Protect your hair, skin and nails with these 6 strengthening products

When it comes to your beauty routine, it is all about confidence, but sometimes our journey to feel confident leaves our bodies a bit weaker than before. Between brittle nails after multiple salon trips to bleached and damaged hair, or even thin eyelashes after layers of mascara, we all have things we want to strengthen.

Luckily there are a bunch of products on the market that can help strengthen different areas of your beauty routine. After a bit of nourishment and TLC, your skin, hair, nails and more will all be saying thank you.

To help you find some options, Cosmopolitan Beauty Director Julee Wilson stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share her favorite strengthening products. Get the inside scoop on how to add some muscle to your beauty routine, from oils that promote nail health to amplifying lash serums.

While you might be using all of the right tools, products and serums, it is important to make sure your skin barrier is strong enough to withstand everything you are throwing at it. To strengthen your skin, hydration is the most important step. Wilson suggests using creams with ingredients such as nourishing natural oils, ceramides, glycerin and more.

This one-cream solution works to hydrate dry skin to create a silky, nourished feeling. The star ingredient is lanolin, which is a deeply moisturizing oil that comes from sheep's wool.

Weak nails are never fun, so if you are looking to strengthen them, you should be focusing your energy on cuticle care. "It's the foundation of your nail health and needs lots of TLC to make sure your nails grow long and strong," Wilson said.

This lavender-scented option combines skin soothers like aloe, lavender and rosehip to promote healthy nails. This oil also exfoliates both skin and nails with antioxidant-rich ingredients such as vitamin E and willow bark.

"I feel like everyone is constantly on the pursuit of fuller, healthier and stronger lashes," Wilson said. "This nightly serum will help get you there."

This nightly conditioning serum is designed to help jumpstart lashes to achieve longer, thicker and darker-looking lashes. The formula is infused with hair care ingredients and peptides and can be used on people with sensitive eyes as well as contact lens wearers. Some of the ingredients include hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, ginseng root, turmeric root and more.

If you are searching for a product to reverse damage to your hair, look no further. This repair hair mask can reverse damage from coloring, heat, styling and more in just four minutes. The patented peptide technology gets down into the hair follicle and helps renew strength to create a soft, bouncy look.

"Now that your skin and hair are on point with these strengthening products, make sure they stay that way by sleeping on a silk or satin pillowcase," Wilson said.

These handmade pillowcases are made from 100 percent pure mulberry silk and come in standard and queen sizes. Silk pillowcases help your hair retain moisture and reduces friction to help minimize frizz. This pillowcase also promotes anti-aging and helps your skin retain natural and applied moisture throughout the night.

"This is obviously a more abstract way of looking at the theme of strength, but wearing a bold red lip is one of the strongest looks you can serve," Wilson said. Lipstick has the power to transform your look and mood, which can help you feel strong and confident.

This liquid matte lip applies like a gloss and dries matte. The formula is designed to provide fierce color all day long with an eight- to 12-hour wear, says the brand. This product also has nourishing ingredients such as jojoba oil and vitamin E to give your lips some love. The Lip Bar is also a Black woman-owned and led company.

