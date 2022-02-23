5 books to read after 'Black Cake' by Charmaine Wilkerson

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For February 2022, Jenna Bush Hager picked "Black Cake" by Charmaine Wilkerson as the Read With Jenna book club pick.

The story begins with a death. In her passing, Eleanor Bennett leaves her two children a lengthy audio recording and a slice of black cake made with their family’s secret recipe. With that, estranged siblings Byron and Benny untangle a web of mysteries and buried family secrets. As long-hidden truths come to light, they grapple with the impact of their mother's choices.

If you loved this book, the author recommends several reads for book club members to try next.

“This story is rooted in an intriguing scenario, an unusual pair of sisters, and what their lives say about race and family and love in America," Wilkerson said.

“This is a multi-generational tale that explores how two families move forward from the tragedy that connects them," Wilkerson said.

“This story revolves around two mothers who seem very different from one another but who are similar in their determination to take care of and protect their children," Wilkerson said of this March 2021 Read With Jenna pick. "It is a moving exploration of class, motherhood and race.”

“It is a deeply moving and sometimes funny story about a couple from Jamaica who are living in post-war London," Wilkerson said. "This is one of the books I refer to at the end of my own book because it delves into a what was a lesser-known aspect of British and Caribbean life.”

Wilkerson said this story of mothers and daughters aiming to understand one another across generations and cultures is one of her all-time favorites.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!