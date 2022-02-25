Celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin joins TODAY to showcase blackowned beauty products anyone can incorporate into their makeup routine. She shows off body butter from Emollient, hair oil and products from Melanin Haircare and more.Feb. 25, 2022
Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses
