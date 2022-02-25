IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses

    Lack of diversity in comic books leads 13-year-old to create his own

  • Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death

  • Taste of southern comfort: Blackened salmon and greens recipe

  • Middle schoolers on learning Black history, representation, diversity

  • ‘Batter up’ with this recipe for fried fish and grits

  • Meet Broadway’s first Black Christine in 'Phantom of the Opera'

  • Meet the disability activist using social media to fight for accessibility

  • Together We Rise: Health & Wellness in the Black Community

  • How Christopher John Rogers is leaving his mark in fashion

  • New docudrama from Al Roker spotlights history of Black cowboys

  • Cajun chicken and bananas foster: Try these soul food recipes with a twist

  • Meet the all-Black climbing group training to summit Mount Everest

  • Choreographer keeps jazz dance alive in her art

  • ‘New Orleans Four’ members recall horrific scenes of segregation and racism

  • Meet Tracy Oliver, ‘Girl’s Trip’ writer making her mark on Hollywood

  • ‘The Proud Family’ revival gets star-studded guests (including Al Roker!)

  • TikTok star Samara Joy performs ‘Stardust’ on TODAY

  • She Made It: Live a Life of Love

  • EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants

Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses

Celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin joins TODAY to showcase blackowned beauty products anyone can incorporate into their makeup routine. She shows off body butter from Emollient, hair oil and products from Melanin Haircare and more.Feb. 25, 2022

