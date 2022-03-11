12 spring finds to make the most of the season, according to a style expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With the official start of spring just around the corner, it is time to start thinking about how to embrace the start of a new season. Between saying goodbye to our cozy winter favorites and hello to warm weather attire, it is time to get excited for the sunny days ahead.

If you are looking to make the most of your time this spring, upgrading your skin care routine, style and more can make a huge difference. From protecting your skin from harmful UV rays to keeping yourself and your furry friend hydrated, a variety of products can help make this time of year the best yet.

To help you get psyched for spring, style expert Brittney Levine joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share her top product picks for the season. Keep reading to shop a henna freckle kit, chic sunglasses and more finds.

Beauty

This natural dry brush is not only great for exfoliation but also works to stimulate the lymphatic system and help circulation to enhance collagen production. The brush works as an anti-aging tool and can diminish the appearance of cellulite and help your skin feel firmer. Made with natural bristles, you should wash the brush with warm soapy water once a week.

Getting intricate nail designs done at the salon can be expensive, but these polish strips are a stylish and affordable alternative. Each set includes 16 double-ended nail polish strips for a perfect finish without smudges or dry time.

This nail brush recently launched in March and is used to buff and brush away any dirt under your nails as well as clean your cuticles. The shape of the brush is designed to comfortably fit in your hand and has two sides, each with unique bristle lengths.

Protecting our skin from the sun just got so much easier thanks to these UV detection stickers. These wearable stickers feature dermatrue technology that absorbs sunscreen at the same rate as skin, so it changes color to warn you when it is time to reapply.

These Rikoko leave-in conditioners work to nourish hair, but they are also infused with a subtle hint of color to restore vibrancy to both natural and color-treated hair. The formula uses lightweight coconut oil, soothing vetiver and passion fruit to hydrate, detangle, calm frizz and reduce breakage.

This henna kit can make achieving freckled sun-kissed skin a breeze, even if there are still clouds in the sky. The kit includes a henna cone, moisturizing coconut oil and a helpful instructional booklet that walks you through how to freehand your faux freckles. The paste can be used as soon as you receive it or can be stored in the freezer for up to three months. The freckles will last between two to six days.

Get ready for a day at the pool or beach without the stress of getting your natural hair wet thanks to these swim turbans. The turban is designed so the outer shell is fast drying and chlorine resistant while the inside is lined with lightweight hypoallergenic waterproof silicone to keep your hair dry and safe.

Style

This spring it is all about channeling a retro fashion sense. These sporty platform sneakers are a stylish option for the coming warm weather.

Available in four different colors, these sneakers are a great everyday shoe. The patterned heel adds some flair while the fresh foam midsole provides extra comfort for a cozy fit.

If you want an option that is a bit more bold, this safari-inspired pick might be your next go-to. The suede and animal print compliment each other while the cushioned insole provides added comfort with every step.

What could be better than getting three looks in one product? These InstaShade glasses can transform from clear blue-light glasses into two different kinds of polarized sunglasses by attaching magnetic frames. This triple threat comes in a chic cat-eye design and can fit with any occasion and outfit.

Lifestyle

Never worry about forgetting your dog's water on a walk again with this handy device. The Spleash can be attached to nylon, leather and rope leashes and holds 12 ounces of water. The water can be sprayed up to 14 feet and is easily released by squeezing.

