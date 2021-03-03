Jenna chose these books because she loves them. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

These books were independently chosen by Jenna because she loves them. Jenna was not paid to mention these items and is unaffiliated with the authors and publishers. These books are simply some of her favorite reads. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.