat. Made with spandex fabric that has a high density, this jacket will protect against light rain or snow. With a high collar hooded design and front flap pockets, this jacket is great for hiking, camping, traveling and other outdoor activities.

This softshell rain jacket is designed to be both windproof and waterproof and has a lightweight mesh lining to wick away sweat. There is also an adjustable drawstring for the hood, hem and loop cuffs to seal out cold winds.

With a classic Chelsea boot design, these rain boots are a stylish option that will keep your outfit looking chic even on the gloomiest of days. The foam insole provides a comfortable fit and the waterproof material makes these shoes easy to clean.

Designed to be anti-slip, this unisex boot is perfect for those rainy and muddy days. These boots are ankle height and are a comfortable option with a supportive and soft inside.

More spring picks

Flowy and comfortable, these pants are a perfect go-to spring look. The elastic waistband provides a comfortable fit, while the pleat details offer a flattering silhouette. These pants are also available in 28 colors and patterns.

Upgrade your purse game with this fun bucket bag design. Made with faux leather, this bag has both a drawstring and magnetic closure, as well as silver-tone hardware. This purse is perfect for everyday use, whether you're running errands or out on the town.

Not only are these sneakers designed with spring colors, but also they are made of eco-friendly materials. The fabric of these sneakers is made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles, as is the lining, while the V logo and sole are made from Amazon rubber, recycled rubber and rice waste, says the brand.

Made with a blend of hydrating avocado and argan oil, this deep conditioning mask works to improve texture and manageability by infusing proteins back into the dry, damaged hair you might have developed in winter. This mask also uses keratin, caffeine and ginseng to condition and help hair grow long and strong.

If you can't wait for those summer rays, this tanning foam will help you get sun-kissed skin in no time. The formula is made with aloe vera and coconut to help create a natural glow. To apply this product, you should use the included mitt and make long, sweeping motions across clean, dry skin.

When your hair is in need of a volume boost, this spray can come to the rescue. Designed with an invisible and dry formula, this spray adds perfectly-imperfect texture to provide a full look.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!