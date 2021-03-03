Read With Jenna Book Club Picks
Jenna chose these books because she loves them. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
These books were independently chosen by Jenna because she loves them. Jenna was not paid to mention these items and is unaffiliated with the authors and publishers. These books are simply some of her favorite reads. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Coming of Age
"Good Company," by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney"I was captivated by the way the author writes intimately about human connection, including the ties between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, and friends."
Family Life
"What's Mine and Yours," by Naima Coster"The story is epic in scope. It is about understanding the demons and the hardships that come before us and how they affect our lives."
Historical Fiction
"Send for Me," by Lauren Fox"It’s a love story, but is also about all the complications we experience in life from heartbreak to tough choices. Truthful and real, this is a book that completely captures the textures of real life."
Historical Fiction
"The Four Winds," by Kristin Hannah"Choosing two historical fictions for February was not intentional but it definitely emphasizes our readers' desire to explore this genre," said Jenna.
Satire
"Black Buck," by Mateo Askaripour"'Black Buck' is raw and intimate — and a title I knew our book club readers needed to read as we begin this new year with a fresh start."
Literary Classic
"The Bluest Eye," by Toni Morrison"It was the first book that really opened my eyes to how literature can create understanding and take you into worlds you don’t know."
Coming of Age
"White Ivy," by Susie Yang"White Ivy is a juicy and fun read with a shocking twist. It’s a coming-of-age novel that will lead to conversations about otherness and ambition."
Family Life
"Leave the World Behind," by Rumaan Alam"It’s chilling and mysterious but also poignant and even funny. My only advice: Read it with the lights on."
Family Life
"Transcendent Kingdom," by Yaa Gyasi"Where do we look for solace when the worst happens? How do we make sense of senseless tragedies? This is a story about those big questions."
Memoir
"Here For It," by R. Eric Thomas"Here For It" is a memoir, presented through essays, about Thomas's life, identity and journey to self-acceptance while he was growing up as a Black and queer man in the U.S.
Coming of Age
"The Comeback," by Ella Berman"This beautifully written and compulsively readable book broke me from my pandemic blockage," said Jenna. "It is the perfect summer read."
Coming of Age
"Friends and Strangers," by J. Courtney Sullivan“'Friends and Strangers' is a compellingly readable book that feels a little bit like a beach read, but at the same time tackles themes of acceptance of others and also of yourself."
Political Thriller
"A Burning," by Megha Majumdar"Themes of fate and class, corruption and justice abound as 'A Burning' poses the question: Who do we stand by when the worst happens? And what do we stand for?"
Family Life
"All Adults Here," by Emma Straub"I think in a time when all we want is hope, 'All Adults Here' is a bright and beautiful book to reach for."
Historical Fiction
"Valentine," by Elizabeth Wetmore"This beautiful story of justice, redemption, grace, and strength will arrest and transport you," said Jenna.
Coming of Age
"Writers & Lovers,” by Lily KingHow long is it OK to hold onto a dream that isn’t coming true? Can you really have a love life and your dream career? These questions are at the heart of this coming-of-age story.
Coming of Age
"The Girl With The Louding Voice," by Abi Daré"While reading, there were times when I felt like Adunni was whispering, singing and in parts, crying to me," Jenna said. "This is truly a love story about one young girl whose resilience and grit drive her, until her voice is loud and clear."
Coming of Age
"Dear Edward," by Ann Napolitano"I choose Dear Edward because it is a book about love and loss and finding your way after the unthinkable."
Memoir
"Late Migrations," by Margret Renkl"It was a beautiful walk in the woods, you stopped and took in all of these beautiful things about life," Jenna said, "About relationships, about family, about friendships, about finding who you are."
Humorous
"Nothing to See Here," by Kevin Wilson"It sounds a little bit sci-fi but I don’t think any book has touched me about parenthood as much as 'Nothing to See Here,'" Jenna said.
Family Life
"The Dutch House," by Ann Patchett“I read ‘The Dutch House’ right after I had Hal, and even in the middle of the night when I was feeding him I reached for this beauty of a book," said Jenna.
Historical Fiction
"The Dearly Beloved," by Cara Wall"I think it would be really interesting to read with your spouse and with friends," Jenna explained. "I told (my husband) Henry right after I finished it that I thought he should read it."
Motherhood
"Patsy," by Nicole Dennis-Benn"She wants freedom, and as you read you understand what she’s running from — the secrets she needs to be freed of."
Humorous
"Evvie Drake Starts Over," by Linda Holmes"I was captivated by Evvie Drake right away," said Jenna. "By the character of Evvie — and her predicament of finding herself as a young widow and trying to find herself after being in this marriage and being in this relationship since high school."
Mystery
"Searching for Sylvie Lee," by Jean Kwok"Mysteries are my guilty pleasures. I always think I'm kind of good at solving what's happened early on in the book," Jenna explained.
Womanhood
"A Woman Is No Man," by Etaf Rum"It's about what is acceptable for a woman — how a woman can use her voice," Jenna told TODAY. "And to see these women change, and to see their idea of what they can be change over generations is really the story of so many women."
Memoir
"The Unwinding of the Miracle," by Julie Yip-Williams"She wrote throughout her cancer diagnosis to, I think, make sense of it," Jenna said. "But she also had two young daughters, like I do. She was the same age that I am when she was diagnosed, which I think was one reason I immediately connected with it."