Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Over the last few months, we’ve been introduced to some pretty incredible Black-owned beauty brands. From hair and makeup to skin care, Black-owned brands are shaking up the beauty industry.

Shop TODAY has rounded up 15 of the hottest and newest Black-owned beauty products that will take your hair and skin to the next level. Trust us, you'll want to add these highly-rated items to your wish list stat.

Black-owned hair products

This sulfate-free shampoo from the brand behind the super popular Everyday Gloss hair oil will be a welcome addition to your shower routine. The light, milky consistency seamlessly cleanses straight, wavy, curly and coily hair with gentle suds and hydrates scalps. The shower must-have is packed with argan oil, aloe vera juice and lemon tea tree oil.

Former nurse Monique Rodriguez created this line of hair products that's full of nourishing, organic ingredients. The strengthening hair mask moisturizes, softens and repairs dry or damaged hair with the help of honey, coconut oil and rosemary. It also features biotin to help encourage hair growth.

As anyone with curly hair knows: Curls crave hydration. Camille Rose founder Janell Stephens came up with just the solution to keep them happy. The brand's twisting butter is rich in ingredients like almond oil extract, honey and aloe leaf juice and works to soften and smooth coarse, thick hair.

Prefer gel hair care products to give yours curls moisture and definition? Adwoa Beauty's defining gel defines curls without adding that dreaded crunch, and it won't flake on you halfway through the day. So if your hair is jonesing for moisture, shine and softness, the vegan formula is worth trying.

Shampoo is the base product in any solid hair care routine, and this one uses the strength of rice amino acids and shea butter to hydrate and soften hair as it cleanses. The sulfate-free formula is great for a range of textures from wavy to coily and helps fend off frizz.

Accessories can take your hair game from drab to fab, and The Wrap Life founder Nnenna Stella specializes in hair wraps that combine fashion and function. The brand's turbanette is soft and stretchy and can be used to accentuate a killer hairstyle or hide a bad hair day.

We often focus so much on our hair that we neglect our scalp a bit, but this treatment from Qhemet Biologics is the TLC our skin has been waiting for. The vegan pomade tackles itchy, flaky scalps as it soothes and moisturizes with the help of tea tree and coconut oil. As an added bonus, it also strengthens hair and encourages new growth.

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross is the mastermind behind this collection of hair products that are designed specifically for women with tighter textures or coily hair. Pattern's creamy Heavy Conditioner drenches hair with moisture and has a subtle floral fragrance. Something else to love? Pattern regularly donates to organizations that empower people of color.

Black-owned skin care and makeup products

After becoming one of the most well-known makeup artists in the world, Pat McGrath channeled her beauty know-how into this popular makeup brand. The Sublime Perfection Concealer comes in 36 shades and the creamy formula offers lightweight, full coverage. The matte finish adds a touch of brightness under eyes and is infused with a vita-serum complex that moisturizes skin and fends off fine lines.

This oil-free moisturizer from celebrity esthetician Shani Darden melts into skin for added hydration without clogging pores. Perfect for normal, oily and combination skin types, the lightweight vegan formula keeps complexions looking smooth and shine-free and is free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates.

Finding a foundation that fits your unique skin tone can be a hassle, but Rihanna makes it easy with more than 50 shades available in her Fenty Beauty collection. The singer's matte, long-wear foundation offers medium to full coverage and the oil-free formula can withstand sweat and humidity without clogging your pores. Pretty and practical? We'll take it.

Two Harvard Business School grads created this line of cosmetics that's made in the U.S. The brand's vegan, cruelty-free lip glosses are available in five gorgeous shades that feature a shiny, non-sticky formula that your lips will enjoy rocking all day long.

This Brooklyn-based wellness brand, founded in 2017, recently received one of Glossier's Black-owned beauty business grants. The Golde Papaya Bright Face Mask tackles dark spots, dullness and uneven texture with the help of papaya fruit extract and marshmallow root extract. The exfoliating powder face mask is fit for dry, oily and combination skin and features only four superfood ingredients.

When time is of the essence and you want to pare down your morning routine, a tinted sunscreen can be a godsend. Unsun's mineral-based, residue-free formula caters to all skin tones and is chock-full of hydrating ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E so your skin can get its glow while being protected from the sun's harsh rays.

Sunscreen is a nonnegotiable step in our beauty routine, and this cruelty-free, vegan one is specifically made for people of color. The broad spectrum SPF 30 formula goes on without white residue and is free of undesirable ingredients like parabens, silicones and aluminum. Plus, it's full of natural, moisturizing ingredients like avocado, jojoba and cacao.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!