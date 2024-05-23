Read With Jenna Jr. 2024: See all 29 books on the kid-friendly reading list

Summer vacation means more time for reading — for fun! Jenna Bush Hager is here to help with her annual Read With Jenna Jr. list, designed for kids across an array of ages.

"The list has everything. It has picture books. It has middle grade. It has books for young adults. It has books for boys and girls alike. It has something for everyone," she tells TODAY.com.

The list is comprised of a "diverse group of awesome authors" offering picks across age ranges: Picture books, middle grade books and YA picks.

As with the books she chooses for her adult book club, Jenna has one criteria: "Books that are impossible to put down."

Jenna has passed on her love of reading to her kids, Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4.

“We read every night together as a family,” Jenna once told TODAY. “Teaching a kid or watching a kid learn how to read is evolutionarily one of the most beautiful things that can happen as a parent."

She said she tries to "model reading" whenever possible, to signal that reading is a worthwhile way to pass the time.

“I’m not worried about raising a reader because we model reading all the time,” the avid bookworm said. “They’ll come into my room, and I’ll be reading.”

As to what they're reading? Jenna lets them pick. When Mila read "The Summer I Turned Pretty," a YA book, Jenna encouraged her, even though it broached subjects like dating.

“I would so much rather my kids read something and get to come to their mom’s bedside and say, ‘Hey Mom, I didn’t quite get this,’ and me be able to lead the conversation than her having ‘influencers’ do that for her,” Jenna said. “That’s what I believe, and I’m the daughter of a librarian.”

Below, find her RWJ Jr. picks for 2024, and see what's appealing to the kid in your life.

Picture books

This picture book allows the reader to become the storyteller and choose their own path throughout the fairytale, changing the story as they go. The best part? It can be read over and over with different endings so it never gets old!

Poet Maggie Smith writes a calming story for little ones who struggle to turn off their thoughts at night, highlighting the power of love when it comes to soothing bedtime anxiety.

As a talented dog, Maxine the Fluffy Corgi feels it's time to get a job. She starts by trying some of her other friends' jobs like lifeguarding and pulling sleds, but she fails each time. By the end, Maxine figures out that the key to finding the right job is doing what she loves.

Grandma-grandchild playdates, especially with Gaga, are always filled with silly antics like bubble baths with overflowing bubbles and lots of pre-dinner sweets. Gaga is mischievous and goofy, and she inspires grandma-grandchild duos everywhere to act spontaneously.

Perla the mighty dog is as lovable as she is loud whens she roars. When Perla finds out her human brother Nico Rico is being bullied at school, she steps in to help him stand up for himself against the bully.

Floof is a floofy, mischievous cat with lots of friends to see, hobbies to do and work to accomplish. Follow Floof through a humorous cat to-do list that also teaches the importance of self-love, self-love and self-belief.

Bestselling author, spiritual activist and racial justice educator Rachel Ricketts teaches children mindfulness-based practices to utilize when faced with fear, anxiety and racial injustice. Ricketts encourages children to look within themselves and celebrate who they are.

After deciding he wants to become a mermaid, Unicorn garners the help of his best friend Kitty. But the DIY project doesn't go as planned, and Unicorn doesn't feel so beautiful in the aftermath. Kitty eases his insecurities, hoping to make him feel like his enchanting self again.

"I'll See You in Ijebu" follows a young Catholic girl growing up in a busy city in Nigeria as she discovers and learns to embrace the family traditions of her Muslim extended family as they celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Pulitzer Prize winner and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison made an impact on the world around her through words. But how did her discover her love for writing and storytelling? Author Carole Boston Weatherford details Morrison's upbringing and path to becoming a literary titan.

Read with Jenna Jr. Middle Grade Book Picks

After devising a plan for a secret sleepover with her two best friends, 12-year-old Maddie wakes up in a mysteriously abandoned town with no one to rely on, except a Rottweiler named George and the books she can read. Throughout the experience, Maddie begins to trust herself and comes up with creative solutions to the challenges she encounters.

12-year-old Sarah Greene and her two best friends, Hannah and West, are escape room enthusiasts, and there's only one more left for them to beat in their town. However, after Sarah finds a foreclosure notice on her front door, she abandons that plan and begins to worry for her family. Her friend Hannah tells her about the rumored treasure hidden in an abandoned fun house. The trio decides to use their escape room skills to find the potential treasure.

Let's face it — we've all wished we were invisible at one point of another. In "The Adventures of Invisible Boy," that wish comes true for Stanley after a big spill at the science fair. He's able to do anything he wants without anyone knowing!

Chinese American tween Phoenny Fang is planning the best summer ever with her friend Lyrica Chu at the Chinese cultural overnight camp they attend each year together. When she arrives, she learns that there are new campers who don't share the same experiences as she does and that the things that have always connected her to her culture may make other campers feel excluded.

Ten-year-old Magnolia Wu has always felt a little invisible. Then, she meets her new friend, Iris, who has just arrived from California, and finds she's about to embark on the most exciting summer of her life. Magnolia is determined to return all the lonely socks that were left behind in her parents' New York laundromat, and nothing is going to stop her from solving the mystery of every missing sock. While on her journey, Magnolia discovers that things begin to fall into place when you have the courage to venture into the unknown with every new experience.

After her mother passes away, a 13-year-old Opal has to move in with her Uncle Roscoe to live on their family farm. While there, Opal forms a unique connection through music with him, in addition to an unusual friendship with, get this, a group of orphaned, music loving bats. When a large mining company threatens the bats' cave, Opal will have to scheme to not only save her new friends and prove to the town that both she and the bats belong exactly where they are.

This tale tells a story of two best friends named Sophie across generations. Young Sophie is your average kid. She goes to elementary school, hangs out with her neighbors, Ralphie and Oliver, and oh yeah, has an elderly best friend ... also named Sophie. Older Sophie is the greatest friend that young Sophie could ever ask for, especially when going through the growing pains of fitting in. But when older Sophie starts to lose her memory, younger Sophie fears she will lose her friend forever. With the help of her friends, she sets out to restore older Sophie's memory, and learns valuable lessons along the way, especially about love.

This touching novel tells the story of Isaiah, a sensitive young man grieving the loss of his closest friend Darius. In this book we see Isaiah struggle to adapt in a society that expects him to become a tough adult, especially after the most life changing event he just went through. But that's just not Isaiah. See its the summer before he and his friend Drew head off to high school, and they had plans to spend it doing all their favorite things, like watching martial arts movies and skateboarding, all with their friend Darius. So now instead, Isaiah is determined to live this summer up by breaking every record he and Drew can think of in honor of Darius. Along the way, Isaiah deals with the growing pains of change, and discovers what that means for him and his complicated friendship with Drew.

Read with Jenna Jr. Young Adults Picks

The daughter of a con artist is held captive in a bank heist in this, gripping, female-empowering thriller, and she will have to use every technique she's ever learned in the book to stay alive.

Renée Watson explores her experiences growing up as a young Black girl in Portland at the crossroads of race, class, and gender in this semi-autobiographical book of poems.

In this young adult rom-com that embodies the beloved enemies-to-lovers trope, two Korean American teenagers embark on a college road trip together, where they discover that the reasons they've been rivals their entire lives may actually make them the perfect couple.

Jordan Edelman is over dating. Given her past messy dating life, she has sworn off boys for the summer. Jordan's determined to keep this pact with herself, but when she accompanies her father on his Nantucket research trip she meets a cute boy named Ethan Barbanel who complicates her desire to stay single for the summer.

Perfect for Sarah J. Maas readers everywhere, this young adult romantasy tells the story of a strong prince and an average girl involved in a forbidden romance that pits them against one another as they attempt to survive the harsh restrictions of their kingdom.

While on a mission to derail a long-standing prophecy, an attraction forms between two girls, Sabine and Elodie, both from opposite ends of the track, but with one common mission in mind. This slow-burn LGBTQ romance tells the story of betrayal, sisterhood, and polarizing emotion in the pursuit of power.

Noor Khan is forced to spend her senior year at a new school, far from every person and thing she has ever known and loved after being abandoned by her father. Noor, still in shock from moving a million miles away with her mom to start a new life and being deserted, only wants to graduate and survive this miserable year. However, she finds herself challenging the status quo when hundreds of books at her new school that feature queer and BIPOC authors are at risk of being removed.

Mallory Greenleaf has sworn off her one true love: Chess. Her only focus is on her mother, her sisters, and her insufferable job, ever since her favorite sport caused her family to fall apart four years ago. However, unable to fully quit cold turkey, Mallory reluctantly agrees to compete in one final charity match and unintentionally defeats infamous chess player, Nolan Sawyer. While Mallory can't stand Nolan, an unlikely attraction and romance begins to form between the two chess lovers that shakes up Mallory's life for the better.

In this snarky yet romantic story, star student Sadie Wen finds herself in a bit of a sticky situation when all of her strongly worded emails, mostly targeted against academic rival Julius Gong accidentally, get sent out. As if this couldn't be any more of a nightmare, now the whole school knows how Sadie feels about them, and are appalled. To her surprise, Julius finds Sadie's honesty refreshing and intriguing. Can you say enemies-to-lovers?

This captivating young adult rom-com tells a tale of self-discovery from the perspective of high school graduate, Lenore Bennett. Struggling to figure out what exactly she wants to study in college, Lenore embarks on a European cruise with her parents where she meets high-strung Alex Lee who has a ten-year plan for his life all mapped out. Both fascinated and irritated by Alex’s ability to have it all figured out, the two teens bond over their differences, and Lenore finds that Alex may even be able to help her figure out exactly what she’s been looking for.

